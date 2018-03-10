Fla. governor signs school security, gun control bill; NRA sues state

(UPI) — After weighing the matter for two days, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed into law a $400 million suite of legislative reforms to school security, mental health and gun-control measures — a direct response to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.
Scott announced his decision to sign the bill earlier Friday at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, where he was joined by victims’ families and surviving students from the Parkland school. Scott signed the bill later in the day.
The controversial legislation, which had cleared both houses of the Florida Legislature by Wednesday, includes additional gun control measures and a boost in safety resources at schools statewide.
The bill, passed by a 67-50 vote in the Senate, orders a ban on bump stocks, an increase to the minimum rifle purchasing age from 18 to 21 and a three-day waiting period on all firearm purchases.
Seventeen people were killed on Feb. 14 when a 19-year-old former student stormed into a school building spraying fire from an AR-15 assault rifle.
Florida Democrats unsuccessfully tried to add an amendment to the bill banning assault weapons.
Part of the $400 million allocated in the bill will be used to hire and train more school resource officers and mental health counselors and install extra safety equipment, like security cameras, metal detectors, bulletproof glass and automatic locking devices.
Also in the bill is funding for an optional program to allow some school personnel — like librarians and coaches, but not teachers — to carry firearms on campus.
The National Rifle Association pushed for Scott to reject the bill, but that lobby effort was overcome by supporters who say the legislation is a needed compromise. Hours after Scott signed the bill into law, the NRA filed a federal lawsuit challenging the legislation.
The NRA’s suit specifically takes issue with the ban on rifle purchases for those under 21 years old.
“The effect of Florida’s aged-based ban is to impose a significant, unequal, and impermissible burden on the right to keep and bear arms of a class of millions of law-abiding 18-to-20-year-old adult citizens,” the NRA said in the suit.
Democratic state Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a graduate of the Parkland school, said Scott was ultimately moved to support the bill.
“When you attend more than a dozen funerals and you’re dealing with grieving families, you have an all-hands-on-deck mentality,” Moskowitz said. “He’s not bringing the families up [to Tallahassee] just for a discussion.”
Just another exercise in “Cover your political six” by fearful politicians reacting like emotional driven people unprepared for a death in the family, and make decisions under emotional stress that always costs more in funeral expenses than if they had shopped around and made more sound decisions before the expected inevitable death occurred and the costly emotions of the moment take their toll. The problem is not in our stars (The guns), but in ourselves (The socially taught concept of government collective dependency) which never works when the dung hits the fan, and swift INDVIDUAL courage and SELF-governance is needed, when the Collective government response always comes too late. People of educated integrity, SELF-governance and SELF-restraint, have no need of guns and no need to fear. The fearful politicians must have been recently socially educated, as they are showing all the signs of deluding themselves into thinking that strong guns, instead of weak PEOPLE are the problem. Take back your education system, start emphasizing INDIVDUAL character/integrity/honesty/respect for the law, and it will all fall back into place. A snowflake always melts before men of steel.
Too bad Scott had a chance at Nelson’s seat but he can kiss that good by , now he can sto and spend the $ he made off the Medicare etc , before becoming Gov
Very well said. You have a excellent grasp of reality. I’m a lifetime member of the NRA and I’m glad for the NRA standing up to these state laws that are unconstitutional. I’m currently not a terrorist and never have been.
Scott is starting to act like Moonbeam,already looks a ot like him.
The NRA rightfully brought the lawsuit. Banning people under 21 years of age from having guns, is a direct assault on the Second Amendment. Also, why would librarians be trained to handle guns, but not teachers? Thirdly, I am sick and tired of “mental health counselors”. If a person is having mental issues like threatening students or faculty, any sane person can spot that and that person should be turned over to the police and let the police refer these people to the psychiatric unit of a hospital. A mental health counselor in that Florida School would not have stopped the Florida shooter, with the hands off policy these schools have toward students, that are causing problems. When I went to school as a baby boomer in the 50’s and 60’s we never had mental health counselors, we just had counselors. If a student was having a problem and it was egregious, that student would be suspended and that students general practitioner (doctor) would refer that student to a psychiatrist.
Considering how many mass shootings have been perpetrated by people reported to have SSRIs in their system, I doubt more mental health practitioners will prevent another shooting.
I suspect that instead of regulating guns, more good will come from regulating happy pills.
There’s another article here today about the ex-patient who killed people in a California veterans home. IF anyone ever decides to investigate these drugs, I believe they will find the main cause of mass shootings.
In the meantime, the politically driven career politicians continue to push laws that have nothing to do with the recent events. School shooting by a deranged high profile man …go after the law abiding public…It just wreaks of conspiracy and global agenda, and it stinks.
Ok first you cant ban the guns as that would violate US Supreme Court decision JAIME CAETANO v. MASSACHUSETTS 577 US March 21 2016 which said that ALL guns are protected by the 2nd Amendment AND that the term infringed means to violate another persons rights. Secondly you cant ban any 18 year old from buying a rifle (or even a pistol) until they are 21 as if you can vote when you are 18 and you can drink when you are 18 and live on your own and go fight and die for this country when you are 18 then you damn well can own a rifle or a pistol when you are 18. Thirdly, you cannot just go to a court and demand the judge take away your guns as you must show that you are of a diminished mental capacity, and if you are of a diminished mental capacity, then you should not be having a gun in the first place.
Seems like the bill adds a lot more government….but doesn’t do much to address the pathetic failure of government at every level, which happened prior to this tragic event.
This shooting could have been prevented, or at least possibly minimized, if the government… who is charged with the responsibility of protecting its citizens…had done its job in the first place, even into the moments the shooting began.
I support the security measures, such as bullet proof glass and additional cameras, but in a way, I also see those measures as being implemented because the government failed miserably at every level, prior to this horrific event.
The bottom line is that this shooting could have been prevented. The number of warning flags which were flying….but ignored, or only given a casual glance…. was staggering. Yes, this shooting could have been prevented… but for the failure of government.
Gov Cue-ball just laid a stinky egg on this one. It was the government at every level that failed. Keep your hands off my guns. It is your incompetence that is to be blamed here not the Second Amendment.
He should have signed a bill providing that the heads of law enforcement agencies that do not follow up tips on people who might act out violently will be fired and banned from owning any guns themselves. And post their names and addresses to the internet so the crooks can find these unarmed targets easily.
One hurdle overcome. Next bill will increase minimum age to 30. Should reach nonagenarian range by 2030.
It’s a nice feel good for the legislators but it isn’t going to do anything to diminish gun violence. Banning ‘assault weapons’ and all the other laws proposed isn’t going to do anything either. We have a problem in society where we have a culture of death, where kids are desensitized to killing by video games (war lords train young fighters by desensitizing them to killing, video games are killing simulators), where Hollywood glorifies killing, and where morals and ethics have been taken out of the schools. If we can fix some of those problems we might have a chance at turning things around.
Actually, I think a big part of the problem is that our society has become so gun-phobic that guns then become a great way for sick people to terrorize others. Many here will remember a time when kids walked around with their guns, had them on city buses and even took them to school because many schools had gun/shooting clubs. Criminals favor whatever will strike fear into their intended victims and they have found that guns have that effect now more than they ever did before.
“…Democratic state Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a graduate of the Parkland school, said Scott was ultimately moved to support the bill.
“When you attend more than a dozen funerals and you’re dealing with grieving families, you have an all-hands-on-deck mentality,” Moskowitz said. “He’s not bringing the families up [to Tallahassee] just for a discussion.”…”
So this asshat clearly admits to using emotion rather than reason to pass legislation.
This is why I continually say liberalism is the politics of adolescents!