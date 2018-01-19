Federal judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Alabama’s voter ID law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s voter ID law that requires people to show government-issued photo identification at the polls.
U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler on Wednesday ruled in favour of the state, saying the provision does not discriminate against minorities and is not an undue infringement on the right to vote since the state will make free IDs available for voting purposes.
Since 2014, Alabama has required voters to show government-issued photo identification when they vote. The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, Greater Birmingham Ministries and minority voters had sued over the law in 2015, saying it was discriminatory and an infringement on voting rights. They contended Alabama politicians knew when they enacted it that black and Latino voters “disproportionately lack the required photo ID.”
Coogler ruled in favour of the state, noting that the state makes free IDs available to people who lack them.
“In Alabama, the law has no discriminatory impact because it does not prevent anyone from voting, not when free IDs are issued in every county, or at home, under conditions that any registered voter can meet,” Coogler wrote.
State legislators approved the photo ID law not long after the Alabama Legislature switched to GOP control, arguing the measure was needed to combat potential voter fraud.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall praised the decision, saying the state’s voter ID law was one of the “broadest in the nation” because of the mechanisms for obtaining a free ID.
“Today’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit is without a doubt the right decision,” Marshall said in a statement.
LDF President and Director-Counsel Sherrilyn Ifill said the organization is considering its next steps.
“We are deeply disappointed by the judge’s ruling dismissing our case before trial. Over the course of two years, we have developed a sound case demonstrating that Alabama’s voter ID law is racially discriminatory,” Ifill said in a statement.
© 2018 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Join the discussion
Coogler is the kind of judge needed on SCOTUS!
Who believes it was not the corrupt democrats and maybe G. Soros behind that lawsuit to begin with? Oh, and isn’t it funny how no one has a hard time getting an ID to buy liquor or cash a check with?
Sanity still prevails in some courtrooms. The Democrats will have to find a new method of rigging the elections.
U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler, you are a hero. Every citizen has a social security card, so they have to have an ID in order to have a social security card. Secondly, one has to have an ID in order to go on welfare, food stamps, medicaid and to go to a Doctor or hospital, so the Soros backed idiots are liars screaming their discrimination bull!
Finally a Judge with Common Sense. There is no nor was there ever any discrimination in Voter ID laws. Now the state needs to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote.