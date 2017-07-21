Florida teens laugh and record man as he drowns, police say

A group of Florida teens saw a man drowning in a pond and laughed at him as they recorded his death instead of trying to help, police said.
The video shows the drowning death of Jamel Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Fla. Dunn drowned on July 9 and his body wasn’t found until July 12.
“You a [expletive] junkie,” shouts one of the teens at Dunn. “Get out the water, you’re going down!”
Another teen mockingly shouts that an alligator is coming before somebody else shouts: “We not fitting to help your ass! Ain’t nobody fitting to help you, you dumb [expletive]. You should have never got in there!”
At one point in the video, one of the teens is heard asking his friends if they are really “gonna sit right here and still…” before trailing off. Another teen responds: “Why? You afraid to see a dead person?”
“Hell, no I’m not afraid to see a dead person,” the teen says. “But you gotta understand…”
Before the teen can finish his sentence, Dunn is heard screaming for help. The teens laugh and Dunn’s head goes underwater for several seconds. He comes up once more and then quickly goes under again, drowning.
“He just died!” one of the teens says excitedly. The others laugh.
According to Florida Today, the teens did not report the drowning to authorities. Instead, Dunn’s fiancee filed a missing person’s report when Dunn didn’t come home and then found the video of him drowning on social media. Authorities went to the pond depicted in the video and found Dunn’s badly decomposed body three days after his death.
Police said Dunn went to the pond after an argument with his fiancee. The teens watched him wade into the pond and began recording.
“The kids were at the park that day smoking marijuana and apparently saw him walk into the water. He walked in on his own. They were watching him,” said Yvonne Martinez, spokeswoman for the Cocoa Police Department.
Simone Scott, Dunn’s sister, said in a Facebook Live video that police told her the teens did not call 911 because they were afraid of getting in trouble for smoking marijuana.
But aside from the alleged use of illegal drugs, police said the teens did not commit a crime by refusing to help a dying man.
“While the incident depicted on the recording does not give rise to sufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution under Florida statutes, we can find no moral justification for either the behavior of persons heard on the recording or the deliberate decision not to render aid to Mr. Dunn,” the Brevard-Seminole State Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
“I agree they don’t have to help, but they should have called 9-1-1,” Scott said.
“I feel like something should be done to them, probation or something. If they can just sit there and watch a man die before their eyes, imagine what they could do when they get older,” she said.
Warning: The video below could be disturbing for some viewers.
Copyright 2017 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Black kids again, what a surprise.
Barack’s people, Black LIVES DO NOT MATTER!
Pure unadaulterated animals…
If the person in the photo was one of the “teens”, it would seem he either has no parents, or he is a member of a gang. I don’t think non-gang members cover their faces with cheap tats…although they could be prison art work. These kids seem truly sick, un-redeemable, the dregs of humanity. To calmly watch someone die, to laugh while they watch, indicates to me that they have no human values. Sad!
And what gets me, is the cops say “What they did doesn’t cross into criminal activity”.. SORRY but i thought the statute “DEPRAVED indifference” Qualifies on this.. IMO WE SEE WAY to many instances of this going on, where someone eitehr SITS BACK AND watches someone die, or stands there videoing it, and DOES NOTHING TO HELP.. IMO until we start holding those namby pamby bystanders accountable, it WON’T stop..
AND since they were underage (all 14-16,) WHERE did they get the MJ to smoke, and what were their parent(s) up to that these kids were out there all this time???
These are worthless human beings just taking up space, regardless of their race or color. They could be purple, pink or blue and it wouldn’t matter, they’re still leeches on the entire human race. That lame excuse that they didn’t want to get in trouble for smoking pot is a load of bull stuff, they could have dial 911 and not given a name.
True, i’ve seen videos on line, showing DOZENS of white folks just standing around while 4 blacks beat up an old person, and none did a damn thing. BUT can you imagine had the disabled person BEEN a black guy, and all 4 of these teens been white? How much outrage the media would be showing…
Karma can be rough kids.
And may their just deserts come sooner than later.
Asocial, amoral, self-absorbed, uncivilized savages. Not only would such as these be unfazed by that characterization, but ignorant of what it means. Failure to render aid is not a crime in Florida, but it is a crime against humanity. If this was unique, we’d be outraged and something would be done about them, but, alas, it isn’t. Human life, except, perhaps, for their own, has no value. They have no value except as a grim warning of what’s breeding.
I agree Doced.. WE are seeing more and more of this depravity each year, where in some cases upwards of HUNDREDS of people just stand around, gawking while someone gets beaten, raped, mugged, or otherwise is in need, and NOT ONE of them do a damn thing about it…
Have these worthless pieces of human detritus never heard of contributory negligence and BTW it seems the police have not either.
This incident shows how little ignorant, rotten, street-thug, hoodlum, druggie, rotten kids regard life… Sadly, they have little respect for their own lives either…therefore the degradation, no-interest in education, no respect or consideration for others, crime and gang activities, hangin’ out on the street corner, etc…etc… Their parents, if they have them anywhere around, are responsible and often complicit as well… The cycle of disrespect, poverty, and victimization continues….
See who the filth is who refused to help, or at a minimum, call 911, take them to gator infested waters & drop them out in the middle. I would give them a good dose of what they dished out before hauling them out
If it was me, i would not bother hauling them out..
There should be a way to publish these the peoples names. I would want to know if someone with these attitudes lived anywhere near me. This should follow them around for the rest of their lives. Their future employers and friends should be aware what despicable people they are.
Do you really see a job in their futures? You don’t need a degree, references or resume to rob, sell drugs and live off of others. Heaven help the snowflake who crosses their path.
I doubt any of these gang banger wannabes, have ever had any intent of getting proper work..
What is normalized to kids in our education establishments regarding morality, by Government Legislation today using adult school teachers, and special interest group activists?
As Judge Robert Bork’s book aptly put it, ” America Is Slouching Towards Gomorrah.” Democrat and Rino appointed Supreme Court Injustices are speeding this along. An alarming number of moral, and cultural problems have become the new normal since so-called unbiased Secular Humanism became our new religious State sanctioned worldview in Government, Law and Education in 1962.
After the Second World War, at The Nuremberg War Crimes Trials, our Chief Counsel Robert H. Jackson indicted Nazi leaders for their atrocities because they violated our creed, which include our God given right to life. The Nazi Government, and Supreme Court had sanctioned the evil, and school teachers had normalized it to malleable school children.
Our teachers should not be normalizing evil to malleable children with the help of adult special interest group activists, by Supreme Court and Government Legislation.
And thus ends Black Lives Matter. Let us remind BLM of this every time they crawl out from under their rock.
You mean Black “Scum” Matter.
And the work of our former “divider in chief” lives on. Remember “get revenge” and “keep on keepin on” and the racial divide fueled by bho’s buddies al sharpton, jessie jackson, and louis farakan.