Fordham U. coffee shop boots College Republicans for violating ‘safe space’

Fordham University in New York City is investigating after a campus coffee shop volunteer was caught on video telling a group of College Republicans to remove their pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hats or leave.
The video obtained by Campus Reform showed a woman claiming to be the president of Rodrigue’s Coffee House, a student-run campus coffee shop, telling a group of College Republicans that their hats violated the club’s “safe space” policy and they had five minutes to leave.
“I am protecting my customers,” the woman yelled in the video.
The students reminded the woman that they, too, were paying customers, to which she responded, “I don’t want people like you supporting this club. No one here wants people like you supporting our club.”
“I’m giving you four minutes now,” she continued. “Please pack your stuff up and go. Thank you very much. Very soon it will be three minutes.”
The woman then told the students that their hats represented “fascism” and “Nazis,” which violated the coffee shop’s safe space policy. She was also seen trying to yank a hat out of one of the students’ hands.
“You are threatening the integrity of our club!” she said. “This is a community standard — you are wearing hats that completely violate our safe-space policy. You have to take it off or you have to go.”
According to Rodrigue’s Facebook page, the coffee shop welcomes diversity and encourages “all those participating in the Rodrigue’s community to express themselves creatively and respectfully.
“As such, we urge everyone in the space to be aware of their own identity, and considerate of the personhood of their peers,” the shop states.
The shop also explicitly bans “racism, “sexism” and “homophobia.”
A member of the College Republicans told Campus Reform that they went to Rodrigue’s specifically to “test the unwritten rule” that conservatives were supposedly banned there.
“We went there and just started doing some homework and studying. Then we were asked to leave,” he said. “We are tuition-paying students, therefore we should be able to use any building on campus that we want. … This school is over $70,000 a year in tuition, therefore I feel that I have the right to go into all of the buildings that other students are allowed to go into. I also have the right to wear what I want to wear and express my own political views.”
Fordham University issued a statement to The Hill over the weekend saying it was still determining whether any policies were violated during the incident.
“There is no University safe space policy, nor one that excludes any members of the Fordham community from any public spaces on the basis of their political views. Fordham is a community that values diverse opinions, and in which students should disagree with one another in a civil fashion,” said Fordham assistant vice president Bob Howe. “The University is still investigating the incident, and students who may have violated the University code of conduct will be met with the appropriate student conduct process.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The communist running the coffee shop should be permanently thrown off campus. Secondly, the people wearing the MAGA hats, should sue the coffee shop and the communist wench who runs it!
“Fordham University issued a statement to The Hill over the weekend saying it was still determining whether any policies were violated during the incident.”
There is no reason whatsoever for this communist coffee shop president to deny these tuition paying students access to this coffee shop. And if Fordham backs the coffee shop, then Fordham ought to be brought to court on grounds of discrimination. What do these Universities think they are doing? There is no doubt that this borders on sedition.
`The shop also explicitly bans […] “homophobia.” ‘
So if you feel uneasy next to gays or feel threatened by them then you are automatically banned from the shop. So, where is a “safe space” from you?
How about banning MAGA-phobia, Christanophobia, Trumpophobia, hoplophobia, capitalism-phobia, freedom-phobia, market-phobia, Caucasian-phobia, nation-phobia, border-phobia, and other phobias of the Left?
Do they ban hate? That’s what they promote.
My EXACT thoughts as soon as I read the article. Smack of ‘COMMUNISM’ period!!! No other way to describe it. What would happen to this ‘college’ of ALL conservatives left and went elsewhere for a good education….would they survive with just the LIBTARDS attending????
Sow, not wench. Wenches are desirable otherwise wenching would not have been such a popular pasttime.
Not only should they sue this coffee shop, it should also be closed permanently. The people on the Left and all of the Leftist Universities are so full of ****! They think they are the party of tolerance and diversity. They are really the party of intolerance, hatred, hypocrisy, lies, and violence!!!!!! **** them all!!!!!!
How pathetic some people are. A simple hat can send you in a tailspin. As I have said many times before, what in the world are these people going to do when they get out in the real world. I am so sick of hearing about safe spaces. They might as well just put themselves in a bubble. Pathetic losers.
Well, I recall what everyone, well, everyone that mattered anyway, thought of those stupid pussy hats that women were wearing back a few months ago. Yes, it was pathetic, and so darned ridiculous that it was funny. Now, though, to get way overboard because of a couple of Republican students were wearing MAGA, hats, which were neither stupid nor vulgar, and represented a true American way of life, goes over the top and I truly feel that this coffee shop should be shut down and the so-called president punished for her attitude and beliefs.
Why is that shop still open? If I was a student there, I would sue the school, the shop and the fool who tried to kick us out. Go for blood!
