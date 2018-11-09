Feminists offer ribs, organs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

After news broke that 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Thursday morning after falling and breaking three ribs, journalists, actors and authors took to Twitter to offer their support right down to their bones — literally.
Lauren Duca, a liberal columnist for “Teen Vogue” who once wrote President Trump was gas lighting America, took to Twitter offering her own body parts in order to keep Justice Ginsburg healthy.
I hereby donate all of my ribs and organs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg
— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 8, 2018
Actress Leslie Grossman also joined in, “If Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs any of my bones or internal organs I don’t need mine.”
And Molly Jong Fast, an author who has called Ivanka Trump the president’s “greatest enabler,” pleaded with God to take her instead, though early reports didn’t suggest Justice Ginsburg’s injuries were life-threatening.
Meanwhile, some conservatives called for others to refrain from politics and wished Justice Ginsburg well.
Herman Cain, former 2012 GOP presidential candidate, tweeted, “Don’t be ghouls, people. We wish her a speedy recovery. …Then, when she’s fully regained her health, we’d like her to retire.”
Justice Ginsburg has broken ribs before in 2012 and survived two bouts with cancer, according to the Associated Press.
She is currently the oldest justice on the high court, appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993.
Take all the organs and ribs of those that want to donate. Put them on ice. Leave the other bodies behind. Just do it, as Nike says. lol Get well soon, Ruth.
THIS is the reason the democrats are trying to steal the Senate… they fear RBG’s imminent departure from this world.
Just as she is preparing to become one with it.
Make it mandatory. All Lefties need to donate vital organs for the Keep Ruth Alive Another Year Foundation.
RBG is the embodiment of satanic evil. She lacks character and integrity and is worshiped by the evil because of her evil. The best thing to happen here is for her to go to her master in Hell.
RBG is the epitome of Radical Democrat Fanaticism. Her allegiance to the party is beyond that to God, family or country. She will attempt to hold that seat either until Trump is out of office or death takes her, rather than let Trump appoint a Bill of Rights Purist to it. A normal person at her age with her physical and mental issues would retire and go home to spend their finbal days with their family. But given the reaction to RBG’s situation, it is clear the Democrat Party has become a Socialist version of a Jim Jones Cult.
What ‘family’? Her husband is dead, and if she ever had any children she probably ate them long ago.
“Socialist version of a Jim Jones Cult”
Wow. Best description yet for the Dems.
I wish her a speedy recovery, but my question is why she feels compelled to remain on the Supreme Court until age 90. Who in their right mind wants to work until they’re 90? I think she’s bought into the idea that she’s an icon and somehow “indispensable.” Sorry, RBG, but even you can be replaced!
Only someone who has absolutely nothing else in their life would work to 90. It’s all she has. She is an empty shell of a human.
#FakeCompassion They are counting on their offers never being accepted.
I wish Justice Ginsburg well, but she needs to retire. The lady can’t even stay awake to hear oral arguments. She needs to give it up!
“…I sold my brain a long time ago. It apparently wasn’t connected to anything else.”
So…why not ask Lauren Duca to make good on her offer…so that the “spare organs” will be in place should RBG need them? Of course, she’ll have to move to Oregon where medical assisted suicide is legal.
This virtue signaling is always so disgusting–particularly when you know the statements are only made to make the idiots spouting them look courageous and dedicated…with absolutely no sincerity behind their words.
Ah, how touching, liberals in their make-believe world pretending to be a grown-up who would sacrifice for another
My mom recently fell and broke a rib…very painful. RBG needs to stay home and take care of herself. Someone REALLY needed to poke her gently at the State of the Union eight years ago because that is simply embarrassing.
Do these self-proclaimed “donors” understand how traumatic an organ or bone replacement operation (not that they’d ever make good on their supposed offers) would be to an 85-year-old woman whose system has already been weakened by previous operations and cancer treatments? Or maybe they think Ginsburg is an android with snap-in parts? They really don’t seem to care much about her as a person, but only as a mechanism to be used for their agenda.
This really proves how brain-dead liberal journalists, authors and actors are. I don’t think medicine is doing bone transplants, yet. And anatomically speaking, what organs need to be replaced when you break ribs? I also thought liberal were secular, believing GOD doesn’t exist, so who exactly are they praying to?
Graft a rib into a body that is too aged to accept it? Better yet… she should offer to accept Ruth’s brain. And, put her brain inside Ruth’s skull. Now, that’s a typical liberal solution! IT CAN’T WORK!
Clean them out and give the organs to normal people that need them, and lets hope none of the brain tranfers with them.
I would offer an organ, but all I have is a piano.