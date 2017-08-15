Filibuster: Is the end in sight?

A pro-family organization is calling 30 Republican senators to task for supporting Democratic obstructionism by opposing an effort to end the filibuster.
Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware recently authored a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky stating their opposition to “any effort to curtail the existing rights and prerogatives (including the 60-rule vote to end the Democratic filibuster) of senators to engage in full, robust, and extended debate as we (the Senate) consider legislation before the body in the future.”
Rob Chambers, vice president of American Family Association Action, the political arm of the American Family Association, says 29 Republicans signed on to the letter, and McConnell also went along with it.
“These 30 Senate Republicans are basically hiding behind this rule to protect the undoing of the swamp, or the political establishment, and the people and the corporations that are supporting this fiasco,” he tells OneNewsNow.
And Chambers says it is important to understand that the filibuster was started by the Democratic Party 100 years ago, “notably with Woodrow Wilson, who was known as one of the most socialist-minded presidents. But it was at his request that the Senate at that time in 1917 pass what is known as the cloture rule, which basically required 67 votes at that time to shut down debate.” Chambers continues, “So the Democratic Party did that to block out Republican opposition to the liberal socialist agenda.”
Chambers’ organization is encouraging concerned citizens to contact their senators and urge them to end the Democratic obstruction and the legislative filibuster.
AFA Action is a division of the American Family Association, the parent organization of the American Family News Network, which operates OneNewsNow.com.
at this point FIRE THEM ALL!
We need to get a LIST of all 30 of those senators wanting to ‘cross the isle’ and join the DEMS in keeping the fillibuster..
Mitch the incompetent RINO socialist open borders swamp globalist McConnell! Need I say more!
Help, I’m being held captive in the State of California. I have NO representation in my state as well as being represented by Brain Dead Senators in Washington DC.
Leave!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And stay away from California East, also known as Colorado.
Who are these idiots??????????? List them or ONE NEWS NOW is no better than Lamestream Media- unnamed names……….
Just curious where you live, Sarge. I can tell by your comments that it’s the State of Perfection compared to where the rest of us poor peons live but what’s the name of that wonderful state? Maybe I’ll move there.
One more thing, there are 50 senators. At least 30, if not more, are moderate RINOs. This should not come as a shock to anyone. It would be far easier to name the conservatives. You likely won’t need more than 10 fingers.
I agree with Sarge KPC. IF you know the state is a hell hole and your voice is squashed, WHY STAY there?
I work in Washington, DC where your brain-dead senators come to ‘work’ for a few weeks a year and get inflated paychecks. Together with the congresspeople are a sea of liberals surrounding the area on all sides… I sympathize kpc but my hands are full here. Thank goodness that there are good-voting people out there who sent us President Trump to MAGA. Hang in kpc, and I will too. Good things in life are never easy.
Yep here is another Californian who has no one representing her interests.. to many swamp critters.. we need to clean house .. starting with moonbeam ..
It’s a bad idea to end the filibuster. It’s short sighted. There will come a time, unfortunately, when schmucky will be senate majority leader. (I realize he’s the de facto leader now with the inept rinos in charge, but bear with me.). We will want the ability to filibuster when that happens.
What are you talking about? Every time the left takes control of the Senate, they end the filibuster? It’s ONLY purpose is to impede conservatives.
Nuclear option. End the filibuster completely.
The filibuster died in the 70s. Return it to what it was, and I’m fine with it. It’s been a part of the “senate” since the days of the Greeks and Romans.
google Tom McClintock’s essay on the filibuster