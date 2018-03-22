Florida governor sends Highway Patrol to Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS to establish order

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is sending state troopers to assist with growing disorder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including four arrests and the suspension of a deputy who fell asleep while guarding the school.
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Tuesday he had accepted the Republican governor’s offer to send officers from the Florida Highway Patrol to help secure the high school, the site of the Feb. 14 mass shooting that left 17 people dead.
“This will ensure that all entrances and exits at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are secure to ensure the safety of the students, teachers and employees,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement. “We thank Governor Scott for his continued support and partnership.”
The additional security help came after a tumultuous week at the Parkland high school that saw four arrests and Deputy Moises Carotti suspended with pay for sleeping in his patrol car while on duty at the school.
Zachary Cruz, 18, the brother of confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz, was being held on a $500,000 bond after he was arrested Monday for trespassing at the school, his third such offense.
Two students were arrested for bringing weapons to school — one student was accused of bringing a knife, the other a razor — while another student was charged with a misdemeanor for making threats on Snapchat.
The deputy was found asleep by a student at about 5 p.m. Monday while he was working a security shift at the school, according to local news reports.
Mr. Scott said in a letter to the sheriff and Broward County school superintendent Robert Runcie that parents were alarmed by the situation at the high school.
“Today, my office heard from parents of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including parents who lost their children during the February attack,” said Mr. Scott in the Tuesday letter, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times. “They are still concerned about student safety at the school. Recent events at the school have demonstrated the need for additional security measures to be implemented.”
The governor said eight armed officers would be assigned to the school until “a more permanent safety plan can be put into place.”
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
From the appearance of things as they are, maybe they ought to send in the National Guard to insure criminals are apprehended and jailed instead of having the principal and Sheriff’s office sweeping their so-called “low level” crimes under the rug. Nip it in the bud and the problem will take care of itself.
True. Though 500,000 dollars bond for trespassing?? I’ve seen MURDERERS GET LESS THAN THAT..
One remove the Sheriff, two remove the Superintendent and three remove the County School Board. They are all responsible for the lack of disciplinary actions at this school they signed an agreement with the Sheriffs Department to avoid arresting students who caused trouble at the school so that their crime statistics were kept low so as to get more Taxpayer money from the DOE.
And 4, FIRE THAT deputy who was sleeping on duty!
In view of what just happened at that school, you would think that sleeping in his patrol car instead of protecting the school would be grounds for more than “suspension!”
Actually, the lack of discipline in the schools is a DIRECT result of BHO and Eric Holder threatening legal action & withholding of funds against school districts with “non-racially diverse discipline records” (individuals-of-color were being suspended, arrested, & expelled in disproportion to whites).
The Sheriff, while demonstrably incompetent, was not responsible for school discipline problems.
The Superintendent of Schools and School Board were guilty of lacking a backbone to standup to Eric Holder’s bullying…or the common-sense to appreciate that discipline racial-quotas was a REALLY-REALLY stupid idea.
The Broward County Sheriffs Department is a joke. Another slacker Sheriff sleeping in his patrol car outside of the school. Sheriff Scott Israel needs to be fired. He is a DemoRAT political hack. Secondly, under Obama’s directive, the schools throughout the nation were not allowed to go after these idiots in school that are violent, drug users or bringing guns or knives to school. Obama the communist wants anarchy and he excused violence in schools, drugs in schools and weapons in schools, with no consequences.
Senator Nelson is against arming trained protectors for schools, Time for him to not be reelected!
8 armed guards… now we have 1 school fairly secured, temporally.
What about the rest of the kids in America?
And what’s going to happen to the patrol routes of those cops who’ve been pulled of their regular duties to ‘secure’ the school?
It’s time for a purge of the Broward Coward Sheriffs department.
Thanks media for stirring up more unrest, your carry out your agenda to the letter. The left and organizations in this nation that are behind taking your rights away will stop at nothing to get what they want. And it’s a great policy to protect the kids after the fact , how about when something actually happens are you going to have them stand down again ?
MS Douglas sounds like a POSTER CHILD for Obama’s brain-dead edicts virtually outlawing any form of school discipline. And does the Broward County Sheriff’s Dept. have ANY deputies that are not COWARDS, LAZY or INCOMPETENT? It doesn’t seem so! It’s a good thing Florida’s state police are willing to step up, because Broward County’s finest sure won’t protect ANYBODY!