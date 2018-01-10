Federal judge blocks Trump’s attempt to let DACA expire for current recipients

(UPI) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump’s plan to let the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program expire and said it must process renewal applications.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge William Alsup says the Trump administration must continue to accept DACA renewal applications, despite the president’s decision in September to end new and renewal applications and let the program expire on March 5.
Alsup said the reasoning to end the program was based on a misinterpretation of the law and voided the president’s decision.
“The new administration didn’t terminate DACA on policy grounds,” Alsup wrote in the opinion. “It terminated DACA over a point of law, a pithy conclusion that the agency had exceeded its statutory and constitutional authority. An important question now presented is whether that conclusion was a mistake of law.”
In a Sep. 5 memo from then-acting DHS secretary Elaine Duke, the agency said it lacked authority to implement DACA because it was an executive order from the executive branch.
Alsup said that reasoning was flawed because the agency and administration do have the authority to implement the program, which allows children brought to the country as undocumented immigrants stay and work legally for two-year intervals.
Trump’s decision on DACA in September set an October 5 deadline for renewal applications, which would give recipients an another two years of legal residency in the United States. Under Alsup’s ruling, renewal applications must still be accepted, giving those approved another two years from the new date of their application approval.
Alsup said the administration did not have to accept new DACA applications.
The lawsuit was brought against the Trump administration by the Regents of the University of California system and its president, Janet Napolitano.
Wednesday, the president criticized the judge’s decision on Twitter.
“It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts,” Trump wrote.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra praised the ruling.
“It’s an affirmation of the principle that no one is above the law,” he told the Washington Post. “We said it from the very beginning: Donald Trump and this administration did not follow the rules in trying to abandon the DACA program.”
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Treason!
IF THE law was illegal to be implemented in the first place, HOW IS IT thus illegal to recind it?? I agree this idiot judge, proves there are WAY TOO many cretins serving as judges who DON’T know jack squat about the law..
Since when does a Judge think he has ANY authority over actions involving the rescission of Executive Orders. If the EO was allowed to stand unchallenged when written, it therefore was deemed OK. Therefore if the EO is subsequently rescinded by a later Executive, that’s OK too. You can’t change the validity or enforceability of the EO without following an accepted procedure for overriding EOs, through Congressional Action, not the Judicial Branch.
The sad part is that through ALL of the previous administration, most of the Judicial Branch agreed with the confiscation of both Citizens’ Liberty and Property by the Executive Branch and said nothing.
I agree. ITS getting absurd the amount of power these judges think they have over the executive branch…
Just completely ignore the court for today. Get it overturned later. No court can “make” Trump do something Obama said to do.
Clearly Trump didn’t violate anything. Indeed it was Obama who undermined the Constitution at every opportunity. But the TDS Libs don’t care about the actual law. They only care about pushing their own agenda while holding their hands over their ears and screaming “RACIST” anytime someone tries to talk sense into them.
I’m certain the Libs expect this, and indeed must have planned this. When Trump ignores their decision, the Libs are going to scream bloody murder and demand Trump be impeached for “violating the law” (which he didn’t).
Trump will then use this opportunity to put a huge spotlight on the problem of judicial overreach. He should enlist the help of newt Gingrich for this. Then he could use this situation as a sledge to break up the 9th Circuit Court and their clones for good.
Also, Trump needs to immediately fire every Clinton- and Obama-appointed judge across the land. Whether we have anyone to replace them or not, ditch them all. Clean house. Every last one of them is a sneaky subversive villain who despises the Rule of Law.
And some of the Bush-appointed judges too.
Commifornia…. when is that Big One going to hit?
Too many Luciferian leftists with too much power in that home of the fruits and the nuts.
Had every President starting with George Washington would have been blocked on every piece of agenda. We would have never been anything but a 3rd World Country. The Liberals and Liberal media enjoy stopping everything.
Proving once again, NOT ONE of these judges are honoring their oaths to UPHOLD OUR laws and constitution. THESE ARE THE DOMESTIC enemies our oaths of enlistment command us to defend against!
“It’s an affirmation of the principle that no one is above the law,”
He means, of course, other than Obama, who issues an EO to undermine the will of the only body of government with the right to make laws, the Legislature, then the judge wants to pretend an illegal act is now a point of law, and it should have been policy
Of course, if it had been on policy then it would be a point of law. It is whatever way it suits them at the time, they have no principles
“No one is above the law, except EVERY ONE OF THESE libtard activist commucrat judges, and every member of the DNC!”
perhaps this judge is confused. his job is to enforce the law, not adjudicate according to what he’d like the law to be, much less instruct congress to reform the law to his liking. should be recused for conflict of interest and removed for misconduct.