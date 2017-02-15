Fearing ICE, Austin’s illegal alien families keep students home from school

Some immigrant parents are withholding their children from Austin district schools out of fear that they, their children or family members may be detained by federal immigration officials after hearing last week that an enforcement operation has been underway in Austin.
While the operation appears to target those unauthorized immigrants with criminal records, numerous parents said they feared getting caught up in a sting and told Austin teachers and parent support specialists that they also plan to withdraw their children from school.
It’s unclear whether there was an uptick in the number of student absences last Friday or Monday, as the Austin district won’t have numbers available until the end of the week.
But representatives with labor group Education Austin said they received word from campus educators saying parents fear they’ll run into immigration enforcement officials walking their children to school, so they opted to keep them home.
“People are just really scared,” said Montserrat Garibay, the vice president of the labor group Education Austin. The parents said they rather keep their children home than risk having the family separated or the children placed in foster care, Garibay said.
It’s unclear how many undocumented students are in the Austin school district, but there are 30,000 English language learners and about 1,000 refugee children in the school system.
Education Austin also has been distributing information that says immigration enforcement actions generally aren’t to occur at various “sensitive locations,” including schools, hospitals and places of worship, unless someone poses an imminent threat, among other reasons.
This weekend, Education Austin helped train nearly 250 educators and other school officials during two “Know Your Rights” training sessions on immigration laws and rights. The turnout was so much higher than expected that the group ran out of the materials.
The group also has been meeting with immigrants on campuses to explain their rights and what to do if immigration enforcement officials show up at their home or try to question them. And Education Austin provided its 3,000 members materials detailing similar information, including fliers to pass on to students and their families. Education Austin and other partners have set up future clinics with lawyers working pro bono to help families legally designate a caregiver for their children in case one or both parents are deported.
A charter school office manager who attended one of the weekend sessions recounted dropping off one of her students at his home last week to help his parents, who feared they’d be deported if they left their home.
Federal law requires schools to educate students, regardless of their immigration status. But the labor group has pushed the district to do more to show support after an Austin valedictorian experienced backlash for declaring her immigration status in a tweet that went viral last year.
Since June, the group has lobbied the school board to pass a resolution declaring support of all students, including those who are undocumented, but the school board has not yet taken up the issue. More recently, the group has pushed to get Superintendent Paul Cruz and school board members to hold a press conference or make a statement reiterating that schools are “safe places.”
It’s unclear what actions the district will take, but the administration and some individual board members have provided such reassurances through direct outreach or through schools.
___
(c)2017 Austin American-Statesman, Texas
Visit Austin American-Statesman, Texas at www.statesman.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Fearing ICE, Austin’s illegal alien families keep students home from school,
Thanks, that should make it easy. ICE can contact the schools, get the names and addresses of the kids that were out and then investigate who’s legal and who isn’t. And, being in Austin it’s just a short ride to the border.
They already know where they are. I heard on the radio just today about a raid that had roads closed not far from where I live. I just nodded. Yep, that’s where they are.
Isn’t this a form of Truancy, and last i checked Truancy was a crime??
SO why can’t CPS be ordered to go to ALL those houses of parents who withheld their kids without permission??
ESPECIALLY since we have seen one hell of an uptick in HOME SCHOOLING families being targeted for “keeping their kids at home and not sending them to proper schooling” even though ALL of those home schooling parents HAD MET ALL THE LEGAL REQUIREMENTS TO DO SO…
Also, by staying home they are providing a public service by not using our tax dollars to provide services for the undocumented Democrats.
Yes, definitely start with the big-time criminals. Find them and deport them.
But when illegals hold neon signs over their heads like this it makes them pretty low hanging fruit. Get them now. And you then keep producing policies that smoke out the illegals and make them ridiculously easy to identify like this.
Priorities:
1. Really bad criminals.
2. Easy to find illegals.
3. Anyone at a La Raza rally, protest, or the like.
4. Everyone else.
This is basic “broken window theory”. Once you start draining the swamp of alligators, the smaller tadpoles stand out pretty well.
Pardon my ignorance and perhaps that is what it is. But “training sessions on immigration Law and rights”. What rights??? Where is is written that if you are in this country illegally that you are afforded any rights guaranteed to U.S. Citizens under OUR Constitution. If you are quote…undocumented…unquote, you are her illegally. Take your butt back to your home country. Return the legal way if you so desire. But no one has any God given right to come to his Country. You must ask first and there must be a need for your skill set or some other benefit to the USA for your LEGAL presence.
And better yet, why not tell these plebs, “WHY didn’t you attend such a Class BEFORE you left your home land, that way you would have known HOW TO PROPERLY become an Immigrant, and not an illegal INVADER!!!”
I doubt very much that Immigrants are keeping their children home from school. What you probably meant to say was that Illegal Migrants are keeping their children home from school. Please don’t confuse Immigrant with Migrant (Illegal). They are not the same as anyone who has gone through the immigration process can tell you.
