Federal workers’ union sues government over shutdown

A federal workers’ labor union filed a lawsuit against the federal government for requiring employees to work without pay during a government shut down.
Federal employees deemed “essential” are required to work without pay during the ongoing government shutdown. And the American Federation of Government Employees accused the government of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by forcing employees to work without pay since Dec. 22, when the shutdown began.
Most military personnel are given an exception during government shutdowns and are not affected. However, Coast Guard personnel are affected because they fall under the jurisdiction of Homeland Security. About 25 percent of the agencies are affected during the shutdown with the rest already funded through September, including the military.
According to the lawsuit, there are more than 400,000 employees that are deemed “essential” and therefore currently working without pay. Some of those employees include workers from the U.S. Postal Service and Federal Reserve.
During previous government shutdowns, government workers were eventually paid for the time they worked.
The current lawsuit is similar to a previous lawsuit filed after the 2013 government shutdown during the Obama administration.
Litigation for that lawsuit went on until February 2017, when a federal judge ruled that the federal government must pay affected employees double for the time they were impacted.
And this boys and girls is why one should not join a labor union. If the employee is not getting paid, the labor union is not getting paid…
AND why should fed workers get to unionize anyway?? THE MILITARY CAN’T.
Moreover, government employees shouldn’t be allowed to unionize in the first place. The government bargaining with the government for taxpayer funds is an intractable conflict of interest.
Then don’t work and don’t expect to get paid when its over.
Most of these ‘essential’ employees would not be missed if they were let go. And if it’s so bad, turn in your papers and hit the road.
Pity we can’t treat ALL Congress cretins this way, require them to work with no pay.
Oh dear me, what to do, what to do?
Aha, by George, I’ve got it .. Congress can do what they took an oath to do which is to protect & defend the sovereignty & national security of USA and act in the best interests of US citizens above all others.
This means Congress get your heads out of your rear ends and FUND THE DAMN WALL and do whatever else is needed to permanently end both the illegal & the irresponsible mass immigration that is bankrupting US citizens.
So, I say keep the govt on shutdown until the Congress gets it thru their heads that they are only “temporary” employees whose only duty is to act on behalf of the legal citizens of this nation & not on behalf of foreign nationals who do not have any allegiance or concern for the economic or societal well-being of the USA.
BTW, I want to know why there are not enough Repub votes in Senate to invoke nuclear option & change rules to pass border wall funding that not so long ago a majority in both parties supported anyway?
Hmm, seems like just another big FU by a defiant Congress not only to Trump but to all legal citizens of the US.
It’s not that there’s not enough votes. THERE IS, we have a 53 to 46 majority. ITS they lack the BALLS to invoke it.
I disagree with the statements about the union. It’s not the union or employees’ fault our governemnt is deadlocked. There is a federal wage law that says if you require someone to work that you must pay them. What would happen if this stalemate goes on for months? Will our government cease to exist? Some government agencies are way overstaffed and we all know that, but it is because Congress and the agencies have been allowed to write their own laws, policies and regulations that require personnel to enforce. (“Spinning their own web”) We really need less government intrusion in our lives. I am all in favor of a border wall and feel it should have been build years ago.
Some folks might have to get a real job in the private sector where you’re expected to work for your paycheck.
That said, there shouldn’t be a union for public employees.