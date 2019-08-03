Florida McDonald’s worker fired for refusing to serve people ‘with badges’

How about some discrimination with those fries?

A McDonald’s worker has been fired after allegedly refusing to serve a paramedics wearing full uniform, saying staff members “don’t serve badges” on Wednesday.

Sunstar paramedic Anthony Quinn wrote on Facebook the fast-food peddler in Madeira Beach, near St. Petersburg, refused to serve him and his colleague after telling both of them that “we don’t serve your kind here.”

“I tell her I’m not an officer. She then says anyone with a badge. Then says it to my partner as he walks in to order food, says we don’t serve your kind here.

“Just insane how people are,” Quinn added.

The unnamed employee has been fired by Caspers, the company which runs the Madeira Beach McDonald’s, who apologized to the paramedic for the actions.

“We are aware of the unfortunate incident that took place at one of our restaurants last night. We, like you, were upset and disappointed and took immediate action,” a spokesperson told ABC Action News.

“The employee has been terminated. What occurred does not reflect the values of our brand, our franchise, or the love and admiration we have demonstrated consistently for our friends in law enforcement and first responders. We have reached out to offer our sincerest apology.”

