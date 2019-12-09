Home » News

First person to be convicted under Florida’s ‘Red Flag’ firearms law faces up to 5 years in prison

GOPUSA StaffSun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Posted On 11:50 am December 9, 2019
5

Jerron Smith

A Deerfield Beach man who was the first in Florida to be charged with defying the state’s “Red Flag” law has been found guilty and is now facing a maximum prison term of five years.

Broward Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra ordered a pre-sentencing investigation for Jerron Smith, 33, who was accused in March 2018 of failing to allow law enforcement officials to confiscate his weapons under the new state law, which was designed to take firearms away from those deemed most likely to use them to commit crimes.

The so-called “red flag” law was passed in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, one of the few gun reform laws that Democrats and Republicans could agree on in the Florida legislature. Under the law, police agencies are required to establish that a person is at high risk of using a firearm to commit a crime.

Smith was arrested in 2018, accused of shooting at a car driven by a friend with whom he was having an argument over a borrowed cellphone. The victim, Travis Jackson, was shaken but unhurt.

But deputies seized on the opportunity to obtain a “risk protection order” under the newly minted law. When they arrived at Smith’s Deerfield Beach home, the defendant did not fully understand how far his rights extended, or more significantly, how far they did not.

“He never had an opportunity to understand what was going on,” said defense lawyer Jim Lewis, who represented Smith at trial this week. “He thought he had a right to have an attorney present before the order was executed.”

He didn’t. Risk protection orders are civil actions, but defying them is a criminal act. Under the law, police need to convince a judge that removing weapons from the defendant is warranted. Once the judge makes that determination, the defendant must either surrender the weapons or place them in the care of an independent person who can possess the weapons legally; that person would have to vow to keep the weapons from the defendant.

Smith told a Broward jury he was unaware of those requirements when deputies came to his door. He repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, evidently believing police could not search his home without a warrant or his consent.

Police evidently do not have a right to test seized weapons to determine whether they were used in other crimes — that would require a separate warrant, Lewis said.

Florida is one of 15 states with so-called Red Flag laws, but South Florida actually lags the rest of the state in invoking the statute, according to state statistics for the first half of 2019. On a per capita basis, Broward ranks 13th statewide, Miami-Dade 39th and Palm Beach County 44th.

Prosecutor Diana Chiorean said Smith was well aware of his rights and responsibilities under the law because the deputies who confronted him instructed him clearly — the encounter was recorded on body cam and played back for the jury. The deputies told Smith he was required to surrender his weapons and that his attorney could challenge the order at a later hearing.

“He volunteered the fact that he had a concealed weapons permit,” said Chiorean, which helped demonstrate that he knew his rights and was not confusing his rights as a criminal defendant with his rights under the civil law.

The jury agreed with the prosecutor, returning a guilty verdict in less than an hour.

Kollra ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed within a month. An exact sentencing date has not been set, and Smith is still awaiting trial on the attempted murder charge that instigated his legal troubles.

___

(c)2019 the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.5/10 (4 votes cast)
First person to be convicted under Florida’s 'Red Flag’ firearms law faces up to 5 years in prison, 9.5 out of 10 based on 4 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


5 Comments

BajaRon
BajaRon
1:46 pm December 9, 2019 at 1:46 pm

Not much to go on here. The guy is accused of shooting at someone. Not good. But he has not been convicted. I know the ‘Red Flag’ laws are intended to prevent crime. But you could prevent a lot more crime by stationing law enforcement at bars and testing everyone who comes out intended to drive away.

But this is illegal! Kind of like Goal Tendering in Basket Ball. To be where you know the very frequent crime of DUI and subsequent deaths and destruction originate, is deemed ‘illegal’. But to preempt a gun owner in a possible illegal act. Well, that’s fine.

Eventually, it will be determined that every gun owner has the potential to do something illegal with one or more of their guns, and the entire problem will be eliminated by confiscating all guns.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

SemperFiGuy
SemperFiGuy
1:56 pm December 9, 2019 at 1:56 pm

Sounds to me that the Red Flag Law was abused. If the guy getting the five years, was having an argument with a friend and shot at him from a moving motor vehicle, what in God’s name does the Red Flag Law have to due with this? The individual should have been arrested for attempted murder and his firearms seized at that point and his concealed carry permit suspended. Seems that the Deputies wanted to try out a Risk Protection Order and baited the attempted murder suspect. What am I missing?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

    Jota_
    Jota_
    2:47 pm December 9, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    “What am I missing?”

    Only the obvious

    If they had started it as criminal all his rights would apply and they would have had to follow due process, innocent until proven guilty, probable cause

    This way, he had no rights, and no possible defense. He was guilty just because they said so, and he had to surrender his property, and since he did not consent they took his liberty. Am also sure they think they have a right to shoot you.

    The ONLY group of people the Soviet Union were never able to subjugate were the Russia mafia, because they knew when the KGB came you had to shot first before any questions were ask, or it was off to a gulag for you

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
Jota_
Jota_
2:19 pm December 9, 2019 at 2:19 pm

Isn’t that wonderful

They start out as civil where ABSOLUTELY ZERO OF YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS APPLY

Then if you refuse to comply they arrest using all the power of the state to force you to submit, and the very reason we have CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS, to keep THEM in check

This is the logical fallacy of begging the question, assuming the conclusion in the premise. It is IMPOSSIBLE to reach any other conclusion than what was assumed.

This is not only UNCONSTITUTIONAL, BLATANTLY ILLEGAL BUT DEFIES REASON, THE VERY FOUNDATION OF LAWS AND THE CONSTITUTION.

There is a RED FLAG here, of the STATE superseding the reason for its existence

JAIL THEM ALL!!

Needless to say, this is OUTRAGEOUS.

This is how the KGB and Gestapo behaved, you had to do exactly as they say without question or it was off to a prison camp for you.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

johnw1120
johnw1120
2:36 pm December 9, 2019 at 2:36 pm

“Prosecutor Diana Chiorean said Smith was well aware of his rights and responsibilities under the law because the deputies who confronted him instructed him clearly” Someone correct me if I am wrong, there is nothing in the law that says a “law enforcement officer” cannot lie to you. If that is indeed the fact, then the suspect has a right not to believe them. If, what is stated in the article, that Smith did shoot at a buddies car over a cell phone, is true, (this already falls under the prohibited use of a weapon) then there may very well be valid reasons for taking his guns, but this whole “red flag” BS is a very slippery slope and it is not providing any kind of due process to a person who has been accused. A major issue with these laws is the fact, “WHO decides WHO is a risk.”

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat