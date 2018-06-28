Fear on the Left

There is no way to overstate this: The replacement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy by anyone on the conservatives’ judicial dream list held by President Trump will fundamentally change America.
The Supreme Court — with a firm conservative majority that will last most of our lifetimes — can and will change the very complexion of our country for decades, if not a century.
This is not a drill. The basic constitutional and legal underpinnings of issues that every citizen cares about — things that affect our lives every single day — sit on an active fault line. The earthquake this fall will shift it all to the right. Next comes the tsunami of high court litigation aiming to overrule seminal rulings on reproduction, LGBTQ rights, immigration, policing, criminal sentencing, health care, civil rights and more.
For much of the last decade, Kennedy sat at the center of an evenly divided court — one of the most powerful people in Washington, literally the decider of pivotal issues of our time: the individual right to bear firearms, states’ ability to ban late-term abortions, the constitutionality of executing minors or mentally disabled people, the strength or weakness of the Voting Rights Act. He gave corporations the ability to funnel unlimited cash into election campaigns. He also gave same-sex couples the right to marry and underscored the importance of their dignity. At least all sides had a chance.
Now he not only walks away from that unique power, he has ceded it to the right. We can now expect the court not only to refuse to restore the Justice Department’s ability to protect voting rights, it will help states with a history of voter suppression erect more barriers to the polls. States will begin outlawing abortion because they know the high court will let them. Affirmative action? Gone. Health care? If you have the deep pockets to afford it. LGBTQ protections will be out, religious protection (of those who cite the Bible, not the Quran) will be in. Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society, and now Kennedy himself have worked in tandem to ensure that.
But we should’ve seen this coming. This term Kennedy gave strong clues that he is fine leaving the court in the hands of the staunchest conservatives of his party. On his way out the door he helped gut the power of public unions, let racial and political gerrymandering go unchecked, sided with anti-abortion activists, sanctioned discrimination against gay couples and allowed Trump’s travel ban — born of a desire to keep Muslims out of our country — to stand.
He set the court’s course before jumping ship. And now it’s ready to sail, stage right.
Now this country might get some decisions on not only what is written in the Constitution but the intent of what is written and NOT the interpretations and wants of the demented Liberals!
SO true. I would LOVE to see
A) Roe vs wade overturned
B) LGBTQ marriage overturned
C) the 14th amendment granting illegal invaders birthright citizenship STRIPPED from the records, and make it RETRO ACTIVE for the past 20 years at a minimum
D) ALL laws on the books restricting where/how one can carry a fire-arm, REVOKED for being unconstitutional
and lastly, ALL AMERICAN citizens, why by action or inaction, AID AND Abet illegal invaders, SHOULD be considered Enemies of the state, and LOSE THEIR citizenship!!!
I hope Trump doesn’t appoint either a conservative or liberal SC Justice. I’d REALLY like to see another non-political SC Justice that is an “original constructionist;” a jurist willing to limit SCOTUS decisions to interpreting the Constitution and laws in line with the intent of those that drafted them–with no more “legislating new law” according to the Justices’ political bias or agenda.
I think Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch are constructionists. I have I hopes for Chief Justice Roberts. Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Breyer, Ginsburg have all acknowledged they believe that they are empowered to bend the Constitution as needed to obtain a political outcome they believe is correct “for our time.”
Justice Ginsburg is 85. Justice Breyer is 80. Justice Thomas is 70. Justice Kennedy is 82. The rest of the Justices are in their 60s or younger. It is entirely possible that both Justices Ginsburg & Breyer could retire in the next two years–and certainly within the next 6 years. That could be an AMAZING transformation of the US Judicial system–back to its original constitutional purpose.
This would be a good idea and idealistic to have a Supreme Court that is not political.
But unfortunately the court is already politically separated, maybe not as in Republican and Democrat , but in morality and in character.
When the U.S. Constitution was drafted things like abortions and same sex marriages were issues not even imagined. Who would ever want to do such things. Liberal insanity did not exist.
So now we have Liberals on the Supreme Court and they must not be left unchecked.
I agree. WE CANNOT get being politics, and its foolish to think we ever could. SO GET A CONSERVATIVE CONSTITUTIONALIST On it…
Mr. Scruffy, thank you for your service. You are greatly appreciated.
And you are so right. The liberals must not get another seat on the Supreme Court. This could define our America for the next generation and probably the one after that.
The Supreme Court has one job – to apply the Constitution as written (already voted on and approved) not as envisioned by those who hate the Constitution (Democrats).
If they aren’t strict Constitutionalists, then they are lying when they swear an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Indeed this makes them enemies of the Constitution and should be removed immediately. Their job is NOT to make things up and pretend it’s in the Constitution, but to carefully look at the clear text of what was actually approved to be written in the Constitution. As lawyers often say, “If it’s not within the four corners of the page, then it doesn’t exist.”
You show me where the Constitution allows gay marriage, or baby killing in the name of “choice”. It’s not in there. I’ve looked.
ONLY strict Constitutionalists should ever be appointed to the SCOTUS. That’s their job. It’s their only job. Anyone else in that position is an enemy. If you don’t like what the Constitution says, then go push a broom or drive a truck. We don’t need you legislating from the bench based on unicorn farts and pixie dust.
And if the People don’t like what’s in the Constitution, there’s a vehicle for amending it. But that process doesn’t involve SCOTUS.
The problem is RINO Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins may never approve Trump’s Supreme Court Justice!
WHICH IS why we need to oust those 2, and all OTHER RINOS from office, and install proper conservatives in their place.. ASSUMING we can find enough people to replace them with.
It took me two seconds to determine that this article was written by an unhinged Lib moonbat. They know that Trump is going for the jugular this time. He’s going to appoint a real conservative and the Left is freaking out, even more so than usual for them.
Also consider if a couple RINOs defy the conservative cause (not to mention their oath to the Constitution) and try to delay things until after the election.
Can you imagine the rallying cry to the conservative base to make sure we gain more seats in the Senate? The Libs think they’re going to flip the Senate in 2018 but I see the Republicans going hard conservative and boarding the Trump Train. Especially if he tries to appoint a real conservative and those RINOs in Congress prove to all which pistons aren’t firing.
This is also early enough to affect some of the primaries. Any senators who defy Trump who are up for reelection may soon find themselves losing the nomination to someone screaming MAGA!
Prez Trump needs to push hard and push now for the most conservative choice he can find, preferably someone under 40 if possible. This will cause the roaches to crawl out of hiding and identify themselves so we can pick better nominees in the next few months.
Eject the RINOs. Every last one of them.
Ms. Atkins, the writer of this article, doesn’t appear to be very happy. I remember, in the not so distant past, when it was a journalist’s job to present the news in an unbiased fashion. What are they teaching in journalism schools (classes) now that makes these people think that we need their editorial opinion when we just want to learn the news?
It amazes me that she knows what is going to happen in the future, and the nominee hasn’t even been named. Maybe if liberals would try to live in the real world, instead of their imagined one, they wouldn’t be so stressed out and screaming and crying all the time. For as bad as they think our country is, one of the problems we are facing is too many people trying to get into our country, not trying to get out.
I’ll never be thankful enough for the nightmare we dodged by not electing Hillary Clinton as president.