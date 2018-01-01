Fighting for religious liberty proving costly for average Americans

“Religious persecution.”
It’s a phrase that conjures up awful scenes of brutality and human rights violations in distant lands.
Christians in many countries are routinely locked up, beaten or deprived of their livelihoods simply for attempting to practice their faith. Most of us can’t imagine what it’s like for the government to force us to engage in activities that violate our deeply held faiths or to recant what we believe. We don’t stop to think about it because such things never happen in America.
Or do they?
While Christians around our nation freely celebrated the Christmas season last week, a young couple was receiving word from the Oregon Court of Appeals that they had violated the law by adhering to their Christian beliefs. The court even deemed it appropriate for a state agency to financially ruin them.
Aaron and Melissa Klein are the former owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, a small family business. I say “former” because in 2013 the bureaucrats at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industry fined the Kleins $135,000 for refusing to create a cake for a same-sex wedding.
That abusive government action caused the Kleins to lose their business, along with their sacred First Amendment rights. Unbelievably, the Oregon Court of Appeals upheld the fine on Dec. 28, bringing government-sanctioned religious persecution a little closer to home for all of us.
“The Oregon Court of Appeals decided that Aaron and Melissa are not entitled to the Constitution’s promises of religious liberty and free speech,” said Kelly Shackelford, president and CEO of First Liberty Institute, who is representing the Kleins at no cost. “Government punishing people because of their religion is not America. It is wrong. And it is not only morally wrong, it violates the First Amendment.”
Such government persecution increasingly is happening to average American citizens all across the land — a T-shirt printer is being punished for refusing to print messages that violate his beliefs, photographers are being forced to participate in homosexual marriages or face crippling fines. The list of abuses is shocking and growing.
On YouTube, if you search under “First Liberty Sweet Cakes,” you can hear from the Kleins what it is like to be victimized by your own government, simply for refusing to violate your faith. The reality of what the Kleins and others are suffering as Americans in America is blood-chilling. Although the popular cultural mantra insists on “tolerance,” it only seems to go one way.
“Many activists don’t want mutual tolerance. They want to punish or destroy people who disagree,” Mr. Shackelford said.
The Kleins, and others who are losing their livelihoods, just want to be able to make a living while also living out their faiths. They have strong records of serving people whose lifestyles they don’t agree with, but they draw the line when asked to participate in activities that violate their deeply held religious beliefs. They deserve tolerance, too — not government punishment and financial ruin.
“No matter what your views are on the issues of the day, you don’t want to give the government the power to destroy you for your faith,” Mr. Shackelford warns. “If we give the government this type of power, it’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when’ they turn against you too.”
Will you stand by while our bedrock right of religious freedom becomes a mere footnote in American history?
The start of every New Year is filled with promises of resolutions, of pledges to commit ourselves to things that really matter. Why not make 2018 the year you help fight for religious freedom?
First Liberty is engaged in fighting for your right to practice your faith every day. In fact, it is “the largest legal organization dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.” It never takes a penny from those it represents but relies on people like you and me whose rights have not yet been violated, whose businesses have not been lost because we dared to stand, like the Kleins did, for what we believe in.
You can learn about all of the religious freedom cases First Liberty is working on and make a donation at www.firstliberty.org.
Cases like the Kleins are headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and they have to take a long and expensive road to get there. Our freedoms don’t come cheap; as Ronald Reagan said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”
Help protect religious freedom in 2018. #religiousfreedomin2018.
Rebecca Hagelin, Great commentary! There is an assault on Christians and Christianity. The courts in communist Oregon would not have taken this case if the same sex couple went into a Muslim bakery (the Muslims would have refused to put any inscriptions on a same sex couple wedding cake). Liberals practice selective discrimination and liberals always practice discrimination against Christians!
If the Media gets all its 1st Amendment liberties and then some, why are the religious liberties in the same 1st Amendment being rationed to the People?
Lets hope the 1st doesn’t become collateral damage in the fight between the religious right and the LGBT activists.
The thing known as bamba boy set things up so the tgbl creatures have more rights than any one else around. If you note every one of the cases involving a Christian is because of the tgbl thugs.