Another meeting place for those who oppose American ideals and undermine our once Great Country with their Socialist/Communist ideals! Kudos to those who understand what this Country was founded on and who are trying their best to save it from those tearing it down. MAGA!
“…She was also seen trying to yank a hat out of one of the students’ hands…”
And that is when I would have popped her in the jaw. The first sign of a physical engagement will always end the same.
How is this any different from denying the 2 h0 m0’s their “wedding” cake?
Where is the lawsuit?
law. suit.
the college republicans should contact the aclu–they need a bunny to ‘demonstrate’ their ‘lack of bias’.
I wonder if they would get the same reaction while wearing hats with leftist fascist communist Black Lies Matter & antiFA-G logos on them?
The . A M E R I C A N . flag triggering these IDIOTS really shows how stupid & dangerous the fascist left has become towards American National Security and Safety!
Darned TRIGGLY-PUFFS?
………………………………. M A G A !!! ……………………………….
.
`The shop also explicitly bans […] “homophobia.” ‘
So if you feel uneasy next to gays or feel threatened by them that you are automatically banned from the shop. So, where is “safe space” from you?
How about banning Christanophobia, Trumpophobia, hoplophobia, capitalism-phobia, freedom-phobia, market-phobia, Caucasian-phobia, nation-phobia, border-phobia, and other phobias of the Left?
Howe says that students that may have violated University code of conduct will be met with the appropriate student conduct protest…sounds like he is talking about the victims and not the donkey running the coffee shop…..this is such a comlete joke there is no comment that can do it justice…stand back from this as an American and think how other countries must view this …we are just like pre-war Germany with the leftist loons getting away with this crap…enough is enough….we are going down the same road with these Nazi clowns making it look like they are on the right side of history and anyone who opposes their left views are bad……WAKE UP AMERICA….THERE ISN’T MUCH TIME LEFT…
Snowflake!
These students pay $70,000 a year to attend this University, and they deserve to wear whatever they are comfortable with, excluding of course obscene clothing. Let’s face it, the only reason they were removed from this coffee shop was because they were REPUBLICANS !
Were they actually removed? Did they leave? I would have sat down and waited for them to call the campus Police and see what ensued after that. If they were actually removed, then, in my opinion, there would be cause for civil action and I would definitely pursue that and make a big, a huge stink over that incident and get that person, the so-called president, removed and thrown off campus. What kind of bringing-up did that person get to lead to that sort of bias – yes, prejudice?
Hmm! Wonder what her position on the baker in Colorado is? After all, the left’s position on that one is that if you serve the public, you are required to serve every member of the public unless it would violate the law. Oh yeah, not the same thing. At least she is up north so she doesn’t melt except during the summer.
The idiot running the coffee shop is obviously too stupid to understand that she is the one engaging in fascism. Moron.
As always, just look at what a liberal accuses someone else of being, and you’ll know exactly what the liberal is.
The saddest thing is that once this snowflake leaves the campus environment they are going to realize how unprepared to live in the real world! PC is not going to be practiced away from college!
Unfortunately, those tapes have been written and that person will forever look at her way of life and not that of others. There will never be equality in her little pea-brain mind. She will live a life of misery because she will hate most people and be hated by most other people. What a shame. And I doubt that she will ever understand nor learn by her mistakes.
The University says it is “investigating” the incident. The video itself should be evidence enough in the investigation. The “manager” should be removed from campus and tried for public slander.
Frankly, the College Republicans should BOYCOTT Fordham University — as well as EVERY OTHER so-called “institution of higher learning”! If the parents of these students had the stones, they would REFUSE to send their children to ANY college until they are ‘purged’ of their Liberal, Lunatic, Leftist elements (faculty / administration / trustees). Joe McCarthy, etc. unfortunately FAILED in his noble quest to save America from Communism in the 1950s. No wonder that by the time the 1960s rolled around, American soldiers couldn’t or perhaps wouldn’t save Vietnam from turning Communist. We are living in the USSA today, while Russia is more of a fascist nation. Do NOT confuse fascism and communism — communism is JEWISH at its core, while fascism is the CHRISTIAN, nationalist response to it– the only way to make a nation GREAT AGAIN!
Freedom is a tough customer. The coffee shop management (CSM) is basically saying: “You have a right to have your own opinion as long as it agrees with ours, because we know best.” There is no substitute for freedom. The CSM does not truly understand what freedom is. There is also no substitute for tolerance, kindness and respect. You either practice it or you don’t.
Freedom is a tough customer. The coffee shop management (CSM) is basically saying: “You have a right to have your own opinion as long as it agrees with ours, because we know best.” There is no substitute for freedom. The CSM does not truly understand what freedom is. There is also no substitute for tolerance, kindness and respect. You either practice it or you don’t.