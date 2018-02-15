Florida shooter charged with 17 murder counts in school attack

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old with a troubled past and an AR-15 rifle was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday morning after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities following the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.
Fourteen wounded survivors were hospitalized as bodies were recovered from inside and around Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Just before the shooting broke out, some students thought they were having another fire drill.
Such an exercise had forced them to leave their classrooms hours earlier. So when the alarm went off Wednesday afternoon shortly before they were to be dismissed, they once again filed out into the hallways.That’s when police say Nikolas Cruz, equipped with a gas mask, smoke grenades and multiple magazines of ammunition, opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, killing 17 people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets. It was the nation’s deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, more than five years ago.
“Our district is in a tremendous state of grief and sorrow,” said Robert Runcie, superintendent of the school district in Parkland, about an hour’s drive north of Miami. “It is a horrible day for us.”
Authorities offered no immediate details about Cruz or his possible motive, except to say that he had been kicked out of the high school, which has about 3,000 students. Students who knew him described a volatile teenager whose strange behavior had caused others to end friendships with him.
Cruz’s mother Lynda Cruz died of pneumonia on Nov. 1 neighbors, friends and family members said, according to the Sun Sentinel . Cruz and her husband, who died of a heart attack several years ago, adopted Nikolas and his biological brother, Zachary, after the couple moved from Long Island in New York to Broward County.
The boys were left in the care of a family friend after their mother died, family member Barbara Kumbatovich, of Long Island, said.
Unhappy there, Nikolas Cruz asked to move in with a friend’s family in northwest Broward. The family agreed and Cruz moved in around Thanksgiving. According to the family’s lawyer, who did not identify them, they knew that Cruz owned the AR-15 but made him keep it locked up in a cabinet. He did have the key, however.
Jim Lewis said the family is devastated and didn’t see this coming. They are cooperating with authorities, he said.
Victoria Olvera, a 17-year-old junior at the school, said Cruz was expelled last school year because he got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. She said he had been abusive to his girlfriend.
“I think everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him,” she said.
Cruz was taken into custody without a fight about an hour after the shooting in a residential neighborhood about a mile away. He had multiple magazines of ammunition, authorities said.
“It’s catastrophic. There really are no words,” said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
Frantic parents rushed to the school to find SWAT team members and ambulances surrounding the huge campus and emergency workers who appeared to be treating the wounded on sidewalks. Students who hadn’t run began leaving in a single-file line with their hands over their heads as officers urged them to evacuate quickly.
Hearing loud bangs as the shooter fired, many of the students inside hid under desks or in closets, and barricaded doors.
“We were in the corner, away from the windows,” said freshman Max Charles, who said he heard five gunshots. “The teacher locked the door and turned off the light. I thought maybe I could die or something.”
As he was leaving the building, he saw four dead students and one dead teacher. He said he was relieved when he finally found his mother.
“I was happy that I was alive,” Max said. “She was crying when she saw me.”
Noah Parness, a 17-year-old junior, said he and the other students calmly went outside to their fire-drill areas when he suddenly heard popping sounds.
“We saw a bunch of teachers running down the stairway, and then everybody shifted and broke into a sprint,” Parness said. “I hopped a fence.”
Most of the fatalities were inside the building, though some victims were found fatally shot outside, the sheriff said.
Sen. Bill Nelson told CNN that Cruz had pulled the fire alarm “so the kids would come pouring out of the classrooms into the hall.”
“And there the carnage began,” said Nelson, who said he was briefed by the FBI.
The scene was reminiscent of the Newtown attack, which shocked even a country numbed by the regularity of school shootings. The Dec. 14, 2012, assault at Sandy Hook Elementary School killed 26 people: 20 first-graders and six staff members. The 20-year-old gunman, who also fatally shot his mother in her bed, then killed himself.
Not long after Wednesday’s attack in Florida, Michael Nembhard was sitting in his garage on a cul-de-sac when he saw a young man in a burgundy shirt walking down the street. In an instant, a police cruiser pulled up, and officers jumped out with guns drawn.
“All I heard was ‘Get on the ground! Get on the ground!'” Nembhard said. He said Cruz did as he was told.
The school was to be closed for the rest of the week.
