Florida election supervisor mixed bad provisional ballots with good ones

Broward’s elections supervisor accidentally mixed more than a dozen rejected ballots with nearly 200 valid ones, a circumstance that is unlikely to help Brenda Snipes push back against Republican allegations of incompetence.
The mistake — for which no one had a solution Friday night — was discovered after Snipes agreed to present 205 provisional ballots to the Broward County canvassing board for inspection. She had initially intended to handle the ballots administratively, but agreed to present them to the canvassing board after Republican attorneys objected.
“We have found no clear authority controlling the situation faced by the board,” said Broward County Attorney Andrew Meyers.
On Election Day, Broward County collected more than 600 provisional ballots. The vast majority were declared invalid by the county’s canvassing board judges for reasons ranging from registering to vote too late to previously voting to voting at the wrong precinct.
But a couple hundred provisional ballots were held in limbo. Those ballots were the result of a connectivity issue in the system that precincts use to look up voter registrations, said Pat Nesbit, the elections day operations manager for Broward County. Voters would swipe their ID and the precinct system would show they weren’t registered voters. But when staffers called the Broward elections headquarters, the voter’s registration would appear. Precinct workers had those 205 voters fill out provisional ballots.
On Election Day, Broward election staffers set those 205 votes aside, removed the anonymous ballots from their signed envelopes and counted them up in a voting machine that didn’t add those numbers to the final vote count. The elections department didn’t originally intend to have the canvassing board review those votes, but after uproar from lawyers for the Republican Party, the office handed them over to the board, which usually reviews ballots still in the envelopes.
On Friday, the three-person canvassing board — on which Snipes usually sits — found about 20 of those 205 votes had mismatched signatures and declared them illegal. That means there are at least 20 illegal votes mixed into an anonymous pile of 205, all sitting in a machine that counted them but did not add them to the final count.
“The ballots cannot be identified,” Snipes confirmed when a lawyer for the Republican Party asked.
Republican Party lawyers immediately pressed Snipes about the future of those 205 votes and if they’d be counted. Snipes declined to answer and continued judging signatures on remaining ballots. There is no statute guiding what happens next.
“This process doesn’t exist. The process is that the ballots aren’t opened. I would suggest to the board that this process would stop,” said Leonard Collins, a lawyer for the Florida Republican Party.
Broward must present its unofficial vote total from the midterm elections to the state by noon Saturday. Recounts are expected in races for U.S. Senate, governor and commissioner of agriculture, and Snipes has become a target for Republican politicians alleging corruption and incompetence after her office was still counting thousands of early and absentee ballots in the days following Tuesday’s election.
The board concluded its Friday session about 10:30 p.m., but the supervisor of elections has not yet announced a decision on how to handle the ballots.
this thug has been doing this for years, is there no law in florida
florida laws do not apply to any democrat in browards county.
WHY the hell not? Are the AG’s in florida that bloody incompetent?
Apparently not for her. Remember Broward County is the same County that Scott Isreal is the sheriff that allowed to keep criminals from getting arrested and in school which is the reason for parkland. No laws for Broward County.
Which makes you wonder. WHAT THE HELL were they thinking, allowing someone who’s been convicted before, of tampering with votes, to be the SUPERVISOR??
That’s like hiring a former bank robber to be the manager at a bank!
Its time for all these last minute phony vote surges, followed by song and dance B.S. to stop. We need Photo ID in all 50 states and computer monitoring with safeguards to make sure votes are not flipped inside the machine and that all LEGAL voters – vote only – once!
AND ANY box of ‘ballots’ that just “Happens to get found”< should have every ballot in it, shredded immediately without being counted. AS THERE is no proof of their validity, due to NO PROPER chain of custody.
I wonder where the millions on new york state residents, in the last 20 years, relocated too ? Nah, it wasn’t florida or was it ? This has new york state SOP politics written all over it. I know that laws do not apply to democrats/socialist/communist in new york state or anywhere in the northeast USA.
.
Incompetent? I would say she is entirely competent in what she’s doing. Good at cheating, good at lying, good at being a democrat…very competent.
Agreed. Up until now these people have been literally above the law and they know it.
Agreed. This is NOT incompetence, but WILLFUL.
