Federal judge: Separated child migrants must be reunited within 30 days

(UPI) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered that undocumented immigrant children separated from their families in detention at the U.S.-Mexico border must be reunited within 30 days — and children under 5 within 14 days.
U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw of the Southern District of California issued a preliminary injunction in response to a American Civil Liberties Union request to end to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on illegal immigration. The policy has resulted in some children being detained separately from their parents as their cases are processed.
The Department of Health and Human Services estimates more than 2,000 children are currently being held in immigration detention centers separately from their parents.
In his opinion, Sabraw sharply criticized the administration’s border policy.
“The facts set forth before the Court portray reactive governance — responses to address a chaotic circumstance of the Government’s own making,” Sabraw wrote. “They belie measured and ordered governance, which is central to the concept of due process enshrined in our Constitution. This is particularly so in the treatment of migrants, many of whom are asylum seekers and small children.”
“Unless there is a determination that the parent is unfit or presents a danger to the child, or the parent affirmatively, knowingly, and voluntarily declines to be reunited with the child … Defendants must reunify all [parents] with their minor children who are under the age of five within fourteen days,” the ruling states. “Defendants must reunify all [parents] with their minor children age five and over within thirty days.”
The ruling also says separated parents and children who aren’t in contact must be able to speak by phone within 10 days.
Sabraw also said it was a “startling reality” that the zero tolerance policy was implemented “without any effective system or procedure for tracking the children after they were separated from their parents, enabling communication between the parents and their children after separation and reuniting the parents and children after the parents are returned to immigration custody following completion of their criminal sentence.”
Sabraw noted the government does have a system to track immigrants’ personal property during criminal and immigration proceedings.
“Yet, the government has no system in place to keep track of, provide effective communication with, and promptly produce alien children,” he said.
ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said the ruling was a victory for undocumented immigrant children and parents who have been detained in recent months.
“Many of these parents and children thought they might never see each other again. They have literally been living through a nightmare and the court has now ended their trauma,” he said.
A government motion complained that Sabraw should have given U.S. attorneys more time.
“A court imposed process is likely to slow the reunification process and cause confusion and conflicting obligations, rather than speed the process of reunifying families in a safe and efficient manner,” the government attorneys wrote.
Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Sabraw again….
Ok, I propose that Sabraw oversee in 14 days the reunification (in MessSicko) of the “parents of the under-5s” with their “children”, detained for another 16 to oversee the second reunification (also in MessSicko) — after which Sabraw goes one-way into MessSicko!
Let the judge find the parents and children. ICE soesn’t have the extra resources to do every stupid desire of liberal judges.
AND till she finds the parents, SHE CAN PERSONALLY house those kids in her OWN HOME, on her OWN DIME.
They’re ALREADY being “reunited,” because of Pres. Trump’s executive order. So this “order” would seem to be REDUNDANT, at the very LEAST. I submit that it is WORSE than that.
What this LATEST Anti-American BS order from a Leftist LOON JUDGE is designed to do is add an UNREALISTIC TIMETABLE to the equation, thereby keeping the border patrol so busy trying to match up illegal KIDS with the HORDES of illegal PARENTS massed on our border (if ANY. MANY of the “kids” arrived unaccompanied, or in the company of MS-13 and GOD KNOWS WHAT ELSE “posing” as either a “kid” or their parents long enough to get into the country and utter the “magic word,” ASYLUM.) And while border patrol is busy with THAT–thanks to this America-hating LOON of a JUDGE–millions MORE of them can sneak in and disappear into the LAWLESS JUNGLE that America is becoming, thanks to the Leftist LOONS and their little brown HELPERS from South of the border!
I don’t have anything AGAINST brown people, you understand–but the ones ASSAULTING our borders in mass “caravans” right now, are NOT “good people looking for a better life.” They are being PAID by George “evil old NAZI SOB” Soros to launch a MASSIVE ASSAULT on our border, the better to OVERWHELM our immigration enforcement, erase our borders, and reduce the US to a THIRD WORLD HELLHOLE full of starving beggars, JUST like the one they left to come here!