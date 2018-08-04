Fighting for the Bible, one Air Force base at a time

The commander of Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming — Col. Stacy Jo Huser — caved to pressure from the zealot-driven Military Religious Freedom Foundation and removed the Bible from a POW-MIA display.
Once again, chalk a win for the MRFF’s perennial crybaby-in-chief, Mikey Weinstein. Founding Fathers never would’ve suffered this madness; this whole backlash against the Bible in the public sphere is a figment of progressive-slash-socialist-slash-angry-atheist imaginations.
Huser, in a statement, said she just didn’t want to offend those of religions other than Christianity. But in so doing — she offends Christians. Big time.
“One of our focus areas,” she said, the Family Research Center reported, “is increasing the sense of belonging for all our airmen; a large part of that effort is ensuring the religious and non-religious feel included and cared for. … [As such, the 90th Missile Wing will] replace the Bible on the POW/MIA table with a ‘book of faith’ containing scriptural writings and prayers from the five DOD chaplain-appointed faith groups, and a sixth set of blank pages to represent those who find solace by other means.”
One important point to note: The POW/MIA display with the Bible aren’t Air Force policy violations.
So Huser had no real reason to remove the Bible; her action was simply for political correctness, to appease the MRFF’s Weinstein, the guy who makes a living off ousting all-things-biblical from U.S. military bases.
He’s been doing it for years.
That’s his claim to fame.
And what’s of especial significance is Weinstein masks his anti-Christian crusades as religious freedom — as ensuring the religious rights of all, including the right of no-religion, are upheld.
If Weinstein truly wanted to uphold the concept of religion freedom, he wouldn’t campaign so hard for the removal of religious displays — but rather, the addition. This is not brain surgery, people. Nothing stands in the way of those of different religion, or atheistic bent, from creating their own POW/MIA displays, secular or otherwise, alongside or in addition to the Bible-based ones.
Taking out the Bible is a needless slap in the face.
As William Perry Pendley, who was born in Cheyenne and then went on to become president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, wrote of Huser’s actions: “As the nation awaits the return of its heroes from Korea, loved ones, families and friends are seeking comfort from the bible that the commander removed from a memorial honoring these very men. Shame on her.”
Shame on Weinstein, shame on MRFF. And really, shame on any Christian who doesn’t stand tall on this issue and join the fight for the right to display the Bible on military bases. It is, after all, part of what the military fights for, stands for and defends.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Mikey Weinstein is an Obuma hold over. He needs to be fired and all his ideas canned. He likes to attack religions. Get rid of him!!!!!
The pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.” or some other excuse.
“Huser, in a statement, said she just didn’t want to offend those of religions other than Christianity. But in so doing — she offends Christians. Big time.”
Now is this the character of a strong military leader or that of a Liberal wimp?
Mikey is satan’s right hand assistant and both of them are static with gleeeee when they can get’re done, and they have way to many times. This Col. Huser needs to get the Bibles back where they belong NOW. That is an order Col. from a USMC Col. My date of rank as a Col. is 1975. I think I outrank you some. So get with it.
If I was President Trump, as Commander in Chief, I would order the Bible back into the display and then I would take Col. Stacy Jo Huser, demote her and throw this clown out of the Air Force, with a dishonorable discharge!
The spineless Colonel just proves she is not fit for command. There is a new Commander in Chief in town and he supports God and the Bible. Perhaps the Colonel needs a phone call from the boss informing her of her new assignment in Podunk, Alaska.
Common Col Stacy—stand behind your CURRENT Commander-in-Chief not the one who was a Muslim. Haven’t you heard??? Political correctness is out, especially in the military. Grow a pair.
Isn’t religion basically a belief in something? If that is the case isn’t atheism then a religion? So removing the Bible isn’t that supporting a religion? “disbelief or lack of belief in the existence of God or gods.” Isn’t that a belief “the disbelief”?
If her removal of the Bible, which was the main book of confidence during the war, was done because she just didn’t want to offend those of religions other than Christianity, then she could also remove the whole exhibit so as not to offend any immigrants from Europe. Loser!
This is the military where orders are given and obeyed, and discipline maintained for crying out loud. That is not just a POW/MIA display the Bible is the most important part of. It is the physical regalia honoring our POW/MIA’s, and ensuring they are never forgotten as we are awaiting their return. It exists in every VFW post around the world together with the flags flown and attire worn in their honor, and the setting is every bit as significant as Old Glory. Maybe it’s time for this Colonel to be given her own place of honor next to Hanoi Jane in our VFW’s as she is removed from her command and asked to resign her commision.
Apparently there are a lot of cowards in the upper ranks of the military.
Unfortunately, there is little chance the Col. will pay any political price for her cowardice. It’s easy to cave to the demands of the left. Just leave your spine and your core principles at the door. It’s much harder to fight for what’s right.
I’d demote her in a heartbeat. Here’s your Bible, Lieutenant. You might as well read it before we kick you out.