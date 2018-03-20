Fifth bomb blasts Texas

(UPI) — A package bomb headed for Austin exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx facility near San Antonio, authorities said — maybe the latest attack from the serial bomber.
A FedEx employee received a concussion from the blast, which exploded shortly after midnight at the Schertz, Texas, facility — located about 15 miles northeast of San Antonio.
About 75 employees were working at the processing plant when the package exploded.
Officials say the package, destined for Austin, was likely linked to four other attacks this month. Joining the FBI and ATF are hundreds of law enforcement agents from across the state.
The package, which exploded as it was moving from an elevated conveyor belt to a lower section, was loaded with shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal.
The explosion is the fifth in a recent string of package bombs in Austin or meant to be delivered to the city, in attacks that have killed two people and injured several others.
An explosion Sunday injured two men when a package left on their doorstep exploded. Police believe the device was likely triggered by a tripwire. Two men, ages 22 and 23, were injured by that bomb, but will survive.
Two men were killed in three bombings on March 2 and March 12. No arrests have been made. Sunday’s explosion occurred just hours after the FBI increased its reward for information to $100,000. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $15,000 for the bomber’s arrest and conviction.
—-
Whoever this trash is hang him. Does the FedEx facility have a camera? What about cameras on other buildings in the area?
Since you can send fedex packages from many places, ou can’t count on the guy getting caught on camera.
BUT i do wanna know, WHY WAS it at that presser around 11am, there was 7 DIFFERENT POLICE Agencies there. FbI, ATF, State, local, county, and even city cops, and one other group (I can’t remember who right now).. WHY DO they need so many “Layers”?
“…was likely linked to four other attacks this month…” Why? Is there any indication those other bombs were delivered by FedEx or UPS? The way I’ve heard it so far, they’ve been left at people’s doors, and one was rigged with a tripwire. Unless the bomber is a delivery driver, there’s no reason to see it as connected (Except perhaps as a “copycat” crime?). The only way that makes sense is if the one with the tripwire was a copycat…Have to wonder how many people are doing this…
I put no faith in the FBI, the ATF or any other government agency at this point. That said, it has been reported that those investigating have linked the bombs together according to the similarities of the devices. Regardless of how they are set off there could be similarities in the assembly or in the shrapnel they contain. The bomber could be changing them up to throw off the investigators. I don’t really know but it seems likely to me that they are all connected.
Maybe they are linking them cause they used the same detonator/explosive?