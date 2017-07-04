Federal court blocks Trump’s EPA efforts to suspend Obama climate regs

(UPI) — A federal appeals court on Monday blocked an effort by the Trump administration to roll back some of the Environmental Protection Agency’s climate protections.
In a 2-1 vote, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit decided that President Donald Trump’s EPA cannot impose a 2-year suspension of a regulation that limits methane gas and other pollutants.
The court ruled that the administration has the right to reconsider the 2016 regulation, but not nullify it for two years while it rewrites the rules.
“We conclude that EPA lacked authority under the Clean Air Act to stay the rule,” the court wrote in its 8-page decision.
The regulation was put on the books by the administration of former President Barack Obama as part of his ambitious climate change agenda. When Trump took office, though, he sought to scale back many of the former president’s environmental efforts.
Before the case went to court, Trump’s EPA and the oil industry argued that the 2-year suspension of the rule was not subject to judicial review.
“Just because you provide a time for implementation or compliance that’s longer doesn’t mean that you’re going to necessarily reverse or redirect the rule,” EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt told The Washington Post.
The court said in its decision that the government’s position is “tantamount to amending or revoking a rule.” The ruling says if Trump’s administration wants to reconsider the regulation, it must follow proper procedure.
“The court says you can consider changing the rules but you have to do it the normal way, with a comment period,” David Doniger, director at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said. “You can’t yank it out of existence on your say-so.”
Partially driving Trump’s efforts to roll back Obama-era regulations is the president’s agenda to ramp up U.S. energy production and establish energy “dominance” — by, among other things, attempting to revive the coal industry and spur business he says is hampered by over-regulation.
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I think at this point with all of the criminal judges within the US that it is time for President Trump to disband the epa. If judges illegally block the President’s authority to control this bureaucratic boondoggle of extortion promoting thugs known as the epa then exorcise it from the backs of American taxpayers.
And the dissolution order should read:
“There is no mention of the environment, or the control over the people entailed, in the ENUMERATED POWERS of the United States Constitution, therefore it has no power, or authority to exist.”
We are in dangerous times. Courts are writing law. The 3 letter 4th branch of government is writing law (EPA, WMA, IRS, HHS, etc.,etc.). Government grows itself , by itself. It’s cage is the constitution and it fights it nonstop.
Right you are! The Federal government has very few powers. They are responsible for providing currency, backed by gold and defending our borders. They do NEITHER. After the EPA, how about all the departments, like the Department of Education, the Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human services, etc, etc, etc. How about going back to the constitution! Imagine all of those government workers having to work for a living!
I agree; lets get back to the Constitution and get rid of all those government programs. Think how much money the government would save an how little taxes they would need. What I nice thought!
President Trump should order the EPA to issue new regs _tomorrow_ (or afterr the minimum comment period) that have the effect of putting Obama’s regs on hold. They can always issue new ones if their “study” indicates they went too far.
“The court says you can consider changing the rules but you have to do it the normal way, with a comment period,” David Doniger, director at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said. “You can’t yank it out of existence on your say-so.”
Why not?
It came into existence on one persons say-so.
Methinks the JUSTUS made a decision based on his own “say-so”
The 2 WILDLY LIBERAL Circuit Courts (the 4th and 9th Circus Courts) PACKED by Obama MUST be nulified – either by splitting them and adding a majority of CONSERVATIVE, CONSTITUTIONALLY BOUND judges, or seeking the replacement of the judges who OBVIOUSLY IGNORE the Constitutional Powers of the President, with whom they disagree.
Federal Judges are the ones who must be reined in. These liberals have decided that THEY, not the President nor the Congress run the country. They are getting away with it. This is wrong. These “judges” must be removed from the bench.
Yes, the EPA should be disbanded as it currently exists. This agency has done nothing but write regulations that are based on false science by a bunch of idiots. These stupid regulations are killing the American economy and that is by design!!
There are many regulations that should be rescinded that hurt businesses but I do question this one.
What Obama did by EO Trump can undo by EO. The Court has no role in that.
But this is PRECISELY what Obama did constantly.., what about all of the laws that he “suspended” or made-up concerning illegal immigration, the environment etc.? Not to mention, these are RULES and POLICY (made up by un-elected bureaucrats), not enacted LAW; such things have ALWAYS been subject to change, suspension, discontinuation, etc. They do not carry the power and weight of enacted law. This court did not act legally.
Sorry but this is only applicable in that courts jurisdiction. And the last time I looked and was there I dont remember seeing any oil wells or factories anywhere within 200 miles of DC.