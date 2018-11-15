Flake to halt judicial nominees until Mueller protection bill passed

Sen. Jeff Flake announced Wednesday that he will not vote to advance any new judicial nominees through the Judiciary Committee, nor will he vote to confirm picks on the Senate floor, until he gets his way on unrelated legislation to prevent the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller.
Mr. Flake made the announcement on the Senate floor minutes after his bid to pass the bill failed.
His threat could block the committee from approving any more judges this year, since the GOP only holds a one-seat majority on the panel.
It’s less catastrophic to approving judges on the Senate floor, where the GOP holds 51 seats. Even losing Mr. Flake, Republicans could still approve judges on a 50-50 vote with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.
Still, the senator’s move was a major escalation in the battle over Mr. Mueller, who is investigating the 2016 election, Russian interference and Trump campaign figures’ behavior.
Mr. Flake and Sen. Chris Coons tried to get the Senate to pass a bill that would have prevented Mr. Mueller from being fired without good cause.
They said their bill is of critical importance now that Mr. Trump has ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions and named an acting attorney general who some fear is looking to curtail the probe.
“The president now has this investigation in his sights, and we all know it,” Mr. Flake said.
He tried to speed the protection bill through the Senate, but fellow Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, blocked that.
“I don’t think any legislation’s necessary,” Mr. McConnell had told reporters hours earlier.
He said he agrees the Mueller probe should be allowed to finish, but said he has not seen any evidence that Mr. Trump will sink the investigation.
Still, Mr. Flake’s threat to action on judicial nominees strikes at Mr. McConnell’s heart. He has said his top priority as the GOP’s Senate leader is confirming the president’s judicial picks.
why dont you just go …………………………………………………
….walking alone at night in a Washington D.C. park.
this proves that Flake, perfect name, doesn’t care about having good judges, he only cares about trying to show he has some, not much, control. Flake should know that it will be easier to get these judges on the bench after new Senate is seated and the Republicans have more seats in the Senate. But as usual, Flake isn’t smart enough. Can’t wait until he is out of the Senate
Flake’s never been smart. Liberalism has rotted his brain!
Amen to that. His departure cannot come fast enough. He is one of the reasons (McCain the other one) I chose not to move to AZ years ago and that Simena idiot just confirms it was a good plan not to.
Congress correctly let the Independent Counsel expire. The Independent Counsel was an unconstitutional fourth branch of government, not accountable to anybody — checks-and-balances out the window. They shouldn’t re-create it now just because some of them hate Trump.
That’s the reason WHY they are not willing to let it go.. They keep holding on to hope it finds something they can oust trump with.
McConnell needs to remove this absolute disgrace and put Senator Kyle on the Judicial Committee to continue with his mission to get as many Judges on the court as they can.
Flake has been the stinking pile of excrement since he was elected with John McCain’s full support and Arizona is glad to be rid of him. I believe since he is such a ridiculous sad little 3 year old in his behavior, that he is totally at fault for the GOP candidate’s loss to fill his seat to a complete lunatic leftist who he congratulated on her win and told her she would be great!
Jeff Flake is, well, a flake. This comes as no surprise. Kyrsten Sinema could not be any worse for the country than a total “Flake” At least I hope she is better than the “Flake”
I agree, but am doubtful that she will be even close to as good as Flake; much less better.
Sinema is a rabid liberal.. OF COURSE she’s going to be no better than flake.
She’ll probably be even par with the flake.
I understand that Flake hates President Trump, but what makes his position most anti-american is that he’s insuring that there will be even bigger, bare-knuckle fights over every single nomination President Trump submits for the Federal Judiciary; much less The US Supreme Court. Looks like the next 2 years will be a total disregard for The Rule of Law and continue the destruction of our Constitutional Republic.
And some keep wondering, why i loved the intro to that show, “Designated Survivor”. ERASE out of existance ALL OF THIS Swamp. And start afresh.
To fix the problem that we have with the Senate and the House might be fixed by us being allowed to recall the ones who are not doing what we want them to do but instead are pandering to the rich and the elite! Yes, I know their reason why they say that would be bad but of course, they want to protect themselves from a recall after all it is much easier to steal and cheat when it is hard for anyone to get them out of office.
7 million+ in the state of AZ and THIS is the best you could do?
Once again, this John McCain wannabe is living up to his name.
Trying to wield power he doesn’t have, trying to look relevant,
but won’t even be mentioned in the history books.
This man…NO, this BOY actually thinks he’s some sort of statesman? Sheesh!
Jeff, you flake, can’t leave office soon enough.