I would recommend that she not be allowed to be an Election Judge ever again. Florida seems to have this problem often.
LOL! Funny (not) that almost any election in FL that gets within 50K to 100K, ballots start appearing, like magic, in closets, garages, elevator shafts, wherever – and, nobody can explain how they were ‘lost’ until finally found – and, they amazingly amount to just enough ballots to force a recount! I’m slow, but my nose knows the smell of SKUNK….
After her prior conviction, she shouldn’t have been allowed anywhere near voting.. PERIOD>
A truckload of ballots came in last night with no police escort. Where’d they come from and why not the day the polls closed?
It would not be the FIRST time this incompetent, LYING skank messed with ballots to make sure the conniving DEMOCRATS could STEAL another election. WHY hasn’t this conniving DEMOCRAT vote FRAUDSTER been removed from getting within a MILE of ANY ballot box and sent to JAIL for her INCESSANT election rigging?
And this is why so many of my friends have NO FAITH IN our voter system anymore..
I LIVE in Florida, and I am very upset by what is going on with the voting ! Rick Scott, who has actually been a good Governor, was given the chance to FIRE this extremely incompetent woman a couple of years ago, but chose not to. I believe that he wanted to give her another chance, BIG MISTAKE !
How many times does it take for Floridians/America to be kicked in the head by some jackass to have it sink in that MAYBE the jackass has issues? The entire county of Broward is the Jackass of all Jackasses! If not the governing forces of FL, then the Feds need to send in a “detox unit” to remove the oozing slime of the corrupted and incompetent “servants” of ‘We The Serfs!’
ANY time you try to be kind and/or FAIR to a conniving Commucrat, they will see it as weakness and take advantage of the situation to push for an even BIGGER advantage than they ALREADY have with all the RAMPANT voter fraud they are already committing!
First clean up their board of elections. Next, require an ID to vote.
I live in Indiana where we do have a voter ID law. No issues, zero. The Dems say this will cause poor people problems, which is bull. When admitted to a hospital a photo ID is required, once a year I must show my photo ID and insurance cards at my physician offices. Why? To prevent insurance fraud that was becoming rampant. Yet preventing voter fraud is ignored by the Dems.
Linda Archer, that’s because the conniving Commucrats are the ones COMMITTING all the voter fraud, so of COURSE they will ignore it, and don’t want ANYTHING done to stop it!
“….accidentally mixed….” 70,000(?)+- votes suddenly found? ‘Dr.’ Snipes? “There is no statute guiding what happens next.”?? How does that saying go, ‘fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me?’ These people(?), whacks, have been making fools of ALL the people in FL for over a decade! “No statute guiding…next?” How about no statute required, just, ‘YOU ARE FIRED!’ How on God’s green earth is this Snipes woman STILL in the job? She should have been FIRED years ago, and potentially LOCKED UP! At some point, somebody has got to get a CLUE….
Why were there many boxes moved from the building after dark in cars and trucks?
Doesn’t this Broward county ballot fiasco that’s now going on in Florida bring to mind another time when a democrat, al Gore, and a republican, George Bush were in a race for the presidency and it was a close race. But Broward County and the counties election officials were going to save the day for democrat, al Gore by interpreting whether the provisional ballots were for Al Gore or for George Bush. The Broward County Officials who were deciding whether the provisional ballots were for democrat Al Gore, being democrats themselves , wonder upon wonder, determined that democrat Al Gore was the benefactor then of most of those provisional ballots and the contest had to be taken all the way to the Supreme court before a winner would be decided in the race for the presidency. Talk about this recent Ballot incident occurring in Broward County, Florida , ” Can’t you see the pattern forming here..,” when the election officials in Broward county Florida once again go out of their way, again, to determine the outcome of an election to favor their personal preferences in this mid-term election. This can’t be accepted if elections are to remain meaningful and the outcome controlled by the political whims of political hacks of a particular party.
PART # 2 of sotheseedsofliberty2’s post in Comments Box below
Part #2 sotheseedsofliberty2 comments
Joseph Stalin once said this about elections, “It’s not the people who vote that count. It’s the people who count the votes.” For Election officials in Broward County, Florida, Truer Words Were Never Spoken, Obviously, for the election officials in in Broward County, Florida, Its the people who count the votes which counts.