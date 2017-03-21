Federal frauds finally admit no proof of Kremlin hacking

Here’s the real headline from yesterday’s Congressional hearing on Capitol Hill:
“FBI Boss: Zero Evidence of Russian ‘Hacking’ in ’16 Election.”
Shouldn’t that be the lead of all the news stories, instead of “Comey Confirms Russian Probe.”
Probe of what, exactly? I mean, if the Russians didn’t hack the election, what exactly are the FBI’s modern-day Zip Connollys and H. Paul Ricos sleuthin’? The WikiLeaks?
Why, the very same fake news outlets now claiming the election was “rigged” were saying back in October that the leaked emails were nothing. Most of the time they refused to even run them. Now the alt-left media tell us they turned the election in Trump’s favor.
In case you didn’t have 5 1/2 hours to waste yesterday, this was the exchange between Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and NSA Director Mike Rogers.
“As of today,” Nunes asked, “do you have any evidence that Russia cyber actors changed vote tallies in the state of Michigan?”
Rogers: “No, I do not.”
“How about the state of Pennsylvania?”
“No sir.”
In rapid order, Nunes then asked him if he had any evidence of Russian tampering in four other big swing states — Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina and Ohio.
To which Rogers replied, “No sir … no sir … no sir … no sir.”
Yet the investigation continues! It’s been going on for eight months now, since last July, and may last months longer. That’s “counterintelligence” for you, the FBI’s James Comey explained.
He stated that a Republican was being investigated, but somehow omerta kicked in whenever he was asked about, say, the Clinton Foundation, or what he told Obama, or anything else involving any of the usual sleazy Democrats.
The fake news media have been getting all kinds of illegal leaks about this investigation into nothing — leaks that are felonies by the way, felonies Comey seemed to have absolutely no interest in investigating. So don’t you think that if anything at all nefarious had been turned up by the bumbling G-men, it would have been leaked by now?
Now, where the hell did Trump get the crazy idea that he was wiretapped? Maybe from this headline at the top of the front page of The New York Times on Inauguration Day:
“Wiretapped Data Used In Inquiry of Trump Aides.”
So the Times said he was wiretapped, but now the FBI says that was fake news. But, Director Comey, why didn’t the FBI ask for a correction of the Times’ fake news?
“We don’t ask for corrections of false stories,” he said.
But you can believe what you read in the fake news media. After all, they told you yesterday that Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey was stolen by a “member of the international media.” Funny, I thought it was a thieving Mexican who was arrested.
As Donald Trump would say, “SAD!
Federal frauds finally admit no proof of Kremlin hacking,
Fake News running with a story where there was no evidence of wrongdoing by Trump and his people. Secondly, fire that inept clown Comey the Homey. Trump made a mistake keeping Comey!
I second that, fire Comey, he acts like he is one of those pontificating persons.
Still don’t know what to do, after Hillary Clinton, and the foundation his head is still spinning around, all “Bumfuzzle,to confuse or fluster” and that he is.
I really don’t understand why that nasty little Clinton shill WEASEL, James Comey wasn’t given his “walking papers” on Day One of Trump’s Presidency!
Comey does need to be fired. He has either been bought off or the demonrats have something on him, or both. The problem is, if Trump fires him now, the howls would be deafening. The story would be “Trump fires Comey because he is investigating him”. I believe Comey will be dealt with at the right time, but now is not that time.
Remember Trump put Pence in charge of uncovering the real election fraud and coming up with fixes for it. We haven’t heard a word of it since. I hope that means Pence is working hard on it and we’ll have proof of the massive democrat vote fraud and the Soros owned machines mysteriously changing votes to name a few examples. The elections process must be cleaned up before the 2018 voting. Hillary lost despite the cheating so they will feel the need to go all out next time.
teapartyproud, he was “bought off” before he was appointed Director of the FBI. He and his brother have a LONG AND LUCRATIVE financial history with the Clintons and their corrupt Foundation. Hence NONE of the investigations against Shrillary came to anything, because she had the Director of the FBI running interference for her!
Even if Pence finds undeniable proof of voter fraud the dems and msm will do all they can to spin and not cover it. msm’s reporters don’t report on stories that don’t support their opinion and agenda.
I think there is a chance that Comey will hang himself. He used a bunch of his rope yesterday. Trey Gowdy forgot to ask him if he had access to the names and conversations of the FISA wiretap victims and was he aware of the leaker’s name, or was he the leaker.
I agree though that it is too late to fire Comey. That would be too easy for Trump’s opposition to exploit. Leaving Comey in the job does put him in the spotlight where we can all see him and how well he’s doing his job for (or on) the American people.
I have never heard anyone, like James Comey, who talks out of both sides of his mouth and leave every one more confused after he has spoken than before he has started. Is this man suffering from split personality? Should he be the director of the FBI?
With the chaos of these departments under the Obama Administration and with so many leaked documents, Trump should remove every head of every intelligence and investigative department. Who has faith in them anymore?
No, overshadower, Comey should definitely NOT be Director of the FBI. He is a lying little Commucrat WEASEL and is their “mole” on the inside. I would not be surprised if HE is not the one leaking all that “classified” information to the propaganda shills in the media, who are eagerly waiting to pounce on ANYTHING they can use to attack President Trump and his cabinet. Didn’t you love how he declared yesterday that the FBI takes the leaking of classified material “very seriously?” But apparently not so “seriously” that they are willing to make ANY effort to find out who is doing the illegal leaking. That is one thing that makes me suspect those “leaks” have COMEY’S fingerprints all OVER them.
But as others have pointed out, to fire him now would only give the Commucrats and their EQUALLY DISHONEST media LIARS the chance to scream and rant about how Trump is “persecuting” Comey because he was investigating Trump’s mythical ties to the Russians, which they keep talking about, even though every branch of the “intelligence” apparatus has said there is ZERO EVIDENCE it ever existed. No, the Russians did not hack the election, and President Trump did NOT collude with them to help him win. And yet the Commucrats and their media shills keep talking about it. WHY? Because it is all they have–and they are DESPERATE, that’s why!
This is just one more proof of just how SLEAZY, dishonest and SLIMY the scheming Commucrats and their EQUALLY ethics-free media enablers really are! They’ve been harping about this ever since Trump won the election, with ZERO proof, and yet they refuse to even CONSIDER–much LESS investigate whether or not that nasty little sociopath who just recently vacated the White House, but continues to hang around DC trying to engineer a banana republic-style COUP against our legally elected President–was spying on Trump, his aides, and cabinet appointees.
Considering that Barracula has a long history of spying on and using government agencies to attack anybody who dares disagree with him, this does not seem all that far-fetched, and yet NONE of the COMMUCRATS’ media lapdogs–much LESS the now highly COMMUNIZED FBI–have ANY interest in investigating THAT and learning the truth. Probably because they already KNOW the truth, and are DESPERATE to cover it up! Sadly, we can no longer believe ANYTHING these media weasels and leftist propaganda SHILLS have to say on ANY subject!
I am not sure but several years back I think the Demonrats rammed through some kind of deal where the FBI director is appointed for a specific term. This is why Trump is stuck with him. Isn’t Comey related/connected to the Clinton Crime Family somehow?