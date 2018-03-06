Flippy the robot doesn’t demand $15 an hour

A fast food restaurant in California unveiled the latest addition to its kitchen staff — a burger-flipping robot appropriately dubbed “Flippy.”
Chain eatery Caliburger announced its location in Pasadena is the first to employ Flippy, a burger-flipping robot developed by Miso Robotics.
Officials said Flippy requires a human helper to put the patties on the grill and the robot then takes over cooking duties.
“The kitchen of the future will always have people in it, but we see that kitchen as having people and robots,” David Zito, co-founder and chief executive officer of Miso Robotics, told KTLA-TV.
The company said Flippy’s artificial intelligence uses thermal imaging, 3D and regular camera vision to sense when to flip or remove a patty from the grill.
“It detects the temperature of the patty, the size of the patty and the temperature of the grill surface,” Zito said.
Caliburger said it plans to roll out Flippy robots to all of its locations across the country.
“The key to success in the restaurant industry is consistency. So anytime you go to a Caliburger anywhere you know that the patty will be cooked exactly the same,” said John Miller, CEO of Caliburger parent company Cali Group.
Officials said it costs about $60,000 to build a single Flippy robot.
So, even if Flippy uses $2.50/hr in maintenance and electricity, I can replace a single person and have pure profit in 3/4 of a year. I expect a minor change could add a burger dispenser to the robot, and eliminate the other person in the kitchen.
Better consistency/quality, lower cost, better for the environment (the workers don’t need to drive to work), faster service. Sounds like a win for the consumer and owner, but a loss for young workers who will find it even harder to find their first job.
Math???
One Flippy costs $60,000.
with zero O&M that is at least 2 years of
$15/ hr salary. Even if benefits run 100%
( fantasy) it still takes 1year to get back the $60000
??????
Maybe, although you forgot a lot of costs that employers incur because minimum wage workers require training, workman’s comp, require subs, create public relation nightmares, etc. I’m not even scratching the surface here but others will probably add to my list. Flippy is also a tax break.
If you did recoup Flippy’s cost in one year (maybe not) you get the subsequent years for just the cost of his maintenance.
It may cost 60k now but year after year it will drop fast . In 3-5 years there will competing companies robots doing the same thing. The price will drop over 75 %.
Guess you learned Fuzzy math Flippy can work unlimited hours 7Days a week No Video games or bathroom breaks or non stop texting At 16 Hours a day at $ 15.00 hrly that =112hrs a week @ 15.00 Hrly=1680a week x52weeks=$87360 a year No sick time no excuses GREAT employee
You are also counting 40 hours per week in your figure. Since the typical burger joint is open 84 hours per week or more, the math works faster. In addition, flipply does not get distracted by other robots, take a bathroom break or call in sick. There is also no workman’s comp, payroll taxes or other benefits. Yes, we can expect a machine to break but the payoff is still rather quick.
Snowy.
Those other costs were wrapped into my 100% rider on basic salary.
I.m not disputing the wisdom or economics of the investment, just the claimed payback period.
PS There was a comment about wanting it my way…..they will have to go elsewhere until Flippy gets updated algorithms that can handle rare-medium – well done…..IF CA law permits that
Neoracer….undoubtedly
Dennisastley.
Interesting point. If Flippy displaces two+ humans, the payback gets shorter.
But then we need to include reliability costs …., MTBF, downtime, MTTR…..
Will Calliburger need a standby Flipper to avoid lost sales and disgruntled customers if Flippy flops?
Likely still a good investment.
Calliburgers might do us a favor and issue a 1 year experience report?
I knew you guys would think of a lot more reasons to use Flippy instead of a 25 yr. old without a HS diploma.
I thought of two more. Flippy will serve cops and he won’t spit on their hamburger.
The “Robo – burger” problem is more complicated. When people looked at how many millennials prefer not to act with humans, the machines win! The machine understands screen touches, in English or whatever language you picked. The machine produces exactly what you ordered. The machine was never rude.
My wife and I are older people, who actually kept track of how many times are order was done right and how many problems we had at drive-thru windows for the past year. We are looking at a 30% error rate.
Back in the kitchen, the machines cook everything perfectly because they have sensors. How would you rate the consistency of your fast food at a drive-thru? The word “unpredictable” comes to mind. There are some jobs humans should not do, because they are not “human jobs” or because they are “machine jobs”, just like the McCormick reaper and harvesting.
my911, you don’t own a business do you?
Have you ever worked in Personnel? I’m going to guess no.
As a rule of thumb, if an employee makes $30,000 a year, the company is paying $60,000 a year with all the hidden fees.
Plus (as stated) the robot can work 24/7. A human can’t.
Robots have downtime, but humans have sick time, so that balances.
Robots perform consistently. New hires are often Millennials, who seldom understand the concept of a work ethic.
Robots are the way to go.
And rhetorically, if robots were more expensive, then why are so many companies rushing to replace “cheap” employees with “expensive” robots? Don’t assume that all these business owners are as bad at math as you are. They have bean counters to find the best cost-cutting measures.
Oh, and before you get all indignant about me questioning your math ability, or your insistence that these companies are spending their money foolishly, I must ask another rhetorical question.
In the last year, how many companies sought your mathematical wisdom (by offering you money for your perspective) before they replaced workers with robots? How many sought your wisdom for ANY reason?
And there you go.
