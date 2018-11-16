Federal judge blasts Florida for bungled election: ‘Laughingstock of the world’

A federal judge in Florida handling election-related lawsuits blasted the state Thursday for botching another vote.
“We have been the laughing stock of the world, election after election, and we chose not to fix this,” U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in court, where he is at the center of the legal battle over the election recount.
He later refused to extend a looming 3 p.m. deadline to finish the recount, rejecting a request from incumbent Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson to give counties more time.
Judge Walker slammed state legislators and Palm Beach County officials for not being ready for a recount, with election officials expected to miss a Thursday deadline for completion.
Florida has had plenty of time to fix its elections since the mess of the 2000 presidential showdown between George Bush and Al Gore, said Judge Walker.
Races for Senate and governor are potentially on the line in the recount.
Judge Walker has provided some voters more time to get their ballots counted. Earlier, Judge Walker extended the deadline until 5 p.m. Saturday for voters to show a valid identification and fix their ballots not counted due to mismatched signatures.
The ruling sided with incumbent Democrat Sen. Ben Nelson, who is trying to overcome a roughly 12,500-vote deficit.
The Republicans candidate, Gov. Rick Scott, watched his lead wither from about 60,000 votes on election night to those 12,500 votes.
Not many Republicans/Independents laughing….as God only knows (along with dem leadership of course) how many elections have been stolen, adjusted, corrupted, and falsified by crooks and their cronies who have been entrusted with overseeing a fair election process. Due to the criminal aspect of their misdeeds, it is equally as astounding that, due to the national trust associated with this process, that they have not be charged in the high courts and council with treason against their nation and it’s citizenry.
Interesting ‘choice’ of words by the obama appointed judge, however they are entirely accurate,…..”and we CHOSE not to fix this.”
“Florida has had plenty of time to fix its elections since the mess of the 2000 presidential showdown”,,,,,,apparently not as these incompetent crooked Democrats did not have enough time to fix this one, thanks to time limits set, but still missed. If Republicans ever go criminal at least they would be smart enough to get the job done right. Fortunately honesty is still the best policy, and the truth overcame their lies.
Well MR judge. SINE YOU and your ilk, seem to refuse to do a damn thing about these election crooks, EVERY TIME THEY IGNORE YOUR court orders. PERHAPS its YOu that’s the laughing stock, since it shows you have a bark, but no bite!
Maybe if you actually started JAILING some of these folk, who skirt the law, throw court orders in the trash etc, then maybe some respect can come back to Florida..
Laughing stock is the kind that pays Democrats very high dividends when purchased corrupted vote counters arrive. How come we never have these problems in Republican counties. Because it is the Democrats who profit from Laughing stock elections, they being the comical criminal clowns of the country. Rest assured thousands of votes were actually stolen, they just couldn’t steal enough THIS TIME. Look out when they get a competent crook overseeing these counties.
Democrats don’t care if they’re the laughingstock of the world. They don’t care HOW they win, as long as they win. There is no honor there.
Exactly. They’d have to have some shame to be worried about being the laughing stock.. BUT since they have no shame, they couldn’t care less.
The judge is right!
Not quite because he still extended the deadline until 5 PM on Saturday. If he were to have done it totally right, this should have stopped at 3 PM yesterday when it was originally supposed to end.
They have to extend the deadline so that the truckload of democrat ballots that was
just found in Alaska can be flown to Florida to be counted. This Brenda Snipes has a history of election shenanigans. Why wasn’t she fired LONG ago???
Why are all the “found votes” only for democrats?!
Were there no Republican “found votes”?
And then there was this: https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/11/16/florida-dems-illegally-asked-voters-to-fix-their-ballots-with-altered-forms-according-to-report-694175?utm_source=Push%20Notifications&utm_medium=BPR
Leftist demented Democrats in Brrrr-Coward County and Miami-Dade County, continue to find ballots for Nelson and other Democrats each recount. They want to keep counting until they reverse the vote and the Socialist-Democrats win. This is a trial-run to see what works for 2020.
No not a trial run, this is their SOP, Standard Operating Procedure, win at any cost! No matter what you have to do, how many laws you have to break, lies you have to tell. Any close race they “find” more votes, always demoncrat by a large margin. How does it make sense that the rest of the votes counted are so close to 50/50, the ones they find are always 75 to 80+ % demoncrat? Can’t have it 100%, they throw in a few Republican so it looks “real”. Time to bring in some real investigation and real prison time for these criminals!
