First they all came for one guy…

Social media companies are admitting they are trimming their users to crack down on “hate speech” but many find it strange that only conservatives – including a high-profile conspiracy theorist – are being show the door.

In an odd coincidence – or a conspiracy to silence him – Apple, Facebook, YouTube and Spotify all removed some or all of Internet talk host Alex Jones’s posting within about a 24-hour period this week.

Some conservatives suggest that Alex Jones, a bombastic personality who claimed the Sandy Hook school shooting was faked, is just a test case for removing others in the future.

Dan Gainor of Media Research Center says the silencing thing might be the one conspiracy that Alex Jones gets right.

“The top-tech companies allegedly decided on their own to do it, even though they announced at the same time. So that looks bad,” Gainor says. “If you were a government regulator, that’s when you’d pause. So, yes, that’s problematic.”

And it’s not just Jones. Facebook banned a political ad from a Republican candidate in California, and Instagram took British conservative Tommy Robinson’s account down. The libertarian head of the Ron Paul Institute had his tweeting privileges revoked – and the list goes on.

“The left is making a big push to deplatform,” Gainor tells OneNewsNow. “It is very much an Alinsky-kind of idea, where we’re going to harass somebody and remove their ability to speak in a public place.”

He warns it’s the beginning of a very real and very dangerous slippery slope that, when it ends, will go way beyond a bombastic conspiracy theorist.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]