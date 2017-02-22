Flynn went down for comments, so why not McCain?

John McCain’s critical comments of President Trump while the Arizona senator was at a conference in Munich, Germany, have drawn raised some eyebrows.

McCain never mentioned him by name, but everyone knew exactly who the U.S. senator was criticizing when he spoke for the post-World War II generation at the Munich Security Conference on Friday:

“They would be alarmed by the hardening resentment we see towards immigrants and refugees and minority groups – especially Muslims – by the growing inability and even unwillingness to separate truth from lies, that more and more of our fellow citizens seem to be flirting with authoritarianism.”

McCain went even further when talking to MSNBC the next morning.

“Well, I worry. I worry about the president’s understanding of some of these issues and his contradictory articulations,” he stated.

Sandy Rios, a talk-show host on American Family Radio, says McCain should be referred to the Justice Department for violating the same Logan Act that General Michael Flynn was accused of breaking – namely, conducting unauthorized American diplomacy on foreign soil.

“I think it’s despicable,” says Rios. “John McCain, even as senator, does not speak for the United States of America on foreign policy. The President of the United States is Donald Trump – it’s not John McCain.”

And if that doesn’t get his attention, she suggests his colleagues in the Senate might want to look into some of his dealings with a pro-Communist billionaire philanthropist and political activist who has been linked with a “shadow government” intent on undermining the Trump administration.

“… McCain has dealings with George Soros,” she charges. “He has a foundation he established in Virginia that was funded by George Soros, [who] wants to destroy this president. [Soros] is doing everything he can to undermine and destroy him, and John McCain has taken money from George Soros …. I think that should be investigated.”

The foundation to which Rios is referring is the Alexandria, Virginia-based Reform Institute. According to WorldNetDaily, McCain severed his ties with The Reform Institute in 2006 after a controversial $200,000 contribution to the Institute came to light.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