My math is solid, most fast food places operate between 18-20 hours a day 365 days/yr, so he is replacing a $16.20/hour (with the corporations SS and medicare contributions) for $2.50/hr (my conservative estimate) = $13.70/hr x 20 hrs/day = $264/day/$60,000 = 227 days = 0.62 years (not including the extra costs noted above). Also, the $2.50 is 50c/hour of electricity and $2/hour of maintenance costs
my911, you might want to re-calibrate your “math”.
1) Flippy likely has a life span of more than one or two years. The $15/hr (plus taxes and other costs) goes on, year after year.
2) The cost of technology, over time, decreases. Flippy’s a new invention, with a cost of $60k, which, historically will likely decrease with refinements and increased production volumes, as the $15/hr will escalate.
3) Flippy can work 3 shifts, for nearly the same cost – not the $15/hr++ snowflake!
4) Flippy has none of the downside of the current generation of self centered, self absorbed entrants to the workforce!
And the best reason to switch to flippy. HE WON’T bugger your order up, just cause you are a cop!
Waiting for someone to say how “racist” Flippy is.
Tis a shame. I prefer the human equation. But when you demand $15.00 an hour for flipping burgers, this is the price you pay.
The uneducated people who think they deserve $15 per hour to flip hamburgers are going to get what they deserve, lost jobs! These morons should try to better themselves. No one in their right mind is going to pay ten dollars for a McDonalds’ hamburger. Fools!
So what is the news about this,,,We already have seen many Democrat robotic flip flopping politicians who repeatedly spout only the Democrat talking points, and definitely not worth $15/Hr.
While i also prefer human interaction, when we’ve seen story after story of this or that store refusing to serve cops, screwing up orders at an ever increasing rate, spitting on food (Cause you are known to not tip) or the like, id rather dispense with the hassle of the human, if it means being properly served.
This is just the free market at work. Some will condem “flippy” while at the same time endorsing H1B visas. Sadly, they are oblivious to the contradiciton in their positions.
Your logic is airtight. Liberals also want the illegals who will work cheap, and then wonder why wages don’t go up. They demand an unsustainable minimum wage and then rail when the free market provides a cheaper solution that eliminates the worker they claimed to be advocating for.
Ya just can’t fix liberal stupidity.
Or in this case you can’t fix hypocrisy. Liberals don’t care about the worker. That myth has been disproved decades ago. They want everyone unemployed and dependent on Uncle Sam to “save” them. This equates to an automatic D vote.
Anyone with a brain (not Dems) knows that when the min wage goes up, hiring goes down. Capitalist competition (something Dems know nothing about) practically ensure razor-thin margins. Companies cant afford a few hundred thousand more bucks for under-performing employees. They go from black to red fast. Something has to give.
And this is why businesses:
downsize
outsource
install robots
make people work less than 40 hr/week
go bankrupt
No business owner wants to do these things. It’s the lofty but empty promises of the Left that force them into these binds.
If it was up to me, there would be NO minimum wage. Wages would seek a natural level and stabilize. Workers WORTH more money would find a better job. Workers who aren’t worth that would stay where they are.
Of course liberals are oblivious to the contradictions in their standards/positions, when they are the party of nothing BUT Double standards!
Unfortunately for John Miller’s Caliburger, the reason I won’t be going to one of their “Joints”, is: “ … The key to success in the restaurant industry is consistency. So anytime you go to a Caliburger anywhere you know that the patty will be cooked exactly the same … ” and I prefer my hamburger patty cooked to my tastes, not what overdone temperature Calipornia determines I and everyone else must consume.
No need to worry about personal preferences. When one door closes another opens, thus culinary pleasures will be accommodated t in the full menu, order taking style restaurants. Don’t expect burger pricing to emulate the mass “auto prep” burger market. One will pay for the quality received . I am sure we will be eating in similar establishments Myron; Best regards.
My reading of that, is if you go in and always order a burger medium-rare, you will get consistency cause it will keep flippig OUT medium-rare for you, while at the same time, doing medium-well for the customer after you.
NOT that all burgers come out the same ‘medium period’ like it or not.
Still can’t beat an IN N OUT burger
Look for more computer ordering kiosks which are already in place in Europe. Staffed fast food services may ultimately be reduced manual transactions for folks that lack digital purchasing capability and specialy orders if so offered. One might consider “fast food automation” similar to auto-pilot for aircraft where the pilot is there to over ride the computer.
They’re already everywhere now and I hate them. Our McDonalds has a standing kiosk and there’s an attendant there to walk me through it. I just ignore them and walk up to the counter because I can.
But then I also don’t want to pay 20 dollars for a Big Mac either. So we all have to adjust to the stupidity of higher minimum wages.
Because really if we have minimum wages, we should have an associated minimum quality of employee to match. Since that’s not the case, minimum wages don’t work.
That’s my reason i’d like the automation. CAUSE the current crop of idiots i consistently see whining about 15/hr, are IMO NOT EVEN WORTH 1/2 that value..
Two things to note: Equifax just had 145,000,000 records hacked. What happens when “Flippy” goes berserk because some 14 year old in Romania thought it would be fun.
Second, It always takes a human to do the maintenance on any machine. And they usually make a wee bit more than $15 p/hr.
That’s a good call. We see hacks all over. So will flippy be NOT Wired for internet access? Will he be firewalled and just ‘networked’ in the store? OR will all computer interactions have to be done FACE to face with it??
They don’t want more money , they want to sit on their A** and do nothing and have their presious government take care of them. Blind simpleminded fools, who can’t think or care for themselves.