You are right. The gubernatorial election in Washington state a few years where the Republican candidate won, but after the Democrats contested it, suddenly they “found” boxes of Dem votes in King (lefty Seattle) and declared the Democrat the winner. Same deal with Al Franken in Minnesota. JFK in Chicago in 1960. It’s high time Republicans stopped rolling over for these criminals.
Kennedy was a flaming patriot compared to these guys.
Until the GOP grows a spine, and these judges, start actually JAILING Folks who ignore court orders (Such as do not destroy XYZ), the dems will CONTINUE to have that SOP.
Judge Mark Warner’s wife contributed $500 to soon-to-be-ex Senator Bill Nelson’s campaign. This is a clear conflict of interest. Democrats are always the first to say the “R” word – recusal, but that is exactly what Warner should do. In fact, Governor and soon to be Senator Scott should demand that Warner recuse himself from all matters relating to the election. This is yet another blatant example of Democrat Voter Fraud, as this judge has shredded Florida election laws.
Didn’t you get the memo. Conflicts of interest/willful bias, ONLY Counts if you are a republican. Otherwise its not a concern.
Al Gore I Am
by Steve Conley
Can we count them with our nose?
Can we count them with our toes?
Should we count them with a band?
Should we count them all by hand?
If I do not like the count
I will simply throw them out!
I will not let this vote count stand.
I do not like them, AL GORE I am!
Can we change these numbers here?
Can we change them, calm my fears?
What do you mean, Dubya has won?
This is not fair this is not fun.
Let’s count them upside down this time.
Let’s count until the state is mine
I will not let this VOTE count stand!
I do not like it, AL GORE I am!
I’m really ticked, I’m in a snit!
You have not heard the last of it!
I’ll count the ballots one by one
And hold each one up to the sun
I’ll count, recount, and count some more!
You’ll grow to hate this little chore
But I will not, cannot let this vote count stand
I do not like it, Al Gore I am!
I won’t leave office, I’m stayin’ here
I’ve glued my desk chair to my rear!
Tipper, Hillary and Bubba too,
all telling me that I should sue!
We find the Electoral college vile!
RECOUNT the votes until I smile!
We do not want this vote to stand!
We do not like it, AL GORE I am!
How shall we count this ballot box?
Let’s count it standing in our socks!
Shall we count this one in a tree?
And who shall count it, you or me?
We cannot, cannot count enough!
We must not stop, we must be tough!
I do not want this vote to stand!
I do not like it AL GORE l am!
I’ve counted till my fingers bleed
And still can’t fulfill my counting need.
I’ll count the tiles on the floor
I’ll count, and count, and count some more.
And I will not say that I am done
Until the counting says I’ve won!
I will not let this vote count stand!
I do not like it, AL GORE l am!
What’s that? What? What are you trying to say?
You think the current count should stay?
You do not like my counting scheme?
It makes you tense, gives you bad dreams?
Foolish people, you’re wrong you’ll see!
Your only care should be for me!
I WILL NOT LET THIS VOTE COUNT STAND!
I DO NOT LIKE IT. AND AL GORE I AM!!!!!!!!!
This should be displayed as an ‘historical document’ on the front doors of every polling location across our country…as a reminder.
Thanks for taking the time to share this….bringing a bit of humor (and a slight moment of reprieve) from this disgraceful nation-dividing event that was thrust upon our citizenry by those who have proven that their “oath of office”, their word, and the ‘public’s trust’ mean absolutely nothing to them….and by their actions they have demonstrated that their word and their actions both now and going forward should never be trusted.
Great poem! Someone should set it to music and record it. Best seller in Florida; might even make gold or platinum and get a Grammy. Well, maybe not considering the political leanings of the awards programs except possibly CMA or IBMA. Thanks for sharing that.
With all the CRAP in Florida (at least since 2000), how can The United States make ANY comments about the elections in ANY other country?
You lying, cheating Democrats have proven you’re no better than any two-bit dictator in any 3rd world country…
Nope. WE sure as hell shouldn’t be condemning any other country.
They did fix the election process. The Democrats made sure they had a back door to control the outcome of any close state wide elections and to have total control over the Broward County elections to keep that county in total Democrat control so they could keep the outcome the same year after year.