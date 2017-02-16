Home Cartoons Flood!

Flood!

February 16, 2017 at 6:30 am 1 Cartoons
Share!

President Trump is frustrated by the leaks coming out of the intelligence department.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)

Flood!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

Print Friendly
Share!


Please leave a comment below.


One Comment

  1. ronnyg February 16, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I believe that one should ask the question: Did the previous occupant have the White House Bugged? This may be where the leaks are coming from?

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)


Write a Reply or Comment