Federal judge: Students have no ‘fundamental right’ to education

(UPI) — A federal judge on Friday ruled that children do not have a fundamental right to learn how to read and write.
U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy III’s ruling came in response to a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of several Detroit-area public school students who said their schools were in such disarray — from dilapidated buildings to classrooms with no teachers — that the state was not only failing its duties, but violating the students’ 14th Amendment rights under the due process and equal protection clauses by prohibiting them of the ability to fully participate in society. And Plaintiffs wanted the court to force the state to make reforms.
But Murphy said the 14th Amendment does not mention literacy, so the students had no right to a quality education.
“Plainly, literacy — and the opportunity to obtain it — is of incalculable importance,” Murphy wrote in his opinion. “As Plaintiffs point out, voting, participating meaningfully in civic life, and accessing justice require some measure of literacy. Applying for a job, securing a place to live, and applying for government benefits routinely require the completion of written forms. Simply finding one’s way through many aspects of ordinary life stands as an obstacle to one who cannot read. But those points do not necessarily make access to literacy a fundamental right.”
Murphy cited several other Supreme Court cases where the importance of of a good or service “does not determine whether it must be regarded as fundamental.”
“Under Plaintiffs’ reasoning, if the State’s failure to provide a good or service to a person results in a limitation of future opportunities and social stigma, the good or service must be a fundamental right,” Murphy wrote. “Yet the same could presumably be said for a person who must go without a sanitary place to live, or must live in an abusive home — and neither of those implicate a fundamental right.”
Attorneys for the student and parent plaintiffs said they plan to appeal to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Mark Rosenbaum, an attorney with the Public Counsel law firm in Los Angeles, said the court “got it tragically wrong when it characterized access to literacy as a privilege, instead of a right held by all children so that they may better their circumstances and meaningfully participate in our political system.”
Parents are responsible for teaching their children to read and write.
Some parents choose to give that responsibility over to the public school system. They do so at the risk of their children… especially in a democrat controlled school system, like Detroit.
Some parents want everything done for them including free lunches (free lunches?), babysitting, meals during Summer recess as well as free rent, medical care, transportation and a myriad of other free things. Let us not forget free breakfasts. What are the parents willing to do? Feed their children? Teach them to read and write? Crank ’em out and let the responsibility be everyone else’s.
Didn’t the scotus already rule years ago, that all students DO have a right to an education. HENCE WHY our schools cannot refuse to take illegal invader kids?
ERGO what the hell is this dunce of a judge smoking!
Great! Now will the courts admit the American people have NO DUTY to educate illegal immigrant children? They are exploding our school tax rates, and destroying the quality of education in this country.
Exactly. IF kids no longer have the right to education, does that now mean schools no longer HAVE TO ACCEPT and try to teach illegal aliens, and thus have the economic burden they cost all of us tax paying victims??
Also provides fresh ammunition for dismantling the Dept of Education. If my child doesn’t have a right to be educated, then what gives you the right to forcibly kidnap him for 8 hours a day for 13 years and pump him full of your Leftist agenda?
How about I kidnap your kids and force them to endure a Right-wing re-education camp for the next 12 years? You know, with no legal basis for doing so. You’d be cool with that, right? No cops would show up at my door or anything.
Either you have a valid reason for yanking my child away or you don’t. Up until now you’ve claimed it was for education but now you admit that’s a lie. So what purpose do you serve?
Education rates plummeted as soon as Jimmy Carter (our favorite President) created the Dept of Education.
Tear it down. Salt the ground where it once grew. Burn any remnants.
Same goes for a host of other govt agencies.
My kids learned to read and write the same way I did. My wife and I taught our kids to read, write and think independently (sometimes too independently and they have become conservatives in HS) just like my parents taught me and my wifes parents taught her. The love of reading has to start well before kids start to school. If it starts then, it is almost too late.
You’d think the liberals would be breathing a sigh of relief to hear this ruling since now they are off the hook regarding the education of children. There are always funds for teaching sex education and how to put on a condom (yes, my sister taught a ‘health’ class where she was required to teach that using a banana), that it is OK to think you are whatever you decide you are and biology has no bearing on it, and the contributions of homosexuals to history but not enough to teach the kids how to read and write and do basic math. We home educate our kids because we will not allow our children to be indoctrinated to ideas and ideals that are detrimental to their overall success in life and to be guinea pigs for whatever new teaching technique is popular this year. I feel very sorry for those who can’t home educate and who are at the mercy of the public institutional school system…this is precisely why we need school vouchers.
You forgot that they also teach the wonders of Islam and communism.
From what I’ve seen of the snowflakes, the schools aren’t teaching reading and writing, anyway.
Yup. Too busy pushing the liberal agenda, to worry about reading, writing and rithmatic!
This judge says students don’t have a ‘fundamental’ right to education, but I’ll bet he believes they have a ‘fundamental’ right to birth control and abortions!