Federal judge rules Obamacare unconstitutional

In a ruling that could throw the nation’s health care system into chaos, Fort Worth-based U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor on Friday ruled that a major provision of the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional – and that the rest of the landmark law must fall as well.
In February, a Texas-led coalition of 20 states sued the federal government to end the landmark health care law in its entirety, arguing that after Congress in December 2017 gutted one of its major provisions, the rest of the law was unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court had upheld the law because its individual mandate – a financial penalty for not having insurance – could be interpreted as a tax. But after Congress set that tax at $0, the Texas coalition claimed the rest of the law no longer had “constitutional cover.”
O’Connor sided with Texas, ruling that the individual mandate was rendered unconstitutional. That portion of the law, he argued, is not severable from other provisions, and so the rest of the law must fall.
His ruling comes a day before the deadline to enroll in a health plan through the insurance exchange created under the law; It’s unclear how Friday’s ruling might impact that process.
A counter-coalition of states led by California, which stepped in to argue the case when the federal government sided partially with Texas, panned the decision.
A spokeswoman said the California Attorney General’s Office will immediately appeal.
“Today’s ruling is an assault on 133 million Americans with preexisting conditions, on the 20 million Americans who rely on the ACA’s consumer protections for healthcare, on America’s faithful progress toward affordable healthcare for all Americans,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. “The ACA has already survived more than 70 unsuccessful repeal attempts and withstood scrutiny in the Supreme Court. Today’s misguided ruling will not deter us: our coalition will continue to fight in court for the health and wellbeing of all Americans.”
Rob Henneke, general counsel for the Texas Public Policy Foundation and an attorney on the Texas side of the case, described the ruling as “a historic win.”
“Obamacare’s been broken long before it was struck down by the court,” Henneke said in an interview Friday evening. “It’s time to now work toward solutions that can actually provide health care, doctor choice and affordability for Americans.”
Henneke added that the case is likely to end up before the U.S. Supreme Court. The coalition’s suit was filed on behalf plaintiffs who said they were burdened by Obamacare.
This is not Texas’ first lawsuit targeting Obama’s signature health care law, though it is the most sweeping. The lawsuit, which now involves most states in the country on one side or another, also has emerged as a political issue in dozens of states. If successful, the lawsuit would end Obamacare’s protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes or asthma – a group of about 130 million people across the nation. Democrats have focused on that provision, arguing that their conservative foes are failing to protect the country’s most vulnerable.
© Copyright (c) 2018 Waco Tribune-Herald. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Obamacare is just wrong. While its intentions of getting healthcare for the masses are admirable, the manner in which it works is just wrong. First forcing indigent people who can barely afford life’s basic necessities to pay for a policy that is in itself the worst-ever-devised is laughable. The three tiers of the plan pay exactly the same amount for the same procedure codes. The only difference is the amount of co-pay and dedudictible. And then there is the audacity of the law to fine indigent people who could not afford to pay for the plan to begin with. If our country would stop giving millions of dollars to other countries who hate us, and stop wasting millions for stupid “studies” and pork barrel projects, it could easily afford to provide basic healthcare for the masses, and the program would be a marvel to the rest of the world. The problem here is we allowed politicians and not healthcare providers and insurance industry leaders to draft this goofy law, and allowed the Chief Goofs Obama and Pelosi to champion it.
This last election cycle the democrats complained and complained about health care and it seemed to get some traction. They blamed Trump for the bad health care. But as I recall, Trump was not able to overturn obamacare thanks to John McCain and the democrats.
And Obamacare was a democrat construction. No republican had anything to do with it. Trump didn’t change anything except that we were not required to buy it on pain of jail. I would have thought that was a good thing because people who liked it could still buy and those who didn’t were not obligated to. So why are the democrats now upset the poor crappy trump plan is being tossed by a non 9th circuit court judge? You would think they would be happy because they now have an opportunity to do it right.
Although completely responsible for it, no Democrats actually had a hand in it. The whole stinking pile was farmed out. That’s why even Pelosi had to “pass it to find out what’s in it”.
Note that the pro-0bamacare defense in its entirety is an emotional appeal. There’s your sign.
You can thank vote swinging John Roberts for continuing this Healthcare mess by defining it as a tax. It could have been killed in the Cradle of the Supreme Court. The question is, will Roberts again try to save face by defending this to prevent an abortion of a thing that the Supremes actually should define as a worthwhile abortion,, of this inane law.
Robert’s Rules of Order
43. Decorum in Debate. In debate a member must confine himself to the question before the assembly, and avoid personalities.
The very law was all about Personalities,,,,Obama in its inception, now Trump in its demise. The first lie was in its very name The AFFORDABLE Healthcare act. There was nothing AFFORDABLE about it. When the deceiving creating Democrats realized it they quickly changed the name to then popular OBAMAcare. I suppose they will next call the new program TRUMPcare. Can we just stick to taking care of the business of HEALTHCARE, in a nation designed for SELF-government run by SELF-governing people, in designing a system where THE PEOPLE give a leg up to assist the financially challenged, but not to the point where THEY THEMSELVES no longer have skin in the game, and they game the system?
It seemed like the Democrats were trying to back away from the Obamacare label from the beginning because they knew it was a scam and didn’t want the One to be stuck with it’s true legacy.
Once they felt there was no getting around it they accepted it and the media joined the open socialists and started putting lipstick on it.
“Life Saving ACA…..” ?
I now know, personally, of 12 lives it did NOT save.
Why?
They were FORCED unto Obamacare “Healthcare”, please note quotes … and it did not save their lives, because they could NOT meet the deductible that was a part of their plan. The only 1 they could afford, as the other ones were WAY OUT OF THEIR MEANS to pay for and get.
12 Lives LOST – because of the Obama”care”.
Now here is the clincher, I know of 8 of them, that BEFORE OBAMACARE, their medical insurance, though a bit high, was within their means and the deductible was also within their means. They could AFFORD their health care and live their lives.
Obamacare KILLED THEM!
And from other reports, these 12 were and are not the only ones that caused families to loose loved ones, because they were FORCED OFF THEIR original healthcare to the high priced Obamacare.
But hey, women got birth control right?
I guess that makes the lives lost ” worth it “…. NOT!!!!!