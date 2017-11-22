Federal judge defies Trump admin, removes Pentagon block on funds for gender reassignment

A federal judge in Maryland issued a temporary halt Tuesday on President Trump’s new policy to prohibit the Pentagon from paying for gender-reassignment treatments for service members.
U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis is the second federal judge to issue a ruling in favor of transgender troops, who challenged the Trump administration’s proposal to oust transgender service members from the military.
The other ruling from Washington, D.C., halted Mr. Trump’s plans to stop accepting transgender troops, but Judge Garbis went further, saying the challengers showed they already are being harmed by the government’s refusal to pay for reassignment treatments.
“They are already suffering harmful consequences such as the cancellation and postponements of surgeries, the stigma of being set apart as inherently unfit, facing the prospect of discharge and inability to commission as an officer, the inability to move forward with long-term medical plans, and the threat to their prospects of obtaining long-term assignments,” Judge Garbis wrote in his 53-page order.
Mr. Trump’s decision was an effort to reverse an Obama-era change that allowed transgender troops to serve. On July 26, he abruptly announced via Twitter that he had decided to reimpose a prohibition, then issued a more formal memo laying out his policy decision on Aug. 25.
The memo called for halting “accession” of new transgender troops, and gave the Pentagon until early 2018 to come up with a policy for how to discharge transgender troops already serving.
Judge Garbis said Mr. Trump’s odd announcement was a major strike against him, suggesting the policy change wasn’t driven by genuine concerns about the military and amounted to unconstitutional denial of due process rights.
The Republican-appointed judge wrote that he agreed with the Trump administration’s claims that deference is owed to military personnel decisions, but he said he took into consideration a brief filed by retired military officers in which they said no such deference was warranted “in light of the absence of any considered military policymaking process, and the sharp departure from decades of precedent on the approach of the U.S. military to major personnel policy changes.”
Judge Garbis even highlighted Mr. Trump’s tweets on the policy in screenshots included in his ruling.
“A capricious, arbitrary, and unqualified tweet of new policy does not trump the methodical and systematic review by military stakeholders qualified to understand the ramifications of policy changes,” Judge Garbis wrote.
The Justice Department had argued that Mr. Trump’s tweets and the August memo weren’t actually a policy decision but rather a directive to the Pentagon to study the matter further.
Judge Garbis disagreed, saying the memo is “an order to implement the directives contained therein.” His preliminary injunction will block the policy from going into effect while the court case progresses.
The Justice Department disagrees with the court’s ruling and is evaluating its next steps in the case, said spokeswoman Lauren Ehrsam.
“Plaintiffs’ lawsuit challenging military service requirements is premature for many reasons, including that the Defense Department is actively reviewing such service requirements, as the president ordered, and because none of the plaintiffs have established that they will be impacted by current policies on military service,” she said.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which brought the legal challenge, praised the judge’s decision as a huge win.
“Today is a victory for transgender service members across the country,” said Joshua Block, senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project. “We’re pleased that the courts have stepped in to ensure that trans service members are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”
Judge Garbis set a hearing for Dec. 15 to establish a timetable for future hearings in the case.
It’s time for Prez Trump to remove all the Obama-appointed judges.
And Clinton-appointed judges.
And many of the Bush-appointed judges.
Clearly we have too many judges and they have too much time on their hands if they feel the need to meddle in Pentagon internal functions.
Just drain them already. Please. Pull the cork.
IMO that time has COME AND GONE. He should have removed the LOT OF THE day one of his tenure..
They should do “gender reassignments” on these judges heads and garnish the judges wages for the “gender reassignments”.
He can’t removing a seting federal judge takes impeachment.
Since when does a judge make law &/or override the POTUS?!
Since the previous administrations allowed them to. DrGadget is correct, but removal of these “lifers” will require that they be found to no longer be holding their offices “with Good Behavior”. Since there’s no other expression in The Constitution of The United States, and I know of no specific precedent, maybe Trump should just fire them and let the chips fall where they may.
The only other way would be for Trump to REMOVE their federal court.. Just like Jefferson (IIRC) did..
It’s bull stuff. The DOD and even before the DOD the military had the right to set physical and mental standards for people serving in any branch. “Gender Reassignment Surgery” is an elective surgery and does not entitle them to have the DOD pick up the tab. Uncle Sam doesn’t pay for face lifts or tummy tucks etc. so why should the taxpayer pick up the bill for some questionable folks. Let them join up and they can do whatever when they are not in uniform. When they put on the uniform it needs to correspond to the biological equipment they have not what they want.
The DOD STILL has all sorts of medical and mental issues that disqualify one from serving. JUST under obozo those were not enforced, which LET ALL this transgender bull, get to where we are now at..
WE TAXPAYERS SHOULD NOT BE FORCED TO PAY FOR ANY OF THESE ‘SEX’ MUTILATION OPERATIONS ! ( YOU CAN NOT CHANGE ONES SEX BY SURGICALLY CHANGING THE EQUIPMENT, GENDER IS DETERMINED BY D N A !
As I’ve said all along, the Judicial Branch of the Federal Government has too much power. Back in the Founding days, I assume that there were wise (i.e., WISE) judges who were exercising their authority and making WISE judicial decisions…so, they vested considerable power in the Judicial Branch of Government… Now, with so many liberal judges that have been appointed over the years…the Judicial Branch of Government is corrupted with so many liberal / Leftist judges in power… It is not right or appropriate that ONE JUDGE can overturn the Executive (President) on his/her own..!! Not right..!!
Especially when by our constitution, they are an EQUAL Branch. What this judge is doing is NOT MAKING the judiciary equal with the executive. BUT MAKING IT seem like only the Judiciary counts, not the executive or legislative..
District judges don’t have the power to shut down the POTUS decisions, especially with regards to money. Only congress can do that! Even one single Supreme Court justice can’t make these arbitrary rulings, so the CinC needs to ignore them and go on about his business. Besides, he has an Army, the judges don’t!
You’re correct that President Trump and his cabinet members should just ignore these judges when their decisions are blatantly unlawful. Let them try to enforce their unconstitutional rulings. If President Trump did this with regards to all of these idiotic decisions, it wouldn’t take long for some of them to stop. Don’t even give these decisions the respect of an appeal; just ignore them & continue moving forward with the agenda he was elected to carry out.
And why has it taken the AG’s office this bloody long to CHALLENGE the first decision that a libtard judge made overriding trumps EO’s by taking it to the scotus?? ITS ALMOST like the AG’s office is in full CAHOOTS with what these activist judges are doing.
BUT THEN I Have to remember who is in the AG’s office, SPINELESS sessions.. And it all makes sense.
These Judges don’t seem to get it. This surgery is at tax payer expense. It is something that these weird creatures would never pay for themselves and no insurance company would call it medically necessary. Funds, facilities, and time that could be spent on military with service related illness or injury get short changed because liberal judges want to attack sound policies.
GET THESE STINKING LIBERAL JUDGES OFF THE BENCH!!! They care NOTHING about the laws.. they care nothing about Americans and America…
taxpayers should NOT be paying for some sick person to have a gender change.. that idiot wants to change his gender… LET HIM/HER PAY FOR IT THEMSELVES!!!! THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS USE OF OUR TAX DOLLARS!!!