Home » News

First black lesbian sworn in as Chicago’s mayor

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 11:55 am May 21, 2019
27

Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot, right, embraces her 'spouse' Amy Eshleman as outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel looks on during her inauguration ceremony Monday, May 20, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

CHICAGO (AP) — Lori Lightfoot told aldermen and other city powerbrokers assembled at her inauguration Monday as Chicago’s first black woman mayor that she meant what she said on the campaign trial about top-to-bottom reforms in the nation’s third largest city.

“For years, they’ve said Chicago ain’t ready for reform,” said Lightfoot, speaking minutes after her swearing-in at the Wintrust Arena. “Well, get ready, because reform is here.”

She spoke about curtailing some powers of city council members to lessen temptations for corruption and that structural changes to reduce gun violence would be among her top her priorities. Hours later, signed an executive order limiting aldermanic prerogative, a custom that allows each alderman to direct zoning and period decisions in their ward.

Among her toughest challenges — and perhaps the one most scrutinized by those outside the city — will be overhauling the beleaguered Chicago Police Department.

Lightfoot isn’t the first incoming Chicago mayor to have pledged to overhaul a department accused for decades of abuses. But with a court-monitored plan, or consent decree, recently approved by U.S. District Judge Robert Dow, she has the best chance of actually getting it done.

Lightfoot, who made history in April when she defeated a longtime political insider to become the first black woman and openly gay person elected to lead Chicago, signaled days before her inauguration that she’s serious about transforming the 13,000-officer force by appointing top staffers with histories as strong police-reform advocates.

Even with court backing, Lightfoot faces obstacles to enacting the meaningful changes that protesters sought after the 2015 release of video of a white officer shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.

“I believe she’s a true reformer,” said Phil Turner, who like Lightfoot, is a former federal prosecutor in Chicago. “But there’s a difference between trying to reform police and reality. She is up against a lot of enrichened forces.”

The fiercest resistance will come from rank-and-file officers and the union that represents them, which has been openly hostile to key provisions, arguing that many will tie officers’ hands and make it impossible for them to do their jobs right.

One requirement that the union singles out for criticism — and that Lightfoot has heralded — is that officers document each time they point their weapons at someone, even if they don’t shoot. The union says it will cause police to hesitate, potentially putting them at risk.

There’s also no guarantee officers will fully comply with any new policies. Dow’s ability to hold people in contempt if they don’t adhere to reforms only goes so far, Turner said.

“You can’t hold entire entities, like officers on the street, in contempt,” he said. “The person nominally in charge and who a judge can charge with contempt is the mayor. But she’s a proponent of reforms.”

The plan that Dow approved in January was a culmination of the scandal surrounding McDonald’s death and came after a Justice Department investigation concluded that racial bias and poor training contributed to a pattern of abuse by police. Illinois’ attorney general sued the city to force the court’s supervision after years of inaction by the City Council, which dealt with systemic police misconduct in recent years by approving millions of dollars in lawsuit settlements.

Lightfoot is likely to fill top posts in her administration with people who support the changes. Her chief of staff, named Wednesday, is Maurice Classen, a former prosecutor in Seattle, where he lobbied for “systemic and deep reform” of city police. He later helped develop anti-violence and policing strategies in cities nationwide.

He told the Chicago Sun-Times that Lightfoot’s administration will be focused from her first days on the job on better management of city costs and ensuring that “compliance with the consent decree is a high priority for the Police Department.”

Money will be an issue. City officials recently said Chicago’s 2020 budget shortfall was around $740 million, worse than previously thought. Some changes, including to police training, will require funds. But the consent decree doesn’t spell out how much the city should spend — something Lightfoot has criticized.

Lightfoot’s campaign platform called for changes that go beyond the consent decree, including the adoption of a policy in place in New York requiring that newly hired officers spend two weeks meeting residents in the neighborhood they will police.

Among her other priorities is improving the percentage of homicide cases detectives solve from the current 20%. A specific proposal is for a mobile lab that can cut the time it takes to process ballistics evidence from days to just a few hours.

During her Monday speech, Lightfoot repeatedly returned to the issue of violence, saying “there is no higher calling than restoring safety and peace in our neighborhoods.”

