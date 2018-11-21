Federal judge declares female genital mutilation law unconstitutional, dismisses charges

In a major blow to the federal government, a judge in Detroit has declared America’s female genital mutilation law unconstitutional, thereby dismissing the key charges against two Michigan doctors and six others accused of subjecting at least nine minor girls to the cutting procedure in the nation’s first FGM case.
The historic case involves minor girls from Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota, including some who cried, screamed and bled during the procedure and one who was given Valium ground in liquid Tylenol to keep her calm, court records show.
The judge’s ruling also dismissed charges against three mothers, including two Minnesota women whom prosecutors said tricked their 7 -year-old daughters into thinking they were coming to metro Detroit for a girls’ weekend, but instead had their genitals cut at a Livonia clinic as part of a religious procedure.U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman concluded that “as despicable as this practice may be,” Congress did not have the authority to pass the 22-year-old federal law that criminalizes female genital mutilation, and that FGM is for the states to regulate. FGM is banned worldwide and has been outlawed in more than 30 countries, though the U.S. statute had never been tested before this case.
“As laudable as the prohibition of a particular type of abuse of girls may be … federalism concerns deprive Congress of the power to enact this statute,” Friedman wrote in his 28-page opinion, noting: “Congress overstepped its bounds by legislating to prohibit FGM … FGM is a ‘local criminal activity’ which, in keeping with long-standing tradition and our federal system of government, is for the states to regulate, not Congress.”
Currently, 27 states have laws that criminalize female genital mutilation, including Michigan, whose FGM law is stiffer than the federal statute, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, compared with five under federal law. Michigan’s FGM law was passed last year in the wake of the historic case and applies to both doctors who conduct the procedure, and parents who transport a child to have it done. The defendants in this case can’t be retroactively charged under the new law.
Gina Balaya, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorneys Office, said the government is reviewing the judge’s opinion and will make a determination whether or not to appeal at some point in the future.
Friedman’s ruling stems from a request by Dr. Jumana Nagarwala and her codefendants to dismiss the genital mutilation charges, claiming the law they are being prosecuted under is unconstitutional.
A victory for the defendants
The defendants are all members of a small Indian Muslim sect known as the Dawoodi Bohra, which has a mosque in Farmington Hills. The sect practices female circumcision and believes it is a religious rite of passage that involves only a minor “nick.”
The defendants have argued that “Congress lacked authority to enact” the genital mutilation statute, “thus the female genital mutilation charges must be dismissed.” They also argue that they didn’t actually practice FGM, but rather performed a benign procedure involving no cutting.
“Oh my God, we won!,” declared Shannon Smith, Nagarwala’s lawyer, who expects the government to appeal. “But we are confident we will win even if appealed.”
Smith has maintained all along that her client did not engage in FGM.
“Dr. Nagarwala is just a wonderful human being. She was always known as a doctor with an excellent reputation,” Smith said. “The whole community was shocked when this happened. She’s always been known to be a stellar doctor, mother, person.”
For FGM survivor and social activist Mariya Taher, who heads a campaign out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, to ban FGM worldwide, Friedman’s ruling was a punch to the gut.
“Oh my God, this is crazy,” said Taher, stressing she fears the ruling will put more young women in harm’s way. “Unfortunately, this is going to embolden those who believe that this must be continued … they’ll feel that this is permission, that it’s OK to do this.”
Taher, who, at 7, was subjected to the same type of religious cutting procedure that’s at issue in the Michigan case, said she doesn’t expect laws alone to end FGM. But they are needed, she stressed.
“This is a violation of one person’s human rights. It’s a form of gender violence. … This is cultural violence,” 35-year-old Taher said.
Yasmeen Hassan, executive global director for Equality Now, an international women’s rights organization, agreed, saying the ruling sends a disturbing message to women and girls.
“It says you are not important,” Hassan said, calling the ruling a “federal blessing” for FGM.
“In this day and age, for FGM to still occur — and a federal government can’t regulate this with a human rights violation — is very bizarre,” she said. “This is not what I expected. It’s so not what I expected.”
Hassan added: “I don’t think it’s possible for the federal government not to appeal this case. My feeling is that it will go all the way to the Supreme Court.”
Friedman’s ruling also drew the ire of Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge.
