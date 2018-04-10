FBI raids the office of Michael Cohen, Trump’s attorney

The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal attorney, provoking a bitter rebuke from the president that the special counsel’s Russia probe had entered a “whole new level of unfairness.”
The agents seized scores of records from the lawyer’s Manhattan office that included documents related to money paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. They hauled off paperwork and electronic files that included tax records and business papers, leaving it up in the air what exactly the FBI was searching for.
The raid signaled a major escalation in Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, as it took a giant step closer to the president.
Attorney–client privilege is dead!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018
A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018
Mr. Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan, questioned Mr. Mueller’s tactics, calling them “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.”
“It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney-client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath,” Mr. Ryan said.
Mr. Trump called the raid “a disgraceful situation.”
“It’s a total witch hunt,” Mr. Trump fumed during a meeting with Pentagon officials about Syria. “I’ve given over a million pages in documents to the special counsel. They continue to just go forward, and here we are talking about Syria. We’re talking about a lot of serious things.”
He said the relentless investigation, which continued and expanded despite finding no evidence of collusion with Russia, was “an attack on our country in a true sense. It is an attack on what we all stand for.”
Mr. Ryan confirmed that the raid grew out of Mr. Mueller’s investigation, which was launched to explore suspected Trump campaign collusion with Moscow’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.
“Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” Mr. Ryan said in a statement. “I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”
The raid was first reported by The New York Times.
The records seized from Mr. Cohen’s Manhattan office were communications between Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen, including emails, tax documents and business records, according to the report.
The FBI could be looking for evidence related to the $130,000 paid to Stephanie Clifford, the real name of the woman better known by her porn moniker. She said she had a sexual affair with Mr. Trump in 2006 and was paid by Mr. Cohen just before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the relationship.
Mr. Trump said last week that he didn’t know about the payment to Ms. Clifford or the source of the funds.
“You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen,” the president told reporters. “Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.”
If Mr. Trump had coordinated or had knowledge of the payment, it may be a violation of federal election laws or perhaps involve tax implications. If he didn’t, it might pose more problems for Mr. Cohen.
Mr. Trump’s supporters cried foul at the unusual move of targeting a president’s personal attorney.
“It is inexcusable that Special Counsel Robert Mueller would recommend that President Donald Trump’s attorney-client privilege be violated in one more example of the win-at-any-cost attitude by this rogue prosecutor,” said Rick Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government. “It is beyond comprehension how Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would have allowed the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan and the FBI based in Manhattan to become pawns in Mueller’s Constitution-destroying game. Rod Rosenstein should not still have a job by the end of this week. This prosecutorial insanity to has to end.”
The aim of the search remained a matter of speculation, as did how Mr. Cohen fit into Mr. Mueller’s probe.
The raid resembled past dramatic and aggressive moves by Mr. Mueller’s investigation. In August, the special counsel oversaw an FBI raid on the Alexandria, Virginia, home of Mr. Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Agents in that case entered Mr. Manafort’s house before dawn to seize documents and other materials.
Ms. Clifford’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, said he had forecast troubles for Mr. Cohen.
“An enormous amount of misplaced faith has been placed on MC’s shoulders [in my opinion]. If he does not hold up, this could end very very badly for DJT and others,” he said on Twitter, regarding the news of the FBI raid.
⦁ Dan Boylan contributed to this report.
Mueller is getting ridiculously out of hand. He has nothing on Trump collusion, so he’s now grabbing at anything he can possibly twist and contort into some kind of bogus charge. Meanwhile the Clintons merrily skate along with no worries despite their multiple obvious treasonous and criminal actions. What a crock!
True. Smells like extortion. “You may not have committed a crime, but I can drive you to bankruptcy defending yourself against baseless accusations.” This is a chapter right out of “Hillary’s America” book. God Bless President Trump.
And as i said yesterday, since to MY knowledge Mr Cohen is not an exclusive attorney, ONLY serving Trump, how is it that ‘this raid’ doesn’t violate the lawyer/client privilege of ALL of his other clients??
It is time to let Mad Dog Mattis raid the homes, offices, and seize all financial records of Mueller and his entire special council team and their associates within the swamp, including the crooked Clintons, Obama, Schumer, Comey, Rosenstien, Padesta, etc.
It is also time for Jeff Sessions to put on his big boy pants and prosecute these slimy creatures, or step aside and let a real Attorney General do the job ASAP.