Our religious freedoms now are secured by the thin thread of a Supreme Court almost captured and conquered by the non-Constitutional minded Obama/Clinton cabal who have already successfully taken over large sections of the nation’s appeals courts. Hell hath no fury than when a Christian of the warrior class is scorned, and many a judge may arrive there sooner than expected unless they enforce the law instead of corrupting it. The Constitution is clear on religious freedom and last time I looked, being gay is NOT a religion unless it is the God in the mirror, who now rules a nation of children,,,,children of the lessor god who will and have created a much lessor nation, whose people soon become too confused to even repopulate itself in productive sexual endeavors. When it comes to love of SAME gender, it really only expresses a masked love of SELF, for SAME is the reflection of SELF. We did not become a great nation by avoiding sacrifice, indulging only in pleasures, and aborting one’s future generations of strength. The Kleins should sue the state government for every tax dollar these governments can steal, by going all the way to the Supreme Court, who in such blatant obvious miscarriages of justice should intervene immediately to stop the damage done during the interim long protracted appeals process. Some things are just too important and costly when delayed, and only fulfill the dividers agenda. Justice delayed is Justice DENIED, which is EXACTLY what the Democrat party inspired Gay delaying and denying Liberals are all about.
So-called liberal progressives are neither liberal nor progressive. THEY want to control how YOU speak, think, and act; i.e., how YOU live. But those rules are not for THEM. THEY are ‘do as I say, not as I do, fascist regressives.
Sadly people today think it is some organization started by Hillery Clinton when she declared herself a “Wilsonian Progressive” in 2008. My college history book told me (Abraham S. Eisenstadt, American History Book II Since 1865, 1962, pp 241-310} Progressives originally formed in 1890’s from conservative GOP members to fight monopolistic businesses. By 1910 other factions infiltrated them for power. These groups were described as “organized labor”, “social justice”, and “radicals who had heretofore voted the socialist ticket”. At this point the conservative faction dropped out leaving only the liberal radicals who with the Democrat party gained control by 1916. By the 1920’s Wilson ushered them into the Democrat party where they changed their name to “liberals” to disconnect from the publicly known ties of Progressives with Socialism. However, I was reminded of this once Hillary went full circle by declaring herself a “Wilsonian Progressive”. In other words, Progressives today are nothing more than the ultimate result of a unification of extreme left Marxist driven factions dating back to the early 1900’s.
I would like to see someone go into a muslim owned store and demand a ham sandwich. And don’t let them tell them that they can go to a different store, that will make them one. Insist that it be that muslim store, and that store only! They’ll think there is no such group as the ACLU, because they’ll never show up!
Pat, sorry but the Muslim store can tell you with a straight honest face to go get your ham sandwich at another store because the Muslim do not carry pork products. And there is nothing you or any judge, even the supreme court can do anything about it. It is simple. Our government cannot tell a store owner what products to carry.
I strongly feel that, either the Supreme Court or Congress should administer a good spanking to the Oregon Appeals Court and the Oregon Department of Labor and Industry. Also the Department of Labor and Industry should be forced to return the money it stole from the Kleins, pay their legal fees, pay interest on the money it stole and pay the Kleins for the time lost from their business. As well the Department should be required to set the Kleins up in business again. A lesson of this nature might teach the Bureaucrats than they work for the people, not the other way round!
not eneogh of us christians will get together and demand this nation stay as founded in christianity.
if we will not fight for it we will lose it to the satanist left and there hellhounds.
Can anyone explain to me why the separation of church and state argument always seems to victimize the church? Like so many other issues, the initial intent was to protect the church from encroachment by the state, not to penalize the church (persecute) for being the church… It is clear historical fact that the founding fathers developed the “state” under great influence by the church. The language of the documents is unrefutable.
This is a fight we must fight and we must win this one!
If you think about it Obama filled a supreme court position with a gay. And he filled a lot of other judge ships with gays. His hate for this country was on founded and he followed his orders to the letter destroy the USA from with in. Now we need to undue all that the Democrats have spent all this time creating.
If I had the power, I would fine the Oregon Court of Appeals $135,000.00 for stupidity on their ruling.
Unfortunately, this persecution of Christians in states like Oregon will continue until the US Supreme Court slaps down their rulings AND the Congress of the United States removes many of them for no longer following the Constitutional requirement: “The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.” The Congress must begin actively exercising their authority in this area.
I’m going to say this, and I’m not happy about having to say it. It seems to me that most of the refugees from over seas want to change our country into their own type of religious government type of policy’s. This is America, they didn’t have to come to our country to try to change our ways. If they don’t like living free under a country that even protects them, there are boats, planes for you to use to return to your old country’s that don’t protect you and give you your Freedoms.
Weren’t there some lawsuits several years ago about religious pharmacists that didn’t want to fill prescriptions for birth control pills or the “morning after” pill. I don’t remember how those turned out, but here are a couple of old articles. Did this go to the Supreme Court?
https://www.thecut.com/2015/08/yes-pharmacists-can-deny-you-birth-control.html
http://www.pharmacytimes.com/contributor/alex-barker-pharmd/2015/08/pharmacists-refusing-to-fill-spark-national-controversy