“I’m angry that the federal judge dismissed this horrific case that affected upwards of a hundred girls who were brutally victimized and attacked against their will,” Jones said in a statement, noting 23 states don’t have FGM laws.
“This is why it was so important for Michigan to act. We set a precedent that female genital mutilation will not be tolerated here, and we did so by passing a state law that comes with a 15-year felony punishment,” Jones said. “I hope other states will follow suit.”
The federal statute at issue states: “Whoever knowingly circumcises, excises or infibulates the whole or any part of the labia majora or labia minora or clitoris of another person” under the age of 18 shall be fined or imprisoned for up to five years, or both.
Prosecutors argue Nagarwala, the lead defendant, did exactly that when she cut the genitals of two 7-year-old Minnesota girls who were tricked into the procedure in 2017 by their mothers.
They said Nagarwala did this with the help of Dr. Fakhuruddin Attar, who is accused of letting Nagarwala use his Livonia clinic after hours to carry out the procedures; and his wife, Farida Attar, who is accused of assisting Nagarwala in the examination room during the procedures and holding the girls’ hands.
Prosecutors allege that Nagarwala may have subjected up to 100 girls to the procedure over a 12-year period, though they have cited nine victims in the case: two 7-year-old girls from Minnesota; four Michigan girls ages 8-12, and three Illinois girls.
Law deemed unconstitutional
Nagarwala has long maintained that she committed no crime and that she was charged under a law that slid through Congress without proper vetting.
“The law was never debated on the floor of either chamber of Congress nor was there ever any legislative hearing addressing the justification or need for the federal law. Instead, all that exists is the criminal statute itself,” defense lawyers have argued in court documents, claiming the driving force behind the legislation was one lawmaker’s belief that the prohibited conduct was ‘repulsive and cruel.’ ”
But the Constitution demands more than that, the defense has argued, claiming Congress could not have passed a female genital mutilation ban under the Commerce clause because “notably, here, the activity being regulated has absolutely no effect on interstate commerce.”
The judge agreed.
“There is nothing commercial or economic about FGM,” Friedman writes. “As despicable as this practice may be, it is essentially a criminal assault. … FGM is not part of a larger market and it has no demonstrated effect on interstate commerce. The commerce clause does not permit Congress to regulate a crime of this nature.”
The prosecution disagrees, arguing genital mutilation is an illegal, secretive and dangerous health care service that involves interstate commerce on a number of fronts: text messages are used to arrange the procedure; parents drive their children across state lines to get the procedure; and the doctor uses medical tools in state-licensed clinics to perform the surgeries.
In defending the statute, prosecutors also have noted that FGM is condemned worldwide — it’s illegal in more than 30 countries. And they’ve cited the legislative history of the law, along with U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s comments in pushing for a genital mutilation ban.
“I want everyone within the sound of my voice to understand that what I am going to talk about here today does not deal with religion and it does not deal with sex. It deals with violation of a person’s human rights. It deals with degradation of women and young girls. It deals with the most inhumane thing a person can imagine,” Reid stated in 1994.
On September 30, 1996, the female genital mutilation law was signed, with Reid stressing: “There is no medical reason for this procedure. … It is used as a method to keep girls chaste and to ensure their virginity until marriage, and to ensure that after marriage they do not engage in extramarital sex.”
Nagarwala, meanwhile, is still facing a conspiracy charge and an obstruction count that could send her to prison for 20 years, along with the Attars. If convicted of conspiracy, Nagarwala faces up to 30 years in prison.
The case is set to go to trial in April 2019.
I don’t think Christian Kavanaugh would have ruled in favor of the Muslims on this one. Vote in the secular Christian hating Democrats and their judicial nullifying judges if you must, but Hold on to your cherries girls, when cherry picking Muslims want to convert you to their party.. I wonder if Obama’s daughters have had this procedure? No, not all religions are created equal.,,,or political organizations disguised as a religion. Just another reason;
“No nation has ever existed or been governed without religion. Nor can be. The Christian religion is the best religion that has been given to man and I, as Chief Magistrate of this nation, am bound to give it the sanction of my example.” — Thomas Jefferson
“It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians, not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ! For this very reason peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here”.-Patrick Henry
“John Adams of Massachusetts, a lawyer and the second president, wrote in a letter to Jefferson on June 28, 1813. He said, “The general principles on which the Fathers achieved independence, were . . . the general principles of Christianity.”