I think Jeff Sessions and his associated family member’s lives have been threatened by Clinton & Associates and is afraid of these swamp creatures.
I don’t think sessions has ever had any bigboy pants..
This is a time in history when government officials (friends included) are free from prosecution.
Even the illegal immigrants receive immunity from prosecution.
The enemies of America have taken control. The Bill of Rights and the Constitution is under siege.
The left cannot kill the President directly, so they’re going after his associates. This is death by a thousand cuts.
Beyond time for this to end.
It certainly is time this whole debacle was shut down.
Does Mueller have any one supporting him? After reading some of the comments I’m beginning to think that there are a lot of “paid” people offering comments defending Trump. We know Trump tells lies on a regular basis and he is not a trustworthy business man and his personal life is anything but virtuous so I’m putting my money Mueller.
Nard
So, we are visited by a brainwashed leftist bot. Or are you a Russian bot?
Ever see the movie “Cool Hand Luke”? What we have here is failure to …communicate. Someone has forgotten to point out that Mueller is not Tomás de Torquemada, this is not some updated Spanish Inquisition. He has handed out all the jaywalking tickets he can find and is now delving deeply into the National Enquirer story of the wronged ho.
Defend Mueller? No he should be tried for rape and murder. Killing time and raping the taxpayers!
Nard. NO Mueller has no one here supporting him. ESPECIALLY since all he’s done is gone after trump, ignored the clinton crime syndicate, and staff his investigation with NOTHING BUT hillary supporters..
Like I have stated in past columns, Trump was a fool for not firing all of the Obama people, the Clinton people and the Bush people at the FBI, the DOJ, the State Department, the IRS and the NSA. Trumps second chance was when Sessions recused himself. Trump should have fired Sessions, Rosenstein and Mueller the first day Sessions recused himself. I sent a comment to Judge Jeanine Pirro, about a month and a half ago, since she is friends with Trump, to tell Trump to fire the people that were appointed by the above mentioned. Trump made a big mistake. I could see all of this bull coming and unfortunately Trump as smart as he is, could not see this coming.
Where was the FBI when Hillary was scrubbing her laptop, and why have they not raided the Clinton foundation in Like Fashion. Time Trump makes out an FBI list of “You’re Fired”. Make no mistake, if he does not clean out the chicken coupe now, the remaining Liberal roosters will get him with audits and sleeze accusations after he leaves office when the Democrats come back for more dishonest political subterfuge. They will do whatever it takes to prevent him from doing business and probably try to put him in jail.
What’s next? Do they subpoena the President’s teachers from when was in school? Do they check to see if he cut class or something? Will this nonsense ever end? Rod Rosenstein needs to tell Mueller to wrap this circus up, if there is no evidence of collusion and it seems obvious that there isn’t. Mueller looks like he is trying to justify his aggressive tactics by going after anyone who has had any dealings with President Trump.
Mueller’s ONE agenda is to bring down our President Trump.. He is out to remove him from office one way or the other… Mueller CANNOT be trusted… this witch hunt of his needs to be ended!!! there is NO collusion and he is going way out beyond what he was put in there for and they need to shut this down.. he is wasting our tax dollars…
Clinton gets a free pass, a pat on the back, her lawyer got immunity along with others.. no justice was done there.. but they are out to hang Trump for anything .. doesn’t matter what it is… they are constantly attacking Trump…. Rosenstein and Mueller both need to go… remove them NOW!!! Sessions needs to get a back bone and end this garbage NOW!!!
God Bless President Trump for all he is doing for America and the American people in spite of the democRATS and Rinos attacking him with their hate…
This is why trump needs to STOP listening to the naysayers, and SHUT DOWN Mueller and Rosenstein..
If you think this is intense now, wait until November when the “blue wave” turns out to be just an annoying drip. The leftoids will go full tilt psycho. Half of them thought that the President would have been dragged from the White House in chains by now.
They love to compare the populist movement that put Donald Trump in the Oval office with the National Socialist German Workers Party. Well maybe it’s time for a Twenty First century version of the “Night of the Long Knives”. When the duly elected leader of the country “purged” disloyal factions and individuals. No need to actually take lives, just lock up the perps that so richly deserve it. And spare not a one!
I am keeping my fingers crossed the constant barrage of “We will have a massive blue wave to take back both houses” Is just that, an annoying lie..
