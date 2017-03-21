Federal frauds finally admit no proof of Kremlin hacking

Here’s the real headline from yesterday’s Congressional hearing on Capitol Hill:

“FBI Boss: Zero Evidence of Russian ‘Hacking’ in ’16 Election.”

Shouldn’t that be the lead of all the news stories, instead of “Comey Confirms Russian Probe.”

Probe of what, exactly? I mean, if the Russians didn’t hack the election, what exactly are the FBI’s modern-day Zip Connollys and H. Paul Ricos sleuthin’? The WikiLeaks?

Why, the very same fake news outlets now claiming the election was “rigged” were saying back in October that the leaked emails were nothing. Most of the time they refused to even run them. Now the alt-left media tell us they turned the election in Trump’s favor.

In case you didn’t have 5 1/2 hours to waste yesterday, this was the exchange between Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and NSA Director Mike Rogers.

“As of today,” Nunes asked, “do you have any evidence that Russia cyber actors changed vote tallies in the state of Michigan?”

Rogers: “No, I do not.”

“How about the state of Pennsylvania?”

“No sir.”

In rapid order, Nunes then asked him if he had any evidence of Russian tampering in four other big swing states — Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina and Ohio.

To which Rogers replied, “No sir … no sir … no sir … no sir.”

Yet the investigation continues! It’s been going on for eight months now, since last July, and may last months longer. That’s “counterintelligence” for you, the FBI’s James Comey explained.

He stated that a Republican was being investigated, but somehow omerta kicked in whenever he was asked about, say, the Clinton Foundation, or what he told Obama, or anything else involving any of the usual sleazy Democrats.

The fake news media have been getting all kinds of illegal leaks about this investigation into nothing — leaks that are felonies by the way, felonies Comey seemed to have absolutely no interest in investigating. So don’t you think that if anything at all nefarious had been turned up by the bumbling G-men, it would have been leaked by now?

Now, where the hell did Trump get the crazy idea that he was wiretapped? Maybe from this headline at the top of the front page of The New York Times on Inauguration Day:

“Wiretapped Data Used In Inquiry of Trump Aides.”

So the Times said he was wiretapped, but now the FBI says that was fake news. But, Director Comey, why didn’t the FBI ask for a correction of the Times’ fake news?

“We don’t ask for corrections of false stories,” he said.

But you can believe what you read in the fake news media. After all, they told you yesterday that Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey was stolen by a “member of the international media.” Funny, I thought it was a thieving Mexican who was arrested.

As Donald Trump would say, “SAD!

