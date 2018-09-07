Florida gunman in ‘Stand Your Ground’ shooting says he wouldn’t change anything about how he reacted

A Florida man charged with manslaughter in a “Stand Your Ground” case says he wouldn’t change anything about the day he gunned down an unarmed black man in the parking lot of a Florida convenience store.

Michael Drejka told 10News from the Pinellas County Jail that he’s had “plenty of time” to think over the events of July 19, but still sees nothing wrong with the way he handled the situation.

“As far as changing any of the events? I really, no, not off the top of my head,” he said. “I followed the law the way I thought the law was supposed to be followed. I cleared every hurdle that the law had to put in front of me.”

Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton, 28, in front of his girlfriend and child after the two got into a handicap parking space dispute outside the Circle A convenience store in Clearwater.

Drejka allegedly confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, while McGlockton was in the convenience store because she was parked in a handicap spot.

“These days my mother-in-law is handicapped. So it’s always been a hotbed for me. My whole life I’ve always looking for a handicapped parking spot,” he said. “It’s always touched a nerve with me.”

Surveillance video shows McGlockton exiting the store and approaching Drejka, then shoving him to the ground.

While still down, Drejka, who had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, fired a .40-caliber Glock once at McGlockton, who stumbled back into the store and later died at a local hospital.

“There was only one way to look at that,” Drejka told 10News. “You have to be scared… because if you’re not and you’re wrong, you know, that’s that… I’ve never been confronted like that, or never been assaulted like that if you will, ever.”

Drejka was not initially arrested, as Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri invoked the “Stand Your Ground” law, which allows someone to use deadly force if he or she believes their life is in danger.

Drejka was later charged with manslaughter Aug. 13 by Pinellas State Attorney Bernice McCabe.

“I’m sorry, that’s all I can really say (to his family),” he said. “And thinking about it, would you accept those kinds of words from someone? I don’t think I would.”

He is currently being held on a $100,000 bail.