“People cannot and should not live in neighborhoods that resemble a war zone,” she said, adding later that “Public safety must not be a commodity that is only available to the wealthy.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/10 (4 votes cast)
First black lesbian sworn in as Chicago's mayor, 4.5 out of 10 based on 4 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



27 Comments

Lewis Hartman
hardheaded
12:54 pm May 21, 2019 at 12:54 pm

Why does the Color of one’s skin or what the sexual preference of a person needs to be in this story?
Will the person do the job before them? Is this not the reason the person was elected.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:07 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    Is this not the reason the person was elected.

    Not in Democrat cities.
    I believe police reform, in these places, means disarming the force and hiring counselors. Then all the problems can be blamed on lack of funds for more officers.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (5 votes cast)
      ltuser
      ltuser
      3:05 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:05 pm

      Cause to dems, THAT IS ALL THAT COUNTS. Identity politics.. Not what they can actually do.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
    stvenkng
    stvenkng
    1:10 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    I can guarantee you that in the next year or so her race, sex, sexual preferences and even her favorite food will come into question… Just be glad it’s happening in Chicago where things are already such a mess that those poor folks will welcome any kind of change.. On the other hand it will serve as a preview of coming attractions should a Socialist Liberal sneak through the wire and into the White House… Can”t wait to see how she comes down on the Gangs and the murder rate since she is already trying to make the cops jobs harder..

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (6 votes cast)
    phoebster103
    phoebster103
    1:49 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    My sentiments exactly

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (4 votes cast)
    chewrock
    chewrock
    2:41 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    No, it was not.

    It makes no difference if the person can or will do the job they were elected to perform. We are talking about the third largest city in America. It votes 95%+ Democrat. It has one of the highest rates of gun violence in America. It has some of the most draconian gun control laws in America. It is living breathing proof that gun violence in America is not a gun problem; it is a Democrat problem. Rahm Emanuel was unable to do his job. His replacement will be unable to do her job. They were/are mayors of a city populated by Democrats. Contrary to what Karl Marx said in “Das Kapital”, Capitalist (read Republican) business people do not shoot each other in the streets over who is getting more copper from their mining suppliers. No, Socialists (read Democrats) shoot each other in the streets over poor quality drugs or women they previously dated, but don’t anymore.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (5 votes cast)
      ltuser
      ltuser
      3:08 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:08 pm

      And do you think this “IT” will be able to reduce it?

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
    Elder John
    Elder John
    3:00 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    5 Nov 2024: Dudley Fudley becomes the first cross eyed, freckled 25% black 25% white 50% Hispanic Male between 5’9″ and 5’9.5″ with 32 teeth, the upper left back one capped, a club foot, bad chronic halitosis and no middle name elected to…. I mean face it, the left is having a seriously hard time coming up with new ways to call same old, same old first, aren’t they?
    Hey, I have an Idea! Next election I will run as a Republican under my own name, male, 57, white, greying auburn hair, brown eyes, etc. for my House district seat and will run as a Democrat named Shirley Finkle, female, 25, Mongolian, natural blonde hair, blue eyes, etc. for the same seat! At the very least I will be the first person to beat themselves in a national election! Shirley would also be the youngest woman in a major party to win a seat in the House – take that AOC! But really the triumph will be being the first multiple personality dis – don’t call it that, that’s multiphobic! Shut up Shirley, no you shut up, this is my week Shirley, stuff it John, you are always doing this mine/yours crap… Oh, when we run for president in 2024 Shirley will be 35, also taking that particular record….

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (4 votes cast)
      minaka
      minaka
      4:19 pm May 21, 2019 at 4:19 pm

      If you don’t laugh at the toxic stupidity of identity politics, you have to cry, right?