That’s the leftist propaganda machine at work. They are not migrants in any way of the word. They are ILLEGAL invaders or at best, Illegal aliens. BUT THE left keeps watering down the words, first shifting it to illegal immigrants, then to undocumented immigrants… I wouldn’t be surprised if in a few years they start trying to make us call them ‘citizen disadvantaged’.. Or some other fandango libtard buzz word..
The vast majority of Americas support the deportation of all illegal aliens. Including their children which should not be left here on welfare for Americans to pay for.
Mexico as a country is very rich and can pay for the welfare of all its citizens. The corruption of the government keeps the money from the people of Mexico.
This is why almost 15% of the entire population of Mexico moved here. Not for jobs but for FREE housing, medical care, child care, education and EBT cards.
They can create vast sums of debts in many other areas and walk away without fear of collections or ever having to pay anything back.
Send them back, all of them.
The Federal Government and the Liberal Left all know that Americans want them gone by such a large number that they have put on a grand show to cover it up for the last number of years.
Well, that show is over.
The biggest fear of the Left is that Americans will get to vote on this or will take a stand and the Left will lose. Not only lose, but lose its uneducated voting block of welfare recipients that rely solely on the lefts lunacy.
Wow your writing skills are wonderful, so easy to understand and I completely agree with everything you said keep on writing I’d love to follow your comments. You must have a job as an editor for a columnist.
IMO they don’t fear that, cause as we have seen time and time again, if they push it for a vote and KEEP LOSING to the voters, they just go to court to override the VOTER’s will, or bypass it entirely and go to the politicians and keep pushing and badgering them to overturn it.. Like they did here in Ohio, when for 3 straight years we had votes on legalizing weed (medically at least, not recreational), and all 3 years we the voter said NO… BIT they got the governor to sign it into being anyway….
Education Austin helped train nearly 250 educators and other school officials during two “Know Your Rights”
WRONG , VERY WRONG INDEED ; if you are here Illegally , you have no rights . If you are here Illegally you are a Criminal .
Go back to your origin . Come back the Legal Way .
Good. Go back and come here legally if you want to live here
I’ve always felt that if they are here illegally (whether they snuck in, had someone smuggle them in,over stayed a visa, or lied to get the visa), and we have to deport them, then they should LOSE THE RIGHT to come in legally PERIOD. Well for at least a 10-20 year term..
IF we have to deport them a 2nd time, then that “black list for legal visa” now extends to their BLOOD relatives (one generation up or down).
If we have to deport them a 3rd time, not only do we black list their direct blood relatives, but ALL aligned by marriage!
There are also times i would LOVE to put sa, some sort of Cranial bomb or the like, into their head, so if they DO try to sneak back in, it goes BOOM!!
This is great news. Maybe go back and live in the communities in Mexico, El Salvador, or wherever, and leave us to our educating of American citizen children. With the money and having to hire interpreters and special education for Hispanics has cost us dearly by means of our tax dollars and at the education of our children. It should not be left up to America to teach these kids English or Math. They don’t want to learn about American History or our Government. Proof is in California at those schools where the illegals walked out and disrespected our election process and I do know liberal American children did too. These liberal kids are taught to put aside our American ways and take on with the bleeding heart BS. If any of these kids grow up to work, maybe or maybe not their views will change. Probably not because look at the lunatics in Congress on left. Obama is out there right now trying to bring us down. Stay vigilant.
Benefits to Illegals $ 235 Billions a year , paid by Taxpayers ..
Stop Benefits , Enforce E-Verify , Illegals will Self deport .
Thanks….. Obama
You can`t go to another country without permission ; it is the Law ; also an International Law and a Law Very Well Respected in Mexico .
If you go to Mexico without permission you will be in prison chained to a metal ring in the floor , with rats and cockroaches as friends .
If you are here Illegally , you are a Criminal ; Go home Illegals .
GOOD!!!! They SHOULD be scared spitless. They need to understand you just CANNOT walk into a country and demand that you be allowed to stay. In some countries doing this would get you a bullet between the eyes! Heck even mexico has a wall on their southern border. So if they want to be boxed in, ok.
If they dont want a border wall on the northern side, Hey mexico…TEAR DOWN YOUR WALL!!
There are AMERICAN citizens who fear to go into certain “barios” or “Hoods”, or other areas, cause of what happens to “outsiders” there…
ABOUT TIME it was those invaders who were scared, NOT US for a change…
Imagine if you want to go home you ask American citizens to pay for your trip back we should just heard you all over the Border close the gate and you could get back to same way you came
Why don’t they just withdraw and leave the country and be done with it ??
Good, it saves us money!
Yes, yes, by all means — keep the kids home from the schools that WE are paying for, and then close down the schools and use the saved money for kids who are here LEGALLY, either citizens or legal immigrants. Great idea.
And less students means teachers can spend MORE time with each kid, rather than how it is now…
And it also means (or should) less property taxes to PAY for these schools..
The illegals should put their children on anything leaving the country today (robbed from a Red Sovine song) as they don’t belong in the US in the first place!
Oh boo hoo. The illegals want us to feel sorry for them. Bet they don’t mind waddling off to Walmart or the supermarket.