First news outlet announces plan to drop out of White House Correspondents dinner

A Washington newspaper that focuses on Congress announced Tuesday that they will no longer participate in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner saying this year’s event cast journalism “in a poor light.”
The Hill’s chairman James Finkelstein said that his organization will not attend the event after the comedic act this year went too far and engaged in character attacks.
“The kind of jokes told by this year’s headliner, Michelle Wolf, were out of line for an event that’s supposed to be fun — and fair,” Mr. Finkelstein said in a letter to White House Correspondents’ Association executive director Steven Thomma.
Ms. Wolf attacked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders accusing her of “burning the facts” and using the ash make “the perfect smoky eye.”
“Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies,” Ms. Wolf said using the tagline of the makeup company Maybelline.
“Based on what Americans witnessed on national television at Saturday night’s dinner, a once-fine evening celebrating the strong, free press the WHCA speaks of has turned into an angry display and ad-hominem attacks,” wrote Mr. Finkelstein.
He added that without “major reforms” The Hill will not participate in any future dinners. The annual event drew criticism from those on both sides of the aisle after Ms. Wolf’s performance. Several journalists came to Mrs. Sanders defense and said the comments were out of line.
I would say at this point, ANY “news” outlet that continues to support this biased, Leftist-LOON Conservative BASH-FEST called the White House Correspondents’ Association, OR their lousy dinner, is not a LEGITIMATE news outlet, and ought to be IGNORED, if not outright BOYCOTTED.
These so-called “journalists” are a DISGRACE. Hypocritical, double-standarded, BIASED Leftist propaganda SHILLS, one and all. They should all be ASHAMED at sitting there LAUGHING at that detestable skank and her “abortion” jokes. THAT, more than her scurrilous personal attacks on our President and his staff, shows who these amoral scum REALLY are!
AND better yet, any that do continue to support it should LOSE ANY Right to call themselves a news outlet, their FCC (or the equivalent for papers), and ALL protections therefore given to ‘proper press orgs’..
From the article:
“…the White House Correspondents’ Dinner saying this year’s event cast journalism “in a poor light.”
I would submit that “poor light” was the glaring light of truth. It showed what journalism has really been about for quite a while now. With very few exceptions, journalism has become mostly left-wing propaganda, with little respect for facts, integrity or objectivity.
IMO for YEARS, the insanity from these so called media outlets, have been showing the entire media in a bad light. THIS JUST PROVED that light was right!
Journalists and journalism are just fine. The Media is not journalism. The people working for the Media are not journalists.
The modern Media is nothing like the Free Press enjoyed by the Founding Fathers. If they had a Media, they would have made it clear in the First Amendment that there should be no provision, no protection, no place for it in American society.
We don’t need a 24/7 anti-American blatant lie generator, which is exactly what the modern Media has become.
God Bless The Hill for dropping out of the White House Correspondents Fake News dinner, where there is a gathering of correspondents, who do not believe in a “free press”, but only believe in a one sided biased press.
The problem with Michelle Wolf is that she didn’t just attack Sarah Sanders. That’s the part we see because no conservatives wanted to watch the whole sordid sham of an event.
Wolf also attacked the Media stuffed shirts, calling them into account. They were fine with her tearing into Sarah Sanders, but it got deathly cold in the room when she started in on the Media morons.
They’re using fake outrage at her comments toward Sarah Sanders as an excuse to hate her for what she said about them.
If you want to hear a Lib explain this, go to YouTube and enter “Comedian Slams Whitehouse Press – Media Impotently Lashes Back”. Jimmy Dore (Lib comedian/commentator) uses profanity a lot but he cuts through the Media BS and they hate him for it. Right now he’s my favorite Lib. I don’t have many.