Florida’s new ‘red flag’ law leads to forced confiscation of weapons

In the four weeks since Florida passed a “red flag” law authorizing police to seize weapons from people who could pose a threat to themselves or others, law enforcement officials in Broward County have taken action against 13 people.
All have complied with police — except one.
Deputies arrived at the home of Jerron Smith, 31, last week armed with a court order demanding he turn over any weapons under his control — and he said no, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Now Smith has become the first person in Broward, and possibly in the state, to be charged with refusing to surrender his weapons under the new law, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.
Violating a risk protection order is a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.
The law was passed March 9, nearly a month after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland with an AR-15 rifle.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reviewed six of the risk protection order cases in Broward where information was immediately available.
Mental health concerns were a key factor in three of them while violence, including stalking, were prominent in the other three.
The highest profile order was filed last month against Nikolas Cruz’ brother, Zachary Cruz.
Arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas last month, Zachary Cruz was committed for mental health observation under the state’s Baker Act. No guns were found in the Lantana home where he’s been staying since his mother passed away last November.
In Lighthouse Point, police obtained an order against a man who accused his neighbor of being a shape-shifter who took on the appearance of Osama bin Laden.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office took an order out against a Weston man who told his mother he had financial problems that could be resolved if a family member with a life insurance policy were to die. The mother told police she believes her son is suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Broward Circuit Judge Jack Tuter also signed orders against a Weston man accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend’s daughter and a Pembroke Park woman who drove her car into a BSO station in an alleged attempt to set it on fire, according to court records.
Two of the 13 orders signed by Tuter are directed at juveniles and have not been released to the public.
In the Deerfield Beach case, Smith was already barred from possessing a weapon, but the risk protection order made it much easier for law enforcement to prove he had one.
Before the law was passed, law enforcement lacked the authority to search his home for weapons. The law gave deputies the power to order him to turn over his weapons, and his refusal gave deputies the justification they needed to obtain a search warrant.
Smith was arrested in late March, accused of shooting at a car driven by a friend with whom he was having an argument over a borrowed cell phone. The friend was shaken but unhurt, according to court documents.
Smith was ultimately charged with attempted murder and was released on a $3,000 bond. As a condition of his release, Smith was not permitted to have a gun. But even with that condition, police would not have been able to search his home for weapons without probable cause.
“Smith was supposed to turn in firearms or ammunition while on bond,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright. “He did not.”
Inside his home, deputies found “an AR-15, a .22 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a bump stock and numerous other weapon-related items,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Bump stocks are attachments that modify semi-automatic weapons, such as the AR-15, so they can shoot more rapidly.
Now Smith is in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond on the risk protection order case. A judge would have to decide whether he is entitled to any bond at all on the attempted murder case because he allegedly violated the conditions of his release.
Had he remained free, the risk protection order would have blocked Smith from being able to purchase a new weapon, said Coleman-Wright. A pre-trial restriction barring gun possession might not have turned up on a background check for a gun buyer — risk protection orders do.
Smith’s case was assigned to the Broward Public Defender’s Office, but a specific lawyer has not yet been appointed.
rolmeda@SunSentinel.com, 954-356-4457, Twitter @SSCourts and @rolmeda
___
(c)2018 the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Its beginning to look like “mental health” control… not so much “gun control.” Many fear that even good laws can be abused by corrupt people in power. But, its finally (IMHO) a start in a right direction.
Right direction? This is a slippery slope and in no way the right direction. If it’s mental health then stick to that but this can be abused in so many ways it’s scary.
Exactly. THIS IS the slope that the left’s been pushing for, for decades.
What’s to stop ANYONE on the left, from claiming ANYONE they know who’s a gun owner, from being a threat, and FORCING them to either go to jail for NOT giivng up their guns, or having them seized??
NOTHING.
And what i want to know is in those cases, where its PROVEN, after the fact, that the person is NOT MENTAL, will they get their guns BACK?
Will those who make fraudulent claims, be charged??
So, I call the sheriff, tell him that you have been a screwball since you were 14 years old.
The sheriff gets a ‘justus’ to sign the warrant.
They show up and tell you they are here to confiscate your weapons, and it’s finally (IMHO) a start in a right direction.
And what protects the honest law abiding gun owner against your false accusations, when it is finally been proven that they have done nothing wrong? Do you go to jail for false info, get sued out of everything you own?
I don’t think so. The Soviets under Stalin imprisoned hundreds of thousands of people (who opposed the politics of the dictator) under the guise of “mental illness”. The lesson to be learned in today’s politics is right under our noses with the Mueller investigations. He is trying to find “any” slight error in legal compliance (spitting on the street or running a red light) in order to achieve a political end. Imagine what could be done using an impossible to objectively define “mental illness” diagnosis as an excuse to prosecute or deny rights.
And time and time again, we’ve seen in film, if the govt wants to do ANYTHING to someone, they first off ‘mark them as being mental’, that way few people if any will give any credence to anything their ‘target’ says..
Great job Broward County officials. Get those illegal guns off the streets.
Next step is they will come for you…
In the immediate instance: Smith has a history of violence; was previously order to surrender all weapons (and didn’t). He is the PERFECT target for police to act on.
NO ONE wants to be around this guy on a bad day; certainly not if he has access to a gun.
genemz: I agree with you fully; given amount of power in this law, it is only a matter of time before this excellent concept is abused.
And i agree, Smith was a good call.. BUT i do wish to know, how is it they claimed ‘they had no probable cause to go into his house’ PRIOR to this red flag law going into effect? IF THE COURT ordered the removal of his weapons while on bail, then PART OF THAT BAIL should have included the cops inspecting his house/searching federal records to find out WHAT WEAPONS he had.. Or you would have thought it should have been at least..
This law will be challenged an most probably end up in the Supreme Court. Glad I now live in AZ, I was born in 1952 and grew up in Broward County ( Dania, Hollywood ), but The county is too far to the left now along with the State.
Did you know that Governor Ducey is attempting to do something similar in Arizona, under the radar? Visit the Arizona Citizens Defense League’s web site to learn more, and find out how you can help.
I HOPE that it makes it to the scotus and gets smacked the hell down.
BUT How long will it take to get there? and how many American citizens will have their lives ruined/guns seized in the interim?
and so it has begun the confiscation of our 2nd amendment right to keep and bear arms.
it was intended for us to have this right for situations just like this.
gun grabbing politicians who are drunk with power and dont care how they have to get it.
are subjects or patriots?
HAH! A new way to get even with that neighbor with: a barking dog, kid with a garage band, imagined insult to your wife, a left-hander, wrong religion, etc., etc., etc., ad infinitum.
How long until Sheriff Israel gets irritated at a guy that speaks badly about his handling of the school shooting? What could possible go wrong here?
To the minds of liberals, “nothing could possibly go wrong”..
This law appears that it could easily be abused. A member of a family who stops by a mental health clinic for a brochure. Shortly after, the family home is raided and all weapons confiscated without due process. That is not conjecture or supposition…that actually happened.
Without mental health clinics and treatment which were eliminated under Obama regime, incarceration of those in crisis is the only alternative at present.
And as i asked last week (or was it the week before) when we first saw the reports ON this being done.. What happens if MULTIPLE live in the house?
You have a ‘red flag’ order against you, but I also live there with my wife and late teen kid.. All three of US own a gun, but YOu don’t..
Do they take OUR GUNS cause you have the red flag order?? and if so, where is OUR Due process???!
And it begins. Who determines who is a mental case? The door has opened and the liberals will surely take advantage. Declaring persons mentally ill was one of Stalin’s tactics to put away his perceived enemies. The voters in FL need to take a long, hard look at the persons who passed this law.
And it comes from the COWARDS in broward sheriff dept?
Irony not lost on anyone here.
Only takes one case to establish precedent and considering that facts don’t matter and sounds trump the meanings of words and we are no longer a nation of laws, what’s to stop the government from declaring Conservatism a mental aberration?
I am sure many liberals would LOVE to do just that!!!
Be careful what you say to a doctor, teacher, nurse, policeman, etc. Watch your prescriptions. One lady can make up a story of abuse and they presume it true. And you are guilty. Thomas Jefferson needs to tell them again – “No free man shall be debarred the use of arms.”
I agree. LAWS like this make it easier to see the left turning the justice system on its head, where you are guilty, TILL you prove yourself innocent. And even THEN you may not even get your guns ‘seized’ back..
OK… lets allow the mentally ill (can be legally certified) have weapons. The majority makes right.. Being a hard-nosed ‘crack pot’ does not constitute being ‘mentally ill.” So, some of you can relax.
And, if ever a super Obama, or super Hillary? Gets into office? It does not matter what any law may say at that point. They will begin to take away the guns… The American church has been so weak in its thinking that there comes a point where God just removes national blessings.
Guns do not save. God’s Truth does. Jesus called it becoming the “salt of the earth.” Salt was used as a preservative in those days. Weak church = loss of saltiness. Jesus said? When believers lose that “salt” ability? Generic Christians? They are thrown out by God and allowed to be trampled upon by men. We we need a “truth revival.” A time for correction in humility.
And what protects the honest law abiding gun owner against your false accusations, when it is finally been proven that they have done nothing wrong? Do you go to jail for false info, get sued out of everything you own? Sounds like a good way to get back at someone you don’t like!