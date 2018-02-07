FBI lovers’ latest text messages: Obama ‘wants to know everything’

Newly revealed text messages between FBI paramours Peter Strzok and Lisa Page include an exchange about preparing talking points for then-FBI Director James Comey to give to President Obama, who wanted “to know everything we’re doing.”
The message, from Page to Strzok, was among thousands of texts between the lovers reviewed by Fox News. The pair both worked at one point for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Page wrote to Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016, about prepping Comey because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.” Senate investigators told Fox News this text raises questions about Obama’s personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the story at Fox News
Join the discussion
It was called the Obama Administration, because Obama is responsible for its actions. It does not matter if Obama was an intelligent hands-on President or an incompetent who only learned things after they were published in the newspapers (which by policy rarely published anything negative about the Obama Administration). Even now, little of the truth of the current events is mentioned in the Democrat media, trying to create a legacy that does not exist.
From the day he climbed down from the Trojan Horse in 2009 until the day he was finally gotten out of office, America’s first non-citizen president complained that he was not an emperor and lamented that his far-reaching plans to transform the country were checked by the “charter of negative liberties” that those bewigged slave-owners wrote in Philadelphia two centuries ago. We now know that Hezbollah’s marxist muslim cocaine-selling partner planned from the first to become an emperor, and are finally learning just how close he came to that goal. There is no doubt that our Kenyan caudillo has converted the FBI into the KGB, and it is clear that had the drunken lesbian witch managed to be elected as his puppet successor we would be under a state of emergency now, with re-education camps filling with deplorables as they had promised. There is no question that the whole plan of paralyzing the incoming administration with one canard after another, the launching of repeated fake investigations and the mobilization of armies of communists, black militants, mestizos, mohammedans and criminals was drawn up by Obutu and his housemate and Grand Vizier Jarrett, and represents the worst act of treason in American history.
This is a case of mass corruption where there was a coup against candidate Trump and Trump as President. I sent an e-mail to the White House this morning for Trump to hire Judge Jeanine Pirro, Gregg Jarrett, Joe DiGenova (who indicated that the FBI on the seventh floor is corrupt and the DOJ is corrupt) and former Associated Director of the FBI James Kallstrom, who labeled Comey a dirty cop. I indicated to President Trump to give those named above, authority to clean out the FBI, the DOJ and the State Department of all the Obama / Clinton people and some of the Bush people. Then have Jeanine Pirro convene a Grand Jury. Please send an e-mail to Trump at the White House. Our country is becoming a police state. Look at what happened to James Rosen at Fox and Sharyl Atkisson formerly at CBS News. These crimes have got to stop and if people are not prosecuted, this is going to get worse.
UT OH! Obama and his whole band should go down in flames! The Gallows await!
That is enough proof for me to have the self proclaimed big shot Obama locked up in Guantánamo Bay Prison (GITMO) until Mad Dog Mattis has the time and is ready to have a real trial and prosecute this no good racist piece of trash.
Hmmmmm not a bad idea, a Military trial with the Commander-in-Chief the defendant. Perhaps Obama knew all along his vulnerability which is why he was in such a rush to close GITMO. Love to see Mad Dog Mattis chewing on his ankles.
Of course Obama & his Attorney General were well aware of what the FBI was doing to influence the presidential election in Clinton’s favor. Not only were they aware, they obviously sanctioned it as well. It’s time to put Comey under oath as to exactly what he told Obama and Lynch regarding the FBI’s investigation into then candidate Trump and their cover-up of the Clinton email crimes.
Why do we think Comey would tell the truth, even under oath. He and the rest have operated with impunity so long that they seem to think they will be safe forever. Comey’s recent Twitter posts show that he has no remorse whatsoever.
Those who worked in the Obama administration all need to be brought in for interrogation and jail time. Yes, many have “retired” on our dime and/or moved on to other jobs but we need to finish off with “Fast and Furious”, IRS and all. No one should be immune! Turncoats like Janet Reno, Eric Holder, Lois Lerner to name a few-all the bad actors
Man-o-man, the plot thickens…,
All I know is that ‘some’, or all participants of this hoax (the saga that acquired the FISA warrant to spy on RNC, and their agents), is going to jail; this year, or early next year.