President Trump is frustrated by the leaks coming out of the intelligence department.
Flood!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
I believe that one should ask the question: Did the previous occupant have the White House Bugged? This may be where the leaks are coming from?
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Copyright © 2017 - GOPUSA.com - All rights reserved.
I believe that one should ask the question: Did the previous occupant have the White House Bugged? This may be where the leaks are coming from?