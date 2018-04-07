Federal judge upholds Massachusetts ban on ‘assault’ weapons

(UPI) — A federal judge has upheld Massachusetts’ ban on assault weapons, a court victory for gun control advocates.
U.S. District Judge William Young dismissed a case that challenged state Attorney General Maura Healey’s 2016 interpretation of the Second Amendment, which broadened the definition of “copies or duplicates” of assault rifles banned under a 1998 law.
Healey’s reading of the amendment allows a ban on the sale of AR-15 rifles and similar “copycat” assault-style weapons in the state.
In his ruling, Young said “The AR-15 and its analogs, along with large capacity magazines, are simply not weapons within the original meaning of the individual constitutional rights to ‘bear arms.’
“In the absence of federal legislation, Massachusetts is free to ban these weapons and large capacity magazines.”
Healey announced the ban two years ago without prior notice to Massachusetts gun dealers, saying she would apply her interpretation of current law. A lawsuit was brought by the Gun Owners Action League and several gun shops in the state, which argued her ban was vague and unenforceable.
In his ruling, Young said Healey acted within her authority to “exercise her discretion” in banning the weapons.
I will never understand how some states and municipalities can totally ignore the US Constitution’s 2nd Amendment and ban certain firearms.
It is part of the Constitution so it should not be an item open to the whims and beliefs of whoever happens to be in charge at the time. That’s why it’s in the Constitution.
The citizens of Massachusetts are citizens of the US and as such should have their 2nd Amendment rights protected just like anyone else.
This seems to be pure discrimination by liberal lawmakers. Citizens of Massachusetts have Constitutional rights too!
This is what I would suspect from Massachusetts and Maryland. There is nothing but leftoid RATS in those two stated. I remember Barry Goldwater saying they should saw off the Northeast states and set them adrift in the North Atlantic…Look at how completely the Hag Hillary carried the NE states in her defeat…Guess they are loser states then…
Once again, we have excessively left wing judges, aided by attorneys general, and other anti American politicians, interpreting law in order to fulfill their personal agendas. And the agenda of the Democrat (socialist/communist) Party has alwasy been to disarm the US so that they can successfully install their idea of a socialist utopia where they are totally in charge, and can dismantle the US Constitution and the US in general.
A left wing Attorney General and a left wing loon Judge, who just make up the laws and throw away our Constitution. Massachusetts, the home of the Lion of the Senate and everyone knows who that is (there is a movie on the “Lion” of the Senate and a girl named Mary Jo)!
The law is based on a false claim that AR-15’s are copies or duplicates of military weapons like the M4. Totally false. This violation of the second amendment should not be allowed to stand.
A WIN FOR GUN CONTROL ACTIVIST A.K.A. COMMUNIST PARTY A.K.A. DEMOCRAT PARTY.
“The AR-15 and its analogs, along with large capacity magazines, are simply not weapons within the original meaning of the individual constitutional rights to ‘bear arms.’
He can only say that because he is both ignorant of what makes a gun more deadly than another and it has NOTHING to do with how it looks, and the original meaning of the individual constitutional rights to ‘bear arms.’
He is just reciting his liberal creed
Of course, the federal judge wrote his opinion in ink with a quill pen. The First Amendment does not protect free expression with tools not available in 1791.
Where, pray tell, does the second amendment say anything about “simply not weapons within the original meaning of the individual constitutional rights” as defined by the incompetent judge? Remember, the Constitution allows Congress to grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal (Article 1, Section 8). This means that individuals could use their own ships and arms, including ship’s canons, to wage war on America’s enemies at sea. The second amendment puts not one iota of inference that “military grade weapons” were not authorized for private use. Bringing this forward, Congress could authorize any person to use his own aircraft (a “ship”) to wage war against America’s enemies by a Letter of Marque and Reprisal. This means that if a civilian owning a P-51 Mustang or any outdated weapon of war converted for private use could put the craft back into use as a weapon of warfare for the defense of the United States of America.
Judge Young’s ruling is yet another reason that judges should be elected, not appointed. He is unaware of even elementary-level Constitutional law. He is unable &/or unwilling to understand the phrase “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” That this man has been granted a lifetime term of office should cause shivers down the back of every American patriot.