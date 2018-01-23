FBI’s curious loss of 5 months’ messaging of Peter Strzok, Lisa Page

The FBI has lost about five months’ worth of text messages that were exchanged between two staff members who share a common denominator: They are tied to the Russia collusion investigation of President Donald Trump — and they’re rabidly anti-Trump.
Oh, and one more tie: They were having an affair.
Wait, wait, there’s one more: They were part and parcel of the Hillary Clinton email investigation that went nowhere.
This doesn’t look bad or biased at all, now does it? (Insert sarcasm here). How convenient, as they say.
From Reuters: “Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, revealed in a Jan. 20 letter that the FBI’s technical system failed to preserve texts that were exchanged between Lisa Page, a [Department of Justice] lawyer, and Peter Strzok, an [FBI] agent, between mid-December 2016 through mid-May of 2017.”
The pair had worked on investigations into Hillary Clinton’s home-based email server — an investigation that ended up with the former FBI director, James Comey, changing his language while announcing the findings and saying her actions weren’t “grossly negligent” so much as “extremely careless.” And guess who did the actual language changing?
“Electronic records show Peter Strzok, who led the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server as the No. 2 official in the counterintelligence division, changed Comey’s earlier draft language describing Clinton’s actions,” sources told CNN.
It was after that America learned Strzok and Page had exchanged anti-Trump text messages on their cellphones — texts that referred to Trump as “an idiot,” a “loathsome human,” and so forth and so on.
And key to remember: Both Strzok and Page worked for a time with special counsel Robert Mueller on Russia collusion allegations slung Team Trump’s way.
And now — a curious mysterious case of missing records.
A curious, mysterious case of missing records for the time frame of Dec. 14, 2016, through May 17, 2017. What’s special about May 17?
That’s the date the special counsel was convened. Curiouser and curiouser, as Alice might say.
Or, as Johnson put it, in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray: “The loss of records from this period is concerning because it is apparent from other records that Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page communicated frequently about the investigations.”
Concerning indeed.
Remember, it was just a few days ago a Republican took to national media to suggest that jail time was imminent for some tied to this scandal.
“[This is] a lie built on corruption,” Rep. Matt Gaetz said on Fox News, in reference to the special counsel investigation underway by Mueller. “[I] think that this will not end just with firings. I believe there are people who will go to jail.”
Many saw hyperbole in those remarks. Many more, after hearing of the five months of lost text messages, will no doubt see prophecy.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
When will the DOJ put these criminals in front of a grand jury? The old rule of not putting your political adversaries in jail needs to come to an end. These people are traitors and enemies of the United States. They need to be prosecuted. They destroy evidence, and then claim they are innocent, and somehow keep their freedom to continue on with their destruction of our country. Try them, convict them, execute them. Not necessarily in that order.
Baitfish, well stated. Number one these text messages are recoverable, but all of the big blowhard establishment RINOS, will huff and puff about the missing text messages, but they will do nothing to have experts in technology retrieve them. Secondly, what is Trump waiting for? Instruct Sessions the incompetent to fire these people at the FBI and the Justice Department immediately. The people at the Justice Department and the FBI essentially attempted a coup against Trump. These people need to rot in prison, but it will never happen. Trump should hire Judge Jeannine Pirro to fire these clowns at Justice, the FBI and the IRS and convene a Grand Jury to put this trash in prison!
It is obvious to all but the socially indoctrinated walking brain dead that the investigators are the ones that should be investigated, as is always the case of Liberal manipulating finger pointers where one points out and three ALWAYS point back. Had Hillary not destroyed her Laptops and Cell Phones this would all be behind us, not in our socially slapped faces. Jail alone for the cover-up conspirators is too good for them, they MUST be defunded and impoverished as well.