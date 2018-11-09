Feminists offer ribs, organs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ginsburg sleeps through Barack Obama's 2010 State of the Union address.

After news broke that 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Thursday morning after falling and breaking three ribs, journalists, actors and authors took to Twitter to offer their support right down to their bones — literally.

Lauren Duca, a liberal columnist for “Teen Vogue” who once wrote President Trump was gas lighting America, took to Twitter offering her own body parts in order to keep Justice Ginsburg healthy.

I hereby donate all of my ribs and organs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 8, 2018

Actress Leslie Grossman also joined in, “If Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs any of my bones or internal organs I don’t need mine.”

And Molly Jong Fast, an author who has called Ivanka Trump the president’s “greatest enabler,” pleaded with God to take her instead, though early reports didn’t suggest Justice Ginsburg’s injuries were life-threatening.

Meanwhile, some conservatives called for others to refrain from politics and wished Justice Ginsburg well.

Herman Cain, former 2012 GOP presidential candidate, tweeted, “Don’t be ghouls, people. We wish her a speedy recovery. …Then, when she’s fully regained her health, we’d like her to retire.”

Justice Ginsburg has broken ribs before in 2012 and survived two bouts with cancer, according to the Associated Press.

She is currently the oldest justice on the high court, appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

