FBI Seized Smashed Hard Drives From Wasserman Schultz IT Aide’s Home

FBI agents seized smashed computer hard drives from the home of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s information technology (IT) administrator, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.
Pakistani-born Imran Awan, long-time right-hand IT aide to the former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman, has since desperately tried to get the hard drives back, an individual whom FBI investigators interviewed in the case told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group.
An additional source in Congress with direct knowledge of the case, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the probe, confirmed that the FBI has joined what Politico previously described as a Capitol Police criminal probe into “serious, potentially illegal, violations on the House IT network” by Imran and three of his relatives, who had access to the emails and files of the more than two dozen House Democrats who employed them on a part-time basis.
Smashed hard drives … Wanna bet there some incriminating evidence there? DWS and the entire Democrat hierarchy needs investigating this time by special REPUBLICAN biased prosecutor. Give back in equal measure to democrats for what they have given to Trump.
Equal heck, I’d be happy with half at this point.
That’s collusion between the FBI and their supposed suspect.
IMO anyone who does that should IMMEDIATELY go to jail, do not pass go, do not get a trial.. BY THEIR act they willfully destroyed government property, which ALSO was under sopena to get.. ERGO their own act shows they are guilty of breaking the law, TWICE..
You break the disks in the hard drive but keep the pieces? Why? Boy, criminals are stupid.
And the FBI will do what with it????
Perhaps the Bureau will announce that there was no ill intent..!!
And recommend to sessions no charges. Just like Comey did..
GAWD i wish we had someone with BALLS back in charge of the FBI..
There is no indication that the disk inside the drive has been damaged. It just referred to smashed hard drives. If they just took a hammer to the outside of the drive, it is possible that data from the disk can still be recovered.
You people are dreaming if you think that there will *EVER* be any criminal charges. This unspoken rule that you never hold either political party to account for criminal activity is to blame, and is in full force.
Unfortunately I feel the same way.
It is unfortunate, as that in effect means ANY politician can do what ever they want with no repercussions.. So there is a two tier justice system.
AND IMO that is part of what Jefferson was on about, when he wrote the phrase “Sometimes the tree of liberty needs to be refreshed with the blood of patriots and tyrants..” cause at this rate, unless WE BRING THE justice to them, none will ever come to them…
Ah yes another of the Pakistani’s, who are our friends. That is why they hid Osama Been Hidin for so long without a hint to us of his whereabouts. Then there is the case of the Paki’s national hero A Q Khan. You know the father of the Muslim nuke. And the guy that sold a turnkey nuke program to Iran and North Korea.
I think this may go far deeper than the usual DC hijinks.
When DemonRATS die, they have to screw them into the ground, they are so crooked.
The clueless Inspector CLUSEAU’s at the FBI are right on the trail, just weeks and months behind the bad guys. When did these CRACK sleuth’s begin to consider there might, just might, be valuable, incriminating information on Debbie “Blabber Mouth” Wasserman Schultz’s computer? Possibly soon after they got a message that any evidence of hers and the DNC’s illegal actions were received at the FBI’s primary source of intelligence, their “Information Central” “800 number (dial a report for information the FBI cannot find, on its own!
These cretins make inspector clueseau look as smart as Sherlock Holmes.
Seriously, when they destroy evidence like this we should presume guilt.
Nixon wiped out a few minutes of a tape and they were ready to impeach him. What Hillary and DWS have done since makes Watergate look like nothing.