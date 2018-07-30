Firearms companies fret as background checks level off, anti-gun activists push

Federal gun-purchase background checks leveled off a bit in June after three consecutive record-setting months, and firearms companies are starting to fret about what the newfound Parkland-driven activism is doing to their bottom lines.
While not a perfect correlation, background checks are considered a yardstick of overall sales, and June’s 1.9 million hits on the FBI’s national instant check system, while up slightly compared to 2017, were far from the monthly records set in March, April and May, after the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
Adjusted numbers from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a leading trade group, show a 12 percent decline last month compared to June 2017.
Historically, gun sales increase after high-profile mass shootings as the public moves to act before an expected push for new gun controls. Interest eventually subsides.
But major companies are now warning shareholders that the post-Florida push for gun controls, led in part by the student survivors of massacre, is more sustained than usual and could end up hurting sales going forward.
American Outdoor Brands — the parent company of Smith & Wesson — said in its latest recent annual financial report that total net sales dropped 33 percent and sales from its firearms products dropped 42 percent in their budget year that ran from May 2017 through April, and warned that the lean times could continue.
“Certain activists could pressure our financial institutions, our customers, our vendors, or other businesses and institutions with whom we maintain relationships to adopt actions that are not in the best interests of our company,” the report said. “Such activities could have a negative impact on our business, operating results, and financial condition.”
Avery Gardiner, co-president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, says it’s proof that her side can notch wins on the issue outside of the legislative process, as it’s rare to see the gun industry or gun-rights activists acknowledge that they’re feeling the heat.
“If Americans are deciding that they don’t want to do business with companies that create weapons of war, then that will help put economic pressure on gun companies to act more responsibly,” Ms. Gardiner said.
In addition to targeting both gun companies and gun-rights groups like the National Rifle Association, the post-Parkland activists have tried to pressure financial institutions and even credit card companies by calling for them to sever ties with clients they deem too pro-gun.
They’ve gotten some results.
In March, Citibank announced it would only work with retail clients if they required background checks for gun purchases and didn’t sell to people under 21. Bank of America also has announced it’s backing away from clients that sell semiautomatic firearms.
Still, the June figures could also simply be the leading edge of what has been a recent pattern of a gun sale boom after mass shootings, like the Sandy Hook school massacre in 2012, followed by a longer-term decline, said Robert Spitzer, a professor at the State University of New York-Cortland.
“It’s getting a little more attention now because of these current reports that sales are down and profitability is down,” said Mr. Spitzer, who has written extensively on the politics of gun control.
Gun-rights activists, meanwhile, say the public calls for boycotts and the new social activism only serve to fire up their side.
Erich Pratt, executive director of Gun Owners of America, chalked up the flat-to-declining June numbers to a subsiding “anti-gun media frenzy.”
“There is no doubt that gun sales, in part, will rise and fall depending upon the public outcry against firearms at the moment,” Mr. Pratt said. “This is why President Obama is universally heralded as the gun salesman of the decade.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Background checks aren’t leveling off because of the anti-gun push. Background checks are leveling off – and in some areas – falling off because gun manufacturers have priced their new guns at such astounding prices. Look, I’m a senior citizen, living with a fixed income, which is certain to not increase over the remainder of my lifetime — in fact, that income is more likely to become less “disposable” because of rising prices all around us. The escalating cost of health care is a perfect example. There is nothing I would like more than to go to my local gun shop and buy a new handgun or rifle or shotgun on a regular, recurring, and routine basis. But gun manufacturers have priced new guns at such ridiculously high prices, that if I can manage to purchase a new gun ONCE A YEAR, I consider myself very lucky. So – don’t blame this down-turn on the anti-gun crowd. Put the blame where is should squarely rest — on the manufacturers who set MSPRs at falsely inflated high prices! You want more average people to buy more guns? Make the prices reasonable again! Thanks for allowing me to get my two cents in……
Also, maybe checks are leveling off, because people who wanted to purchase a weapon, already GOT it during all the furor over parkland. BEFORE any bans could come into effect.
There seems to be a difference of opinion:
https://bearingarms.com/tom-k/2018/07/30/atf-reports-10-percent-increase-traces/?utm_source=badaily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nl
Someone is passing fake news here, one article or the other.
Our God-given rights are not safe as long as anti-gun activists are among us. They never give up, they cannot be persuaded, and their actions are well-funded and well-orchestrated by a powerful lobby that aims at subjugating free Americans to its power. Working together, they will turn the U.S. into a version of Evil Empire similar to what the Soviet Union once was.
These anti-gun activists are a constant threat to the Republic, and need to be treated as such.
I agree with ConservativeSarge, prices for guns (and ammo) are inflated. I have other interests and hobbies besides shooting and they all take money. My interests are also seasonal. During the summer I’m out on my motorcycle or long distance bicycle riding. My family goes camping and we spend money on vacation. Purchasing a firearm is low on my list. Don’t be fooled by the hype of activists taking the claim for the decline. A true gun lover is not effected by negative news, nor what Citibank or Bank of America have elected to do.
Or by dicks/other stores, stopping selling of firearms.
From the article above: ““If Americans are deciding that they don’t want to do business with companies that create weapons of war, then that will help put economic pressure on gun companies to act more responsibly,” Ms. Gardiner said.” Hey Avery Gardiner, it isn’t the gun companies that are irresponsible. The people who pull the trigger are irresponsible (these people do not believe in personal responsibility). Hey Avery, who is it that pulls the trigger, to kill innocent people? It is not the real Conservatives, as we are responsible people in society. The liberals are irresponsible and 99% of gun violence is perpetrated by the liberals! How is that for a dose of reality, Avery?
News Flash,
Law abiding American citizens only need a certain amount of guns/weapons to defend themselves and families. Background checks are no problem for the law abiding citizens.
However the shooting by gangsters and thugs , those weapons are not purchased from your local gun store. Those weapons have been stolen and sold on the street.These shooting will continue regardless of the gun laws in the USA.
Very well stated.
I do private purchase only, not thru dealer.
My info is private as is my Business
The 2A is my carry permit, & I am a RESPONSIBLE gun owner.
A gun is just one of the tools I own, just like a sewing machine or a hammer.
The correct tools for the job at hand
I live in Crook, er Cook County. The city of Chicago enacted absurd zoning laws that effectively prevent any gun shop or range from existing within city limits. Of course this failed miserably at keeping guns out of the hands of criminals because they simply resorted to massive straw purchases both in and out of state. As far as the cost of firearms, I have an arsenal and ammo dump in my basement, I spent 24yrs in the Army, most of it in Special Operations, I shoot competitively and teach. My advice is shop around for deals. One of the local shop/ranges I go to is an authorized Sig Sauer dealer and they saved me a LOT on a P320-X 5 which comes with 4 21rd magazines, gave me 3% off for paying in cash, and an additional 10% off on the purchase of 3 more 21rd magazines. Also, check out Grab-A-Gun (online) because they have some great deals. For ammo, buy in bulk, online, look at Midway or Brownells. The money they have saved me is incredible. Imagine paying just $179+shipping for 1000rds of Mag-Tec 115gr fmj 9mm that arrives packed in an ammo can! I buy large quantities of .12ga shotgun, .223/5.56mm, and .45ACP so I was fortunate to find great deals.
Ebb and flow of economics. Author is trying to sensationalize for an audience. Common sense is not so common now days.