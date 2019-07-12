Florida mom arrested for filming daughter licking tongue depressor, putting it back in jar at doctor’s office

Turns out mom doesn’t always know best.

A Florida mother was arrested Thursday after she allegedly filmed her daughter licking a tongue depressor in a doctor’s office and putting it back in the jar.

Cori E. Ward, 30, is charged with tampering with a consumer product without regard for possible death/bodily injury, which is a felony.

Ward is not eligible for bond and her first court appearance will be Friday at 9 a.m., according to arrest records.

The video was filmed at the All About Kids and Families Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. It shows Ward’s daughter remove the lid from a jar of tongue depressors, take one out, lick it and put it back. The girl moves her fingers around in the jar, touching the rest of the depressors before putting the lid back on.

A sign on the office wall clearly reads, “Please do not touch medical supplies!” but Ward’s caption defiantly said “Don’t tell me how to live my life.”

Ward originally took the video on Snapchat. Her post was recorded by someone and re-posted on Facebook where it drew lots of criticism and ultimately led to the woman’s arrest.

Ward said she now regrets letting the incident happen, in an interview with local news station WJXT.

“I had just been waiting a long time. I was just being silly with my kids,” Ward said. “It’s ruined my life right now. That’s how I feel at least.”

The medical center said it “immediately removed all materials and containers from the specific exam room and re-sanitized our entire facility” after finding out what had happened.

“This type of behavior is not tolerated at All About Kids and Families Medical Center,” the center said. “Each year, we serve thousands of patients, and providing care and ensuring their safety is our top priority.”

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)