The Deep State is desperate and will never stop trying to bring down Trump. I for one want to see the Probable Cause document that justified the warrant.
I would love to see it too. AND FIND OUT which dimwit judge approved it!
this is just wrong
it is time to fire mueller and end this crap….. this is now abuse of taxpayer dollars…. there is no evidence of any russia collusion by trump which was the purpose of this…. this neverending political nonsense is a crime
a special counsel does need to be assigned to investigate the libs and hillary…. that is where there was real crime on a national level
Another FBI/DOJ overreach. They are desperate to cover their tracks, but will never regain the trust of American citizens until corrupt practices are halted, corrupt managers removed, and crimes perpetrated against America investigated (honestly) and prosecuted per Rule-of-Law standards. God Save America. MAGA
Even if these corrupt managers get fired, corrupt practices haltered etc, i STILL WON’T give them one lick of trust..
Cohen should have seen this coming a long time ago. He should have been well prepared. Anyone associated with Trump(and Trump himself) is a target and will be until he(Trump) is gone. There is no excuse for not being well
prepared in case the FBI, or anyone else comes knocking. They have had more than a year.
This is an egregious overreach of power in the US..!! I am so angry that the rotten mueller and the traitorous fbi has gestapo-marched into the offices and home of the president’s personal attorney and taken everything..!! This whole matter is anti-US Constitution and Bill of Rights..!! mueller is a criminal..!!
The investigation by Mueller was to see if a crime had been committed or if Trump was a participants in a crime. NOW, since there is no participation in a crime or NO crime at all they are going after Mr. Trump, private citizen himself. this is a violation of his civil rights to any privacy and should be – but wont be- an issue for the legal community. If Hillary had a client and HER law office was raided, you can bet the ACLU, the MSM, the OBummer foot soldiers- all would be screaming ethic violations and illegal seizures. It needs to stop now.
It SHOULD BE a violation of his civil rights etc.. BUT I DOUBT any libtard ACLU laywer will do a damn thing to lend a hand in shutting it down..
The crooked FBI should be held accountable by the DOJ. They should sue them for violating lawyer-client privilege.
What judge approved this raid? This borders on unreasonable search and seizure.
It certainly sounds that way to ME.. And i’d LOVE TO SEE trump’s lawyers try to sue the FBI based on that..
Time for the US Marshalls Officers to begin rounding up a bunch of these miscreants and send to an OFFSHORE Military Base to face Military Tribunals for violations of CONSTITUTIONAL LAWS such as TREASON.
Including all the ‘just-us’s’ and rogue agents.
the US Criminal Court system is set up for the prosecution of LEGISLATED LAW, and the Military Tribunal is set up for VIOLATIONS OF CONSTITUTIONAL LAW.
Mueller is nothing less than an ACT OF WAR AGAINST THE NATION.
Until the Clinton’s are investigated all FBI actions are bogus. Americans had better wake up. When people with the authority to throw you in jail and ruin your life have a corrupt agenda nobody is safe. They must be stopped.
All you people need to chill out. Every one, and I mean every one knows the purpose of this special counsel ( Mueller investigation ) Is to destroy Trump. his administration and anyone who is or would work for him. And you know what, He is going to do it. Why? Donald Trump is an outsider. He has no right to embarrass the political class by becoming the President Of the United States. He does not belong with our Masters. ( The political Masters ) And he and any one associated with him will be destroyed, —-Live with it.
Live with what? You make no sense. You haven’t been paying attention have you? WE THE PEOPLE don’t want a politician and we made that very clear when we elected Our President Trump. WE THE PEOPLE will stand side by side with President Trump to get rid of these traitors slowly but surely. Ye of little faith…well WE THE PEOPLE aren’t gonna just roll over like many of you…LIVE WITH THAT!!
disqus: If you can “chill out” after admitting “Muller is going to destroy Trump” and then call the political elite “Masters”, one can only take from your contradictory statement that you are willing sit by and see Muller and the rest of the alligators survive and flourish.
These democrats are the same people that tried to pull off a “bloodless” coup d’ etat against Trump, a lawfully elected president and I am not at all OK with that. Democrats these days appear to be communists parading as patriotic Americans (which is exactly what subversive communists do) .
So we should just sit back and let this juantia happen? is that what you are saying Disq?
SORRY but not just no, but HELL NO. WE will NOT chill out and let this keep on..