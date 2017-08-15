Filibuster: Is the end in sight?

A pro-family organization is calling 30 Republican senators to task for supporting Democratic obstructionism by opposing an effort to end the filibuster.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware recently authored a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky stating their opposition to “any effort to curtail the existing rights and prerogatives (including the 60-rule vote to end the Democratic filibuster) of senators to engage in full, robust, and extended debate as we (the Senate) consider legislation before the body in the future.”

Rob Chambers, vice president of American Family Association Action, the political arm of the American Family Association, says 29 Republicans signed on to the letter, and McConnell also went along with it.

“These 30 Senate Republicans are basically hiding behind this rule to protect the undoing of the swamp, or the political establishment, and the people and the corporations that are supporting this fiasco,” he tells OneNewsNow.

And Chambers says it is important to understand that the filibuster was started by the Democratic Party 100 years ago, “notably with Woodrow Wilson, who was known as one of the most socialist-minded presidents. But it was at his request that the Senate at that time in 1917 pass what is known as the cloture rule, which basically required 67 votes at that time to shut down debate.” Chambers continues, “So the Democratic Party did that to block out Republican opposition to the liberal socialist agenda.”

Chambers’ organization is encouraging concerned citizens to contact their senators and urge them to end the Democratic obstruction and the legislative filibuster.

