Fixing Social Security

According to a leading fiscal and economic expert who focuses on government spending and the national debt, it’s one thing to talk about Social Security’s problems; how it can be fixed is another discussion entirely.
The trust funds that support Social Security are expected to be depleted in 2034. While that is the same year as last year’s projection, the sooner Congress can do something, the better.
“We need to make common-sense changes, including adjusting the retirement age to reflect the fact that individuals are living longer, healthier lives,” recommends Romina Boccia of The Heritage Foundation. “In addition, the current cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is inaccurate and based on an index from the 1970s.”
According to Boccia, there is now a much more accurate index in the form of the chained consumer price index (CPI).
That’s a change that can happen right away,” she adds. “That doesn’t mean any benefit cuts for anybody; just slowing the growth in excessively high benefits over time.”
The other component is making sure to preserve benefits for vulnerable seniors and those already in retirement that are dependent on Social Security to get by.
“We need to make changes for younger workers, and we also need to consider changes for individuals who have greater assets for whom Social Security is not a primary source of income,” Boccia continues. “That can mean changing the formula by which initial benefits are calculated, or implementing some type of a means test, which we already currently have in the system in the form of taxation of Social Security benefits, because the simple fact is that the benefits currently are unaffordable. They’re unsustainable, and the program is going bankrupt.”
For now, millions of Americans who rely on Social Security can expect to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. The increase is projected to be 2.2 percent, or about $28 a month, for the average recipient.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
One: CPI is a fraud committed by the federal gov’t to mislead the public. Two: Again with the benefit language. The proper name is Social Security Insurance! The gov’t has been forcing us to pay premiums to this insurance and now want to renege on the deal. The reason the “Trust Fund” is going broke is because politicians in DC decided they could steal the funds out of it and keep us oblivious to the facts. Yeah, Yeah, they have replaced the cash with IOU’s that they now want us to cover. Writing an IOU with no intention of repayment is theft. If I did this on a much smaller scale I’d still be going to jail.
Social Security withholding is a tax.
Social Security Tax / Medicare Tax and Self-Employment
Social Security Taxes – How Much and What They Pay For
Medicare and Social Security: What you paid compared with what you get
THIS IS why i say every politician current and former, that is still alive, needs to have their ENTIRE ACCOUNTS docked, to pay back all those “IOUS”, and their current PAY reduced to 10% of what it currently is, UNTIL THE entireity of what was stolen out of the SS fund is repaid..
THEN ONCE DONE, STOP having people docked on their wages to pay in.. ONLY THOSE currently getting it, get to continue receiving it.. EVERYONE ELSE.. Goota take that extra dosh and save your self for retirement..
If the career politicians in Congress were required to use Social Security as their “retirement fund” instead of voting themselves a pension at FULL PAY FOR LIFE after serving just ONE term in Congress, there would not be a problem with Social Security, because Congress would not have STOLEN all the money the Baby Boomers paid into it to spend on other stuff.
The way to fix it is to REQUIRE Congress to use Social Security as THEIR retirement, and roll all the Congressional pension funds into the Social Security trust fund to replace some of the money they STOLE from Social Security. If THEY have skin in the Social Security game, they’ll be a LOT more interested in fixing it. As it is, since it does not affect these self-interested career pols, they really don’t GIVE A DAMN how it affects the rest of us, and THAT, my friends, is the SAD TRUTH!
I agree. AND ADD to that. REMOVE the law that allows congress to VOTE ITSELF pay raises..
If they want a pay rise, they should be REQUIRED to get the VOTES of their constituents, to determine if they deserve one..
It was the Democrats who forced us on it.
It was the Democrats who opened the “lockbox” on it and allowed the funds to be mingled with the General Fund.
It was the Democrats who keep raiding it and making it insolvent.
2034 sounds so far away, but you have to remember it is only 17 years. We are already in the year 2017, so look how fast these past 17 years have gone in the 21st century. It will be here before you know it.
Of course, it is also the Democrats who say there is nothing wrong with social security and that its completely solvent.
Who ya gonna believe? Them? Or your lying, stinking eyes?
With regard to Social Security, there is a permanent fix. While a person is working, the money taken out of that person’s pay and the employer match goes directly into your own private bank account, called the Social Security account. No one will have access to their account until age 62. At age 62, until age 70, the amount of money is based on your life expectancy. If you die, any money left goes to your heirs. After age 70,, you can withdraw as much money as you want, but you will never be able to go on welfare. That gets the governments paws out of your money.
Social Security is a financial number. It is not a ‘registration” or “identification” number and the original cards were stamped with “NOT TO BE USED AS IDENTIFICATION” in RED. Moreover, the originators of the program decreed that the payments were to be separate and not used for general funds. But you know politicians – “Rules? What rules?”
We don’t need to stinkin’ rules!