Florida police unions cancel Miami Dolphins ticket deal over anthem kneeling

Police unions in Florida are cancelling their discount-ticket deals with the Miami Dolphins after two players knelt for the national anthem at the first NFL preseason game.
“We sent the team an email saying, thanks but no thanks,” said Rod Skirvin, vice president of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association.
Mr. Skirvin said the Dolphins organization had contacted police unions offering specially priced tickets and VIP treatment for the Nov. 4 game honoring first responders, which he characterized as an “olive branch” to officers unhappy with last year’s kneeling.
He said his PBA, as well as those in Dade and Palm Beach counties, decided jointly to give the team another chance and accept the offer, but they changed their minds after the NFL refused to discipline players who refused to stand at Thursday’s preseason game.
The two Dolphins — wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson — were the only players to kneel for the national anthem during the first week of preseason games. Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat on the bench instead of standing for the anthem, as he did last year, while a number of other players held up fists or linked arms.
“This is a league that punishes players for writing on their cleats, and they’re not going to punish players who won’t stand for the national anthem?” Mr. Skirvin said. “You’ve got to be kidding me. So we told our members, return your tickets, don’t buy their merchandise.”
He said the unions left the door open to accept the offer if the NFL revises its policy. In May, the league announced a rule change requiring players to stand for the anthem — or remain in the locker room — but froze the policy a month later in order to enter into discussions with the NFL Players Association on “the anthem and issues of equality and social justice.”
“We said we can’t participate, but if the policies change, that we would reconsider,” Mr. Skirvin said.
Broward County PBA takes a stand when the NFL won’t. pic.twitter.com/Yqr89FefWr
— Captain Glen (@GlenMey23025145) August 13, 2018
The three unions, which represent about 7,300 officers combined, may have started something. Mr. Skirvin said he’s received calls from other police unions and veterans’ groups saying that they plan to cut their ties with the NFL.
“It’s kind of spread. Unions and veterans from all over have been contacting me saying they aren’t going to renew their NFL packages or show the games at their meeting halls,” Mr. Skirvin said. “I’m seeing it all over the state. Other PBAs are going to follow.”
NFL officials issued a statement last week saying that they had “agreed to delay implementing or enforcing any club work rules that could result in players being disciplined for their conduct during the performance of the anthem” during the discussions.
At the same time, the NFL urged players to stand, saying “all player and non-player personnel on the field at that time are expected to stand during the presentation of the flag and performance of the anthem.”
“Personnel who do not wish to do so can choose to remain in the locker room,” said the NFL statement.
The Miami Dolphins did not return immediately a request for comment.
Mr. Stills told reporters after the game that he planned to continue kneeling during the regular season, saying, “I don’t see why not.”
🏾 Stills said, “But I think a good first step 4 us as a league would be acknowledging what they’re doing 2 Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid. You can’t say as a league that you support the players and the protest and then blackball the players that initially started the protest.” pic.twitter.com/XYbE6pKAYG
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 10, 2018
What would it take to stop him from kneeling?
“It would take a lot. But I think a good first step for us as a league would be acknowledging what they’re doing to Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid,” Mr. Stills said. “You can’t say as a league that you support the players and the protest and then blackball the players that initially started the protest.”
Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid, both free agents, have filed grievances with the league alleging that the owners have colluded to prevent them from being signed to teams based on their refusals to stand for the national anthem.
“I’m on a platform that I have the right to protest,” Mr. Wilson told Dolphins Wire. “It’s a peaceful protest. We’re not harming anybody. We just want people to continue to know what is going on.”
Great for the police unions for doing what is right. Good for you for standing up to the National Football Thug League and their god, Colin Communist Kaepernick!
What the NFL doesn’t understand is that when the players disrespect the flag and anthem by kneeling or fist-pumping, for many fans that is the equivalent of screaming out the N word in public. Both are outrageous and deeply offensive forms of expression that fans will not tolerate.
Did the tickets happen come with an option for the trinkety…’in-your-face’ pig socks as well?
Hats off …and many kudos… to the Broward county law enforcement agencies for demonstrating the sensibility to avoid being “bought” by an anti-American, anti-law enforcement industry. Broward county has raised the bar of moral ethics high within their field of expertise; hopefully their peers nationwide will stiffen their spines and reevaluate their conscience by joining their law-enforcement brothers and resolving to assist in cleansing the rubbish from the NFL playing fields in order to return Patriotism to it’s rightful place….far above a fourth-rate, flailing circus of disrespecting goons and baboons grunting over a pig bladder.
“I’m on a platform that I have the right to protest,” Mr. Wilson told Dolphins Wire. “It’s a peaceful protest. We’re not harming anybody. We just want people to continue to know what is going on.”
No, you’re at a job where the employer can TELL you what to do or not to do. Buy your own team and you can do as you will. But for right now, the platform you are usurping belongs to your owner.
We know what is going on – a bunch of overpaid hypocrites think they can do anything they want to do. Though it’s kind of curious that from the time the Super Bowl ended, until the 1st preseason game started, these same hypocrites didn’t do any protesting. And while black citizens in Chicago are being massacred by other blacks, not a peep from these same hypocrites. Amazing how your sanctimonious protesting took a vacation.
Huge thank you to the people taking a stand against these hypocrites. Hopefully others follow in your footsteps.
A lot of blood was spilled that led to the Emancipation Proclamation (which was put into place by a Republican President). A lot of blood was spilled to start this free united nation. A lot of blood was spilled and lives were lost by patriots who went to wars to defend this country and our freedoms. I always stand for the National Anthem and salute the flag of the United States of America to honor these patriots and remember those of other ethnicities that died next to me in combat. The kneeling is disrespect those that risked their lives and lost their lives defending our freedoms. Semper Fidelis !
Bravo to great news. Looks like they won’t benefit from the added freebie of police presence.
What I would like to see would be for the Police Unions in every city which has an NFL team associated with it, announce that they will not be policing the stadiums, stadium parking lots or offering security for the head coach during the games. If those teams wish to hire rent-a-cops to perform this security, then so be it. I think you would see an instant change of attitude by the owners and coaches.
Unfortunately, most of these guys supplement their income by doing this. It is usually off-duty.
College starts August 30th, who even cares about the NFL,
or all the poor miss treated millionaires.
When there is a problem who you calling the spoiled millionaires or the wonderful Troops and First Res ponders.
I don’t care if people protest, but the last time I checked, most places of employment don’t allow their employees to protest inside of their business, or pay them for it. If NFL Players want to protest, then they should have to leave the Stadium and be docked pay for that game.
When they are standing outside the stadium and not paid, then it would be a true demonstration of how much they actually care about whatever they are protesting and voicing their opinions.
This is the beginning of the End of the NFL. We simply will not stand for this nonsense. If these performing fleas wanna protest, then do it on their own time!
I still cannot see the correlation between the National Anthem (representing all of the fallen, the families of the fallen and everyone serving in our armed forces) and racial inequalities… It’s like protesting HBO because we don’t like NBC. Makes no sense.
Not a single one of these disrespectful, ungrateful and overpaid hypocrites did a single thing during their off season to help what ever cause they are saying this is for. Not a single one of them.
And yet they continue to flick their middle finger to everyone, during the one thing that brings people together…
the sweet sound of rejection!
What do these knuckles do not understand. Your paycheck is being signed by someone who owns a private business. You do not get to espouse your views on their dime. Take it off the field and call a press conference. On the field that is your bosses turf and you do what he says. What is wrong with these over paid morons?
Kudos to the Broward County PBA.
May the grounds keepers rake in some dog poop where the players may choose to kneel. Those standing will remain as they are.