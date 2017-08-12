Filthy language a real obstacle for many moviegoers

According to a recent survey [PDF], about one-third of the general public would be less likely to see a movie if they knew beforehand that the name of Jesus or God would be taken in vain or that expletives would be used in the film. (Caution: Above linked PDF contains references that some people may find offensive)

In fact, nine out of ten evangelical Christians might just avoid such a film altogether.

In reaction to the results of the poll, Dr. Christopher Gildemeister with the Parents Television Council remarks that movie producers are offending a sizeable number of their viewers with swear words that are getting more and more explicit.

You Might Like







“This poll just confirms what we at the PTC (and most people, I think) have known for years, if not decades,” says Gildemeister. “There simply is no reason for all the swearing that you see and hear in the media today.”

Gildemeister contended that such casual usage of swear words in the general public is not as widespread as it might be in Hollywood.

He warned movie producers that continuing to use totally unnecessary expletives in their products is a great way to drive their audience away.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)