Dissect it all you want, but it all comes back to powerless emotionally and physically weak single moms raising physically stronger male sons who raise hell on society because the Strong Male father figure of Integrity and self control has been socially degraded in importance, and in dependency created faux equality promotion, driven from the American family home. Women got their freedom to embrace all the benefits of being a male with no naturally endowed physical, emotional or psychological ability to control the downside their own embraced male responsibilities, let alone set an example of behavioral restraining male strength to follow in their father absent sons. Gun Laws or any laws are meaningless when those responsible to control lawlessness in society promote the violence by refusing to enforce those laws that keep the peace in society, or back or empower those who know how, but are politically handcuffed,,Enter the DEMOCRATS
Dissect it all you want, but it all comes back to powerless emotionally and physically weak single moms raising physically stronger male sons who raise hell on society because the Strong Male father figure of Integrity and self control has been socially degraded in importance, and in dependency created faux equality promotion, driven from the American family home.
While I firmly believe that men should remain part of the family unit and raise the kids they create, you should have read the article. The mother didn’t drive the father away. HE DIED! Dang! How could that irresponsible woman let that happen? She died a few months ago too.
I don’t know what went wrong with the kid and neither do you. What we do know is that the authorities had been warned by many different sources about this kid, yet he was able to walk into that school unhindered. Why?
This animal had indicated to other students in the past that he was going to shoot up the school. Why didn’t these kids tell the teacher, the Principal and their parents and tell them to call the police and the FBI, after all this clown was banned from the campus. Plus, his Facebook page indicated that he was violent. He was also shooting chickens that belonged to other people.
A year ago Cruz left a reply on a YouTube video saying he was going to be a “Professional School Shooter”. The FBI investigated and interviewed and did nothing.
My school teachers led me in The Lord’s Prayer, and The Ten Commandments was The Box Office Champion, and the majorities values in 1957. Today Our Civilization is indoctrinated into different values, by Democrat and Rino Legislation.
the country has lost its soul,it is rotting on the vine and leaders with no backbone in the churches or politics have lifted a finger to stop the evil in our society.
And the fake “news” (including FOX) media spent all afternoon and evening blaming the gun and wringing their hands asking how can we solve this problem (Americans owning guns)? instead of blaming this sick, murderous punk for committing the atrocity. I waited and waited for someone to pipe in with the solution which is arming and training the staff of schools so these incidents can be shut sown within moments with much lower casualties.
Every school in this country should have a “resource officer”, an off duty or retired police officer that is armed and can respond to emergencies as required. If that simple change stops just one of these attacks, it will be worth every penny.
Or military vets. We have plenty of them with nothing better to do.
Why is the AR-15 specifically mentioned? He could have done this with any semi automatic gun. The type of gun should not be a focus of the article. It is not the gun that committed the crime, the individual did the crime, focus on his actions.
This type of gun is NOT like a handgun. If he had a handgun, he could have not killed, and injured as many people as he did. I believe in the 2nd Amendment, and the right to defend yourself, however, I do NOT believe in AR-15’s !
Had he had a handgun, and enough skill to shoot fish in a barrel, he COULD have done as much if not more damage. Semi auto handguns can fire just as fast, if not faster, and in close quarters a hand gun is preferred by professionals for being lighter and faster to aim, and that’s not even mentioning harder for victims to see than a long gun. A shot gun with game load would have done even more damage because of the spread. It is NEVER the gun. NO gun get themselves out, load themselves, and go “hunting”
Baloney. Seung-Hui Cho, the Virginia Tech shooter, killed 32 and wounded 17 using a Glock 19 (with gimped 10 round mags, no less) and Walther P22 pistols. Indeed, unless one is using hollow points, the AR .223 platform can be a remarkably unreliable manstopper – ask any of our troops in the Middle East.
Going beyond that, let’s drop the B.S. about you “believing” in the 2A. Having military grade rifles is ESSENTIAL to the whole point of the 2A, which was to prevent (Or at least inhibit) the rise of a tyrannical dictatorship (such, by the by, have killed far more children in just a few years in concentration camps and gulags then have been killed in the entire history of this country). The 2nd isn’t about duck hunting, and the Founders didn’t write it because the Deer were Coming…
“…The boys were left in the care of a family friend after their mother died…”
“…Cruz asked to move in with a friend’s family… The family agreed…”
Why is everyone acting like this guy was a child? When I was 19 I was working and paying rent and tuition. I know gun-control activists count everyone under 21 as a child because it helps their statistics, but why is the news doing it?