Filthy language a real obstacle for many moviegoers

According to a recent survey [PDF], about one-third of the general public would be less likely to see a movie if they knew beforehand that the name of Jesus or God would be taken in vain or that expletives would be used in the film. (Caution: Above linked PDF contains references that some people may find offensive)
In fact, nine out of ten evangelical Christians might just avoid such a film altogether.
In reaction to the results of the poll, Dr. Christopher Gildemeister with the Parents Television Council remarks that movie producers are offending a sizeable number of their viewers with swear words that are getting more and more explicit.
“This poll just confirms what we at the PTC (and most people, I think) have known for years, if not decades,” says Gildemeister. “There simply is no reason for all the swearing that you see and hear in the media today.”
Gildemeister contended that such casual usage of swear words in the general public is not as widespread as it might be in Hollywood.
He warned movie producers that continuing to use totally unnecessary expletives in their products is a great way to drive their audience away.
—-
This is the main reason I never wanted to see Sweet Home Alabama with Reese Witherspoon. I saw the trailer and it was about 85% her saying OMG to everything. God’s name is to be revered, not used as a substitute for a swear word.
I completely agree with this observation. If there’s a movie with excessive use of the Lord’s name in vain, they are telling me quite clearly that they don’t want my money. You can tell jokes or show a desperate situation without the continual OMG and JC interjections.
I’m this way with songs too. For instance, The Eagles’ “Life In The Fast Lane”. There’s an unnecessary GD in there. Nope. Not listening to it. I hear that song come on the radio and I change stations. Simple as that.
I am not a deeply religious person, but I still find it bothersome that some people today cannot conduct a simple conversation without a M-Fer this or a Fking that thrown in. I once had an English teacher who told us that we needed to have a vocabulary that would let us communicate with anyone in a way they would understand. That we should never talk “over someone’s head” by using words they did not understand. She had a good idea there and I’m sure she did not mean to use vulgar or obscene language to communicate when short and simple words will do just as well.
I agree, there is a lot of filthy language in movies and there is also a glorification of drugs in the movies. The attitude in the movies, is that recreational drugs are harmless. Typical Hollywood liberals, morally depraved filth!