Thomas Jefferson…said, “The reason that
Christianity is the best friend of government
is because Christianity is the only religion
that changes the heart.”,,,,,,never the gender or genitals as God designed.
So here it comes Sharia law in the USA, Thanks Judge, x*ox#x!
I say fine. THEN how’s about this moron of a judge, offer up his wife/daughters, so they can be next in line to get her gentiles mutilated!
Therefore the fed shouldn’t be legislating abortion laws or thousands of other federal laws that govern local affairs.
oh no we dont want to pi$$ of the mudslimes so dismiss and overturn a law from the bench.
my own country sickens me to see what we have and are becoming under liberals influence.
Perhaps the judge’s wife should undergo the procedure or, better yet, the judge could have the male equivalent.
Well just say hello to that shearia crap, you can bet the mudslimes are going to push that stuff down our throat now, this just opened the faucet for that stuff. Keep the eyes open for what comes next, they are going to try to force all young girls to go through that mutilation now. You can bet that the judge in that case was either a mudslime or one that sides with them, either way things are now going to get way out of hand real soon.
One person, a judge, just legislated from the bench and removed protections for young girls. I wonder what he would say if it were his daughter or granddaughter? But I guess we need to protect the muslums so they don’t get upset. It is against federal law to kill someone, but we cannot have a federal law to protect you women. That is sick!
I appreciate your passion here but to be honest this is just the opposite of “legislating from the bench”. This judge recognized that the Constitution does not allow federal law to supersede the authority of the state. The intent of the law is all well founded, but congress (as well as federal judges and white house occupants) should all stop exceeding the powers allowed them under the Constitution. These limitations are all there for very good reasons, and all to protect the U.S. citizens and the Republic from those who think they are above it all (like Obama).
Sorry, speedle,
But the law has been on the books for 22 years, and now the judge that says Michigan can’t legislate same sex marriage wants to be sure young girls never grow up to enjoy sex. with a real husband. Homsexuality and genital mutation are ok. And He was appointed by Reagan……
Sorry speedle but you are wrong on this one. The constitution specifically puts no other laws above it.. YET upholding genitile mutilation as ok, is putting sharia law above our constitution. SO YES this judge is overstepping HIS Bounds…
Actually folks, this judge is correct. As conservatives who adhere to the Constitution we have to be consistent. This absolutely comes under the jurisdiction of the states, not the federal government. We can’t have the argument of Rowe vs. Wade being an overreach by the federal government and making an exception to something like this (even though it is a practice of a 7th century backward religious cult). Let the states take care of these miscreants. As stated in the article the state punishment for this is a lot more severe than the federal statute allowed.
No doubt. USA is in decline and soros, obama and all those anti christian are pushing this despicable religion.
“Actually folks, this judge is correct.”
Agree
Just because something is appalling does not give the federal government jurisdiction over it. The states are perfectly cable of addressing the issue
Yes. it’s about states rights, again. Just like slavery, gay marriage and abortion.
And don’t be thinking slavery is not eventually coming back if we let this continue.
Thank you, speedle, for bringing some logic to this discussion. Read the ruling, people, before you react so emotionally. Yes, this appears to be an act that needs to be outlawed. But it is not the federal government’s responsibility to create that law, it is the states individually who are responsible. This will be resolved quickly in those state that do not have laws on the books.
WIth how mudslime infested Michigan is, i doubt they’d ever step up themselves, to ban this reprehensible practice..
Well said- the judge felt the practice is reprehensible as well, but the law, and logic, are not beholden our feelings, which are totally subjective…..as it should be. We pass laws in Congress supposedly in umemotional objective ways, even if they get started emotionally…..
Nothing but barbarism.
States handle state cases, if this is a federal law why would the state be involved. State law can not supersede federal law. So if congress can not pass laws, then who can? I would ask if every law congress has passed since we enacted the constitution is legal?
“I would ask if every law congress has passed since we enacted the constitution is legal?”
The Constitution is what defines Congress’s powers
So it only has powers in those areas
And there is nothing in the Constitution which gives it jurisdiction over a matter such as this
This Judge must be experiencing dementia. He was appointed by President Reagan but has lost his way. The judge should be impeached, and put in jail himself for doing such a stupid thing.
The parents should lose custody of the child and the doctor put on a table and have his genitals removed then put a needle in his arm and pump pigs fat into him.
