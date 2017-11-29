Florida police arrest serial killer suspect at McDonald’s

(UPI) — Tampa police arrested a man Tuesday they believe is connected to a string of murders that have put the area on edge in recent weeks.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said police arrested Howell Donaldson III at a McDonald’s in Ybor City where he worked after a co-worker saw he had a gun, News4Jax reported.

Donaldson was charged with four counts of murder, all of which occurred in Seminole Heights, Fla.

Related Story: The suspect and his family

The first of the four murders was reported on Oct. 9 when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot and killed in front of his home. After the arrest Tuesday night. Seminole Heights Mayor Bob Buckhorn recalled his words after that first killing, The New York Times reported.

“Fifty-one days ago, I said this was a struggle between good and evil. Well, tonight, goodness has won,” he said. “Tonight, in the battle between darkness and light, light has won.”

Florida governor Rick Scott applauded law enforcement for the arrest.

You Might Like







“Last week, I visited Seminole Heights and saw firsthand the pain that these crimes have caused across the community,” Scott said in a statement. “As a father and a grandfather, it is unimaginable what the families of these victims are going through. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them, and we will work to ensure that they receive the justice they deserve.”

The other victims whose murders Donaldson has been charged for are Monica Hoffa, 32, on Oct. 11, Anthony Naiboa, 20, on Oct. 19 and Ronald Felton, 60, on Nov. 14.

Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)