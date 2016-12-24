It’s unclear just how the incoming Trump administration and new GOP-controlled Congress will “repeal and replace” ObamaCare. But the need for reform is increasingly clear, as two new reports show.
The Government Accountability Office found disturbing evidence of ObamaCare fraud and abuse, such as fake enrollees and “people who game the system by using ‘special enrollment periods’ to sign up only after they become sick,” The Washington Times reports. But the Obama administration maintains it’s cracking down on such fraud and abuse — and that the law’s working as it should.
That’s not the case for taxpayers. An analysis from the nonpartisan Center for Health and Economy found federal subsidies of plans purchased through ObamaCare exchanges will need to rise by almost $10 billion next year, to $42.6 billion, according to The Times.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, who will play a major role in rewriting the health-care law, says such increases in what ObamaCare costs taxpayers are “not sustainable.” He also says he “can assure the American public … that we’re going to be prepared and ready with new options tailored for them.”
Republicans’ “repeal and replace” efforts must deliver a better system — one that is sustainable because it’s simpler, market-driven and more cost-efficient (and less susceptible to being hoodwinked) than ObamaCare.
Start by repealing it and replacing it with what we had before – the best healthcare system the wold had ever seen.
Then apply the many conservative actions we’ve been waiting for, like allowing insurance policies across state lines and de-coupling insurance with your employment.
These fixes are well known and have been on the shelf collecting dust. Just sign on the line and done.
ob–tworm care was designed to fail, and it is right about on time for what the democraps had in mind. Get hell’liary elected, ob–tworm care fails, and the government takes over the entire health care system with single party payer. Then Trump was elected.
Just repeal the blasted thing. We don’t need a government-run health care system in the first place. If it’s the INSURANCE system that needs to be revamped, start by defining what insurance is supposed to be. Insurance is not the same as care — as people are discovering now that they’ve been forced to buy lousy “insurance” that cuts off the care they were able to get without it. Let people buy health insurance the way they buy property insurance: according to what they need and what kind of risks they’re willing to take.
Exactly. If the US health care system was so poor before obamacare came in and ‘saved us all’, then why was it the USA was one of the 2 top destinations for HEALTH care tourism../