The Dr. does not deserve to live period.
I have nothing against muslims,
Oh wait, yes I do. They don’t belong in the US at all. Everything they stand for goes against our constitution. They call islam a religion when it is not. They call it a religion to force Americans to accept their barbaric ideology due to the 1st amendment.
I agree that Islam is not a religion; it is a political concept with a religious component. What else is Sharia than politics, a way of government?
Exactly. BY its name, Sharia law, Is a LEGAL and political framework, putting itself ABOVE all other laws.. So by definition, how can muslims who follow it, EVER be believed when they say they support our constitution?
THEY can’t.
And of course any woman who claims rape without producing four male witnesses will be stoned to death for immorality; unless her family conducts an honor killing first.
Impeach the SOB, he is not fit, studied or serious enough student of the Constitution, to be called a Judge! In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.
While I agree with the ruling — this is the States’ business — it is noteworthy the article said it was “a major blow to the federal government.” Really, it’s a major blow to women and young girls.
I know it is easy to be outraged by the judge’s decision but he appears to be Constitutionally correct. His job is to interpret the law and make decisions not based on his feelings or desires but on what is written in the law. As conservatives we want that.
Sadly there are people who think this barbaric procedure is acceptable and they have moved into some areas at a large level. Michigan has enacted new laws to stop the practice and while these two people will not be prosecuted anyone else who is caught, and they themselves if they continue to do it, will then be subject to the law enacted by the legislature. That is how our system works…to demand otherwise would be to start acting like liberals.
I have to agree. To do otherwise is to start ruling by emotions instead of logic and the rule of law. As a conservative, that’s the last thing I want to see happen.
I always try and remember… it is the unintended consequences that jump up and bite ya on the keester.
The several states are perfectly capable of dealing with this.
Then if michigan has state laws against this, WHY THEN WAS IT a federal case??
“I know it is easy to be outraged by the judge’s decision but he appears to be Constitutionally correct”
What is more shocking than genital mutilation is the appalling ignorance of the Constitution the majority are expressing here
It will not be the Muslims which will be our downfall but our own ignorance.
http://constitutionus.com/
That is absolutely correct. Conservative arguments always have the “facts” correct which is why the progressive/statists never stand and fight based upon ideas and logic. Their only strategy is to demean and disparage the opposition, and appeal to the ignorance of those who know no better. We need to maintain the high ground of philosophy based upon facts, and in the end we will prevail.
Here is the future thanks to the left and its diversity goals, PC and moral corruption.
Michigan is just joining the other third world s–t holes of California, NYC and Chicago.
Only one way out of this mess, but most Americans are not ready for that -yet
Appeal this to SCOTUS.
Also, what is wrong with states that has taken them so long, the legislators and governors, to pass and sign into law strong prohibitions against this barbaric practice of female genital mutilation?
But mentioning Jesus in a public school setting?
Now that’s REALLY dangerous.
Our nation has been turned upside down and the nuts are ruling it.
While I tend to agree with conservative views expressed here on states rights and the Constitution I will point out that we have large Muslim enclaves in Michigan, Minnesota and in some other states. Trump won’t always be president and Muslim immigration will increase again with the next president. It’s not a stretch to predict that this ruling could eventually pave the way for Sharia law in some parts of the US as we see more and more Muslim lawmakers at the state level. How do we combat that without a federal law?
Exactly. This sets a very dangeorous precedent that ‘federal/state laws, cannot override sharia law…
Where are the very vocal #me too croud and women who claim to support other women and children? Silent hypocrites as usual. Every state who does not have a law should stand up now and write and pass the strictest laws possible making this barberic and shameful behaviour illegal. It is beyond comprehension that this activity is being carried out anywhere let alone in any free and democratic western country. It is disgusting beyond words.
Like always, they are silent, when it comes to being vocally critical of islam.
So NOW on top of everything else, we have IDIOT, Muslim-friendly judges declaring female genital mutilation is LEGAL–and releasing the VERMIN who were committing this atrocity on little girls in the Detroit area, so they can mutilate still MORE of them? The world truly HAS gone crazy.
If the judge has a daughter, I hope she falls into the hands of these BUTCHERS. Maybe THEN he will understand WHY this has got to be one of the WORST judicial rulings in the HISTORY of IDIOTIC judicial rulings!