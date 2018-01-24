Federal prosecutors recommend jail time in attack on Rand Paul by leftist neighbor

Rene Boucher appears in court for an arraignment hearing with his attorney Matt Baker, left, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at the Warren County Justice Center in Bowling Green, Ky. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

Federal prosecutors will recommend a sentence of 21 months in prison for the neighbor charged with tackling and injuring U.S. Sen. Sen. Rand Paul, according to a court document.

The document, posted Monday, also makes clear that the attack was not politically motivated.

Paul’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, told police he attacked Paul because he’d “had enough” after seeing the Republican senator stack more brush on a pile near Bocher’s yard, according to the plea agreement Boucher signed.

Boucher’s attorney, Matthew Baker of Bowling Green, has said he will argue that Boucher should not be put behind bars for the attack on Paul.

The plea deal also envisions that Boucher will make restitution to Paul, who was seriously injured.

Boucher, a 58-year-old retired anesthesiologist, and Paul have lived next to each other for years in an upscale subdivision in Bowling Green, but have reportedly had differences of opinion over property maintenance.

Boucher is “very meticulous” about yard maintence, while Paul “takes a different approach,” Baker told the Herald-Leader last week.

“It just became … a point of frustration that boiled over,” Baker said.

The attack happened Nov. 3.

Boucher’s plea agreement says Paul was mowing his yard — while wearing headphones for hearing protection — when Boucher saw Paul stacking more brush on an existing pile and lost his temper.

Boucher “executed a running tackle” of Paul on Paul’s property, the plea agreement said.

Paul did not see Boucher coming until the last second and was “unable to brace for the impact,” the plea document said.

Paul suffered several broken ribs and had to be treated for pneumonia which developed as a result of his injuries.

Kentucky State Police officers went to investigate the attack. Boucher admitted tackling Paul but denied that attack had anything to do with politics.

No date has been set for Boucher to formally plead guilty or be sentenced. The charge against him carries a top sentence of 10 years.

