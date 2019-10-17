Feminists demand DNC cancel next presidential debate, citing ‘toxic culture’ at NBC

A feminist advocacy group is now demanding that the Democratic National Committee cancel the next presidential debate, to be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post on Nov. 20.

UltraViolet Action, an outspoken women’s advocacy group with 1.2 million members, is troubled by the “toxic culture” at parent company NBC following revelations of sexual misconduct at the network as revealed in a new book by investigative journalist Ronan Farrow.

“These initial reports demonstrate that NBC’s current leadership is either unable or unwilling to take appropriate steps to combat the culture of sexual abuse at the networks. These are problems that can only be solved by significant structural and cultural changes at MSNBC, NBC News, and its parent company, Comcast,” said Shaunna Thomas, founder of the organization.

“The DNC needs to make it clear that they support survivors of sexual abuse and cancel the upcoming 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate on MSNBC until Comcast and NBC News take clear steps to clean up the toxic culture that exists across their networks,” she noted.

“The DNC must stand with survivors and pull the upcoming Democratic presidential primary debate from MSNBC until Comcast takes clear steps to clean house at NBC News,” Ms. Thomas added.

“Clean house and do an independent investigation,” she advised in a follow-up tweet.

So far, there has been no public reaction from either the Democratic group, the network or the newspaper.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









