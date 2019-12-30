Home » News

Federal judge upholds cancellation of 98,000 Georgia voters’ registration status

GOPUSA StaffUnited Press International Posted On 6:35 am December 30, 2019
A federal judge’s ruling upheold the cancellation of 98,000 Georgia voters’ registration status under the state’s “use it or lose it” law, which allowed the state to remove voters from the rolls if they were classified as inactive.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ ruling Friday blocked an effort by voting rights group Fair Fight Action to restore the voters’ registration status.

In his 32-page order, Jones wrote that the plaintiffs had failed to show that the cancellations violated the U.S. Constitution.

He also wrote that the plaintiffs could still ask the Georgia Supreme Court to interpret the state law that allows election officials to purge voters who haven’t participated in elections for more than eight years.

Jones’ order follows his denial of an emergency motion filed Dec. 16 to stop the state from purging 120,000 voters from Georgia rolls.

Fair Fight Action, founded by Democratic former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, had sued to restore registration status to voters who had been removed from voting rolls after having had no contact with county election officials since January 2012 and who had not responded to mailed notices.

In November, the Georgia Secretary of State announced it would remove 313,243 voters, or 4 percent of its base, from its rolls. Of those removed, 108,306 had moved and filed change of address paperwork with the U.S. Postal Service, and 84,375 had election mail returned as undeliverable.

Of the 120,561 people whose registration status was still in question, 22,000 were returned to the rolls by the secretary of state because those voters had contact with the office between January and June 2012.

Jones wrote the 11th Amendment of the Constitution and the principles of sovereign immunity “do not permit a federal court to enjoin a state (or its officers) to follow a federal court’s interpretation of the State of Georgia’s laws.”

nodisguisindatruth
nodisguisindatruth
8:13 am December 30, 2019 at 8:13 am

However one may view this, there can usually be found a silver lining in a cloud. The plus side to this decision is that it gives less ‘opportunities’ for the Georgia dems to push through 98,000 falsified ballots in the upcoming elections.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    8:28 am December 30, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Bingo!!
    Just watch how Miami Dade county and other places will find thousands of uncounted Democrat Party votes in the trunk of a car or somewhere and demand that they be counted.
    A lot of dead people will raised from the dead to vote for a Democrat Party candidate.

    AzRep
    AzRep
    10:05 am December 30, 2019 at 10:05 am

    The other 49 should follow suit. And this should be followed up by a purge every 4 years to clear the dead wood.

DrGadget
DrGadget
9:54 am December 30, 2019 at 9:54 am

Naturally this has nothing to do with infringing upon the rights of real voters. We all know the Dems care nothing for the Constitution, and they NEVER shed a tear when someone’s right to keep and bear arms is infringed.

This is all about using the govt to give a false blessing to illegal votes, thereby watering down everyone else’s vote. The Dems are obsessed with watering down votes and making their “chosen one” win. We saw this in full unashamed infamy in 2016 when the Dems used the superdelegates to steal the nomination away from Bernie Sanders and give it to Hillary Clinton.

“Democracy is great, so long as you don’t let the people have a hand in it.”
— Every Dem