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
jeffsan1
jeffsan1
12:59 pm May 21, 2019 at 12:59 pm

That city needs more than police reform, what about all the corruption in contracts and services?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:09 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    IMO it needs an asteroid to fly in and flatten it.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
      minaka
      minaka
      4:23 pm May 21, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      Yes, how are 60 or 70 years of Dem rule/corruption (same thing) going to be reversed by a black lesbian variety of Dem? She’s just another step downward to Detroit’s fate.
      Chitcago voters have got to be among the stupidest on the planet.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
1:04 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:04 pm

Wow…A pervert of a certain skin color…how wonderful…right?
One thing that no longer matters is the ability to keep the citizen’s healthy & safe!
You can sure tell when the village idiots are fully indoctrinate by what is important to them when they vote!
We will see how many Chicagoan’s die now…should be an all time record!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (6 votes cast)

    chewrock
    chewrock
    3:07 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    What nobody in the Liberal Left Press will tell you is just this; lesbians have a higher rate of partner abuse than ordinary heterosexual couples. I didn’t make that up. Even the Obama FBI had to admit that Law Enforcement statistics confirm that lesbian couples are involved in a higher percentage of confirmed cases of domestic violence than regular male/female couples. That FBI statistic includes married and unmarried couples on a per capita percentage. Yeah, if you are a lesbian you are more likely to be savagely beaten by your lesbian partner than a heterosexual housewife who is caught cheating by her male husband. Think that is hard to believe? Ask the FBI; they have the statistics to back that.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
      ltuser
      ltuser
      3:10 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:10 pm

      You honestly trust the FBI??

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 4.0/5 (4 votes cast)
      minaka
      minaka
      4:29 pm May 21, 2019 at 4:29 pm

      Ituser, when the FBI admits something that flies in the face of the leftist narrative (the Left maintaining that lesbians are a SUPERIOR coupling) then you can trust it. Every once in a while a piece of truth escapes the sieve due to some flunky censor asleep on the job or a rare whistle blower who hasn’t been fired yet.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
fromo1946
fromo1946
1:29 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:29 pm

And so it begins…

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Sid England
Libertarian58
1:33 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:33 pm

And we thought things in Chicago couldn’t get any worse. . .

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

    beyu
    beyu
    2:29 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    It WILL.

    Chicago voters must be insane. They put a moral and mental midget — Emmanuel — in the mayor’s office a few years back. The result is that the city is a war zone.

    The solution? Elect ANOTHER midget.

    The bloodshed will continue until the people either wise up or Trump declares martial law in Chicago.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)
      ltuser
      ltuser
      3:11 pm May 21, 2019 at 3:11 pm

      Since 95% + continually vote commucrat, OF COURSE they are insane..

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
      minaka
      minaka
      4:31 pm May 21, 2019 at 4:31 pm

      Well, one definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different outcome. Chicagoans keep pulling the Dem lever as their city sinks further and further in the mire. Anyone with a working brain has left.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
      Max daddy
      Max daddy
      4:39 pm May 21, 2019 at 4:39 pm

      Rahm Emmanuel became invisible as soon as he was sworn in.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Mark1h
Mark1h
1:50 pm May 21, 2019 at 1:50 pm

When the murder rate drops drastically, and the racism against whites is erased, I will believe. Otherwise, just another demoncrap run city that will continue in it’s decline.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.9/5 (7 votes cast)

The Real Truth
The Real Truth
2:02 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:02 pm

I LIVED in Chicago many years ago, and though I loved the city, and all it had to offer, the problem with the Police was even a problem then. If you wanted to get out of a Traffic ticket, all you had to do was offer a $20 bill, and NO ticket was written. The City of Chicago was run by corrupt people (Mayor Daly), and it filtered down to the Police Dept. I hope that this woman keeps her word, and makes some great changes, as Chicago is a really great place to visit, with some of the best Restaurants in the
Country !

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (3 votes cast)

4drphil
4drphil
2:30 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:30 pm

Don’t care at all about the color of her skin or who she goes to bed with, If she will embrace Trump’s offer to work with Chicago, end the senseless killing and improve the dysfunctional schools, she will be the GREATEST MAYOR in Chicago’s history.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (4 votes cast)

carlsddservice
carlsddservice
2:56 pm May 21, 2019 at 2:56 pm

Black + Lesbian= The best mayor for the job according to Democrats. Mr. Smollett should be happy.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

minaka
minaka
4:14 pm May 21, 2019 at 4:14 pm

Black mayor with a black head of the police department in a city where over 90% of the crime is by blacks. Is she going to give her fellow blacks a stern talking to LOL or will Chicongo follow the Baltimore trajectory – blacks running everything including the crime?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply