Flynn went down for comments, so why not McCain?

John McCain’s critical comments of President Trump while the Arizona senator was at a conference in Munich, Germany, have drawn raised some eyebrows.
McCain never mentioned him by name, but everyone knew exactly who the U.S. senator was criticizing when he spoke for the post-World War II generation at the Munich Security Conference on Friday:
“They would be alarmed by the hardening resentment we see towards immigrants and refugees and minority groups – especially Muslims – by the growing inability and even unwillingness to separate truth from lies, that more and more of our fellow citizens seem to be flirting with authoritarianism.”
McCain went even further when talking to MSNBC the next morning.
“Well, I worry. I worry about the president’s understanding of some of these issues and his contradictory articulations,” he stated.
Sandy Rios, a talk-show host on American Family Radio, says McCain should be referred to the Justice Department for violating the same Logan Act that General Michael Flynn was accused of breaking – namely, conducting unauthorized American diplomacy on foreign soil.
“I think it’s despicable,” says Rios. “John McCain, even as senator, does not speak for the United States of America on foreign policy. The President of the United States is Donald Trump – it’s not John McCain.”
And if that doesn’t get his attention, she suggests his colleagues in the Senate might want to look into some of his dealings with a pro-Communist billionaire philanthropist and political activist who has been linked with a “shadow government” intent on undermining the Trump administration.
“… McCain has dealings with George Soros,” she charges. “He has a foundation he established in Virginia that was funded by George Soros, [who] wants to destroy this president. [Soros] is doing everything he can to undermine and destroy him, and John McCain has taken money from George Soros …. I think that should be investigated.”
The foundation to which Rios is referring is the Alexandria, Virginia-based Reform Institute. According to WorldNetDaily, McCain severed his ties with The Reform Institute in 2006 after a controversial $200,000 contribution to the Institute came to light.
If you have not noticed John McCain IS NOT a conservative Republican. He is but a senile, demented liberal Democrat pretending to be a Republican a RINO. The people of Arizona should see this and vote this fool out of office!
In an honest election McCain would have been primaried. He had to cheat to win by putting up a fake candidate to siphon off votes from his very worthy primary challenger, Kelly Ayotte. Maybe the Russians paid for that bit of subterfuge, eh? More likely though, it was Soros in some roundabout way. McCain is a very useful idiot for the anti-America crowd.
thanks teapartyproud……McSlime is now a complete waste of skin and clean air…
Just how much Saudi Money has found itself into the bank accounts of sitting Senators? House Representatives. This can be the only explanation for a so-called patriot turning his coat to Muslim deference, all in the name of faux equality. Just what is equal about any Muslim dominated nation to the American Constitution, when THE PEOPLE actually follow its principles of freedom, respect for individual personal property rights over a wealth grabbing government now mind captured by socialist redistributors of honest wealth, and Politician accumulation of Muslin wealth through THEIR Muslim culture of bribes. America has lost so much in the exchange of cultures, Rather than They embracing the best of our American workable tenets, we have embraced the worst of Theirs. Enter Muslim loving Johnny McCain,,,the father of all “Little Johnny Jokes”
Little Johnny asks his dad what the government is.
His dad thought for a while and answered, ”Look at it this way: I’m the president, your mom is Congress, your maid is the work force, you are the people and your baby brother is the future.”
In the middle of the night, Little Johnny was awakened by his baby brother’s crying. He goes to his baby brother’s crib and finds that his baby brother had soiled his diaper. So Little Johnny went to his parent’s room to get help. When he got to his parent’s bedroom, he looked through the keyhole to check if his parents were asleep. Through the keyhole he saw his mom loudly snoring, but his dad wasn’t there. So he went to the maid’s room. When he looked through the maid’s room keyhole, he saw his dad making love to the maid. Little Johnny was surprised, but then he just realized something and thinks aloud, ”OH!! Now I understand the government! The President is screwing the work force, Congress is fast asleep, nobody cares about the people, and the future is full of
President Trump has his hands full dealing with intelligence agency leaks, a lying press, and a never ending “resistance” from the loony left, so mctraitor chooses this time to go overseas to denounce the President and attempt to influence foreign policy. He should be brought up on charges under the Logan Act, prosecuted by the Justice Department, and end his political career in prison.
Hey former running mate of Sarah Palin: Take it from me, retirement s a very good thing. After 3 1/2 years experience, I highly recommend it. YOU SHOULD TRY IT TOO!
McCain RINO TRAITOR is despicable, as Sandy Rios stated in the article above. McCain TRAITOR is just like Obama the Communist, who would go overseas and bash our country. Throw “MAVERICK TRAITOR McCain in the garbage dump where he belongs, with the rest of the establishment garbage in Washington. McCain is a disgrace criticizing Trump. The pigs on the pig farm would throw you out, John RINO TRAITOR TRASH!
teapartyproud. It was Kelly Ward who ran against McShame. Kelly Ayotte is or was the senator from New Hampshire. McShame put up other candidates who wouldn’t get past the front gate. AZ was slathered with ads against Ward very early on and she didn’t have a chance. By the way, Ayotte is a “protegy” of McShame as is Sen. Flake. When it came time to vote, AZ voters were given a choice. A republican or a democrat and that’s how McShame got back in. Term limits p-l-e-a-s-e!!
In self defense, I voted for the Democrat in name, rather than the one in the republican suit that smells like a democrat….
Thank you, timetogo16. Dr. Kelli Ward was the one indeed. She would be light years better than McAmnesty. It didn’t seem quite right to me when I typed it, but I was in a hurry. Thank you for the correction.
McCain and Lindsay along with Maines RINO are prime examples of why there must be TERM LIMITS! NRA Never Re-elect Anyone
The long arm of the Hussein Bozo/Soros shadow gov. He & friend Whimsy Graham been on the payroll a long time. Money talks BS walks. Anytime a politicians actions are inexplicable or highly questionable is proof. The Republican Party needs to get rid of this